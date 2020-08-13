Hanoi appoints official replacing suspended Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung

Mr. Nguyen Van Suu, Vice Standing Chairman of the Hanoi's People Committee has been appointed to assume responsibilities belonging to the position of the city's chairman in replacement for Nguyen Duc Chung

who has been suspended from duties for 90 days due to involvement in some legal cases.

Nguyen Van Suu, deputy chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee.







Mr. Suu will be in charge of the city’s operations to ensure the leadership and operations of the Party Committee of the Hanoi People's Committee and the People’s Committee itself during Mr. Chung’s suspension, local media reported.

Born in Ha Dong district, Hanoi, Mr. Suu, 59, an economic doctoral degree holder, held the position of deputy chairman since 2011 after being director of the Hanoi’s Department of Planning and Investment in 2009-2010 and head of the city’s Party Organization Commission.

As deputy chairman, he is responsible for the city’s agriculture and rural development, food safety, among others, and managing the districts of Bac Tu Liem, Hoai Duc, Phu Xuyen, Thuong Tin, and Ung Hoa.

On August 12, another Hanoi's Vice Chairman - Mr. Ngo Van Quy - was appointed to be the head of the Hanoi Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi currently has six deputy chairmen namely Nguyen Van Suu, Le Hong Son, Nguyen Quoc Hung, Nguyen Doan Toan, Ngo Van Quy, and Nguyen The Hung.

Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung has been suspended from work for 90 days under a decision signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The Politburo also decided to suspend Chung, who is also Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, from attending activities of the municipal Party Committee and its standing board.

The decision is made to serve the investigation of the official’s involvement in a number of legal cases.

Huong Quynh