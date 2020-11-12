Hanoi issues action plan to realize resolution of municipal Party Congress

Hanoi is set to continue to streamline its political system for greater efficiency in operation, and ensure the successful implementation of the pilot urban administration model.

Hanoi Party Congress takes place from October 11 - 13.

The Hanoi Party Committee has issued an action plan with the aim of realizing the Resolution of the city’s 17th Party Congress, which sets up visions for further development in the next five years.

For the 2021 – 2025 period, Hanoi sets a GRDP growth target of 7.5–8%, in which the services sector would make up 65 – 65.5%, industry and services 22.5 – 23%, and agro-forestry-fishery 1.4 – 1.6%.

Notably, the contribution of the digital economy to the GRDP growth by 2025 would be around 30%, while productivity is set to expand by an average of 7 – 7.5% during the five-year period.

The city targets to reach GRDP per capita of VND190 million (US$8,300) by 2025 and VND830 million (US$36,000) by 2045.

By 2030, Hanoi would become a modern, green and smart city with high competitiveness and achieve GRDP per capita of around US$12,000 – 13,000.

The local leadership wants to make Hanoi a global city by 2045 with international competitiveness, high living standards and comprehensive and sustainable economic and socio-cultural development.

Key objectives

To realize these targets, Hanoi is set to continue streamlining its political system for greater efficiency in operation, and ensure the successful implementation of the pilot urban administration model.

Hanoi aims to take advantage of the Industry 4.0 and the global integration process to revise its growth model and restructure the economy to create breakthroughs in development. During this process, administrative reforms, improvements of the business environment and economic development under standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) are of priority.

For a rapid and sustainable development, the action plan noted effective social management is essential, including an expansion of social welfare, and actions to raise living standards and narrow the income gap between urban and rural areas.

Additionally, there should be a comprehensive transformation in training and education, science and technology to ensure higher quality of human resources.

Another key issue is to boost urban modernization in close relation to urban economic development towards sustainability. Hanoi's leadership aims to tighten management of natural resources and make greater efforts in environmental protection and climate change adaptation.

Three breakthroughs

Firstly, Hanoi would focus on the modernization and rapid development, focusing on improving socio-economic infrastructure to ensure greater connectivity among the metropolitan, suburban and satellite urban areas.

The resolution also referred to the necessity of stronger development in digital infrastructure and building up core databases, aiming to lay the foundation for the establishment of the digital economy and society.

Secondly, Hanoi is set to step up efforts in perfecting the existing legal framework and ensuring greater efficiency in law enforcement, social and urban management.

During the next five years, Hanoi would complete the application of e-government as a key step towards digital government.

Thirdly, the city would give priority to developing high quality human resources and creating an ecosystem for innovative studies and startups. Hanoi aims to attract talents across the country and abroad to meet demand for sustainable development and global integration.

The culture and value of Hanoians should be a decisive factor to help develop Hanoi in the future, the resolution stated.

10 major action programs 2020 – 2025

Hanoi is set to carry out 10 major action programs during the 2020 – 2025:

(1) Enhancing the Party building process to ensure a strong and healthy development of the municipal Party Committee, and pushing for administrative reforms in the 2021 – 2025 period.

(2) Focusing on revising of the growth model, economic restructuring and global integration, with a view to improving productivity, efficiency and competitiveness of Hanoi’s economy towards rapid and sustainable development in 2021 – 2025.

(3) Urban economic development and renovation in 2021 – 2025.

(4) Ensuring efficiency in the national program of building new-style rural areas in relation to agricultural restructuring and rural economic development in 2021 – 2025.

(5) Pushing for greater efficiency in planning and utilization of natural resources, environmental protection, as well as staying active in response to natural disaster and climate change in 2021 – 2025.

(6) Promoting culture and high-quality human resources, while building the image of elegant and civilized style of Hanoians in 2021 – 2025.

(7) Pushing for science, technology and innovation development in 2021 – 2025.

(8) Expanding social welfare and living standards of the people in 2021 – 2025.

(9) Enhancing defense capabilities and maintaining political stability and public order in 2021 – 2025.

(10) Ensuring greater efficiency in the fight against corruption, promoting thrift practice and waste combat in 2021 – 2025.

