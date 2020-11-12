Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/11/2020 14:11:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi issues action plan to realize resolution of municipal Party Congress

12/11/2020    14:08 GMT+7

Hanoi is set to continue to streamline its political system for greater efficiency in operation, and ensure the successful implementation of the pilot urban administration model.

Hanoi issues action plan to realize resolution of municipal Party Congress
 Hanoi Party Congress takes place from October 11 - 13. 

The Hanoi Party Committee has issued an action plan with the aim of realizing the Resolution of the city’s 17th Party Congress, which sets up visions for further development in the next five years.

For the 2021 – 2025 period, Hanoi sets a GRDP growth target of 7.5–8%, in which the services sector would make up 65 – 65.5%, industry and services 22.5 – 23%, and agro-forestry-fishery 1.4 – 1.6%.

Notably, the contribution of the digital economy to the GRDP growth by 2025 would be around 30%, while productivity is set to expand by an average of 7 – 7.5% during the five-year period.

The city targets to reach GRDP per capita of VND190 million (US$8,300) by 2025 and VND830 million (US$36,000) by 2045.

By 2030, Hanoi would become a modern, green and smart city with high competitiveness and achieve GRDP per capita of around US$12,000 – 13,000.

The local leadership wants to make Hanoi a global city by 2045 with international competitiveness, high living standards and comprehensive and sustainable economic and socio-cultural development.

Key objectives

To realize these targets, Hanoi is set to continue streamlining its political system for greater efficiency in operation, and ensure the successful implementation of the pilot urban administration model.

Hanoi aims to take advantage of the Industry 4.0 and the global integration process to revise its growth model and restructure the economy to create breakthroughs in development. During this process, administrative reforms, improvements of the business environment and economic development under standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) are of priority.

For a rapid and sustainable development, the action plan noted effective social management is essential, including an expansion of social welfare, and actions to raise living standards and narrow the income gap between urban and rural areas.

Additionally, there should be a comprehensive transformation in training and education, science and technology to ensure higher quality of human resources.

Another key issue is to boost urban modernization in close relation to urban economic development towards sustainability. Hanoi's leadership aims to tighten management of natural resources and make greater efforts in environmental protection and climate change adaptation.

Three breakthroughs

Firstly, Hanoi would focus on the modernization and rapid development, focusing on improving socio-economic infrastructure to ensure greater connectivity among the metropolitan, suburban and satellite urban areas.

The resolution also referred to the necessity of stronger development in digital infrastructure and building up core databases, aiming to lay the foundation for the establishment of the digital economy and society.

Secondly, Hanoi is set to step up efforts in perfecting the existing legal framework and ensuring greater efficiency in law enforcement, social and urban management.

During the next five years, Hanoi would complete the application of e-government as a key step towards digital government.

 

Thirdly, the city would give priority to developing high quality human resources and creating an ecosystem for innovative studies and startups. Hanoi aims to attract talents across the country and abroad to meet demand for sustainable development and global integration.

The culture and value of Hanoians should be a decisive factor to help develop Hanoi in the future, the resolution stated.

10 major action programs 2020 – 2025

Hanoi is set to carry out 10 major action programs during the 2020 – 2025:

(1) Enhancing the Party building process to ensure a strong and healthy development of the municipal Party Committee, and pushing for administrative reforms in the 2021 – 2025 period.

(2) Focusing on revising of the growth model, economic restructuring and global integration, with a view to improving productivity, efficiency and competitiveness of Hanoi’s economy towards rapid and sustainable development in 2021 – 2025.

(3) Urban economic development and renovation in 2021 – 2025.

(4)  Ensuring efficiency in the national program of building new-style rural areas in relation to agricultural restructuring and rural economic development in 2021 – 2025.

(5) Pushing for greater efficiency in planning and utilization of natural resources, environmental protection, as well as staying active in response to natural disaster and climate change in 2021 – 2025.

(6) Promoting culture and high-quality human resources, while building the image of elegant and civilized style of Hanoians in 2021 – 2025.

(7) Pushing for science, technology and innovation development in 2021 – 2025.

(8) Expanding social welfare and living standards of the people in 2021 – 2025.

(9) Enhancing defense capabilities and maintaining political stability and public order in 2021 – 2025.

(10) Ensuring greater efficiency in the fight against corruption, promoting thrift practice and waste combat in 2021 – 2025.

Ngoc Thuy/ Hanoitimes

17th Party Congress of Hanoi kicks off

17th Party Congress of Hanoi kicks off

The 17th Congress of Hanoi’s Party organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on October 12 morning, with the participation of 497 official delegates representing over 450,000 Party members across the capital city.

Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session

Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, together with other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi, met with voters from Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, and Tay Ho districts on October 14.

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN-Japan Centre leader hails Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship
ASEAN-Japan Centre leader hails Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Secretary General of the ASEAN-Japan Centre Masataka Fujita has appreciated continued efforts by the Vietnamese Government in holding the good ASEAN chairmanship in 2020, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NA adopts Resolution on 2021 socio-economic development plan
NA adopts Resolution on 2021 socio-economic development plan
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The 14th National Assembly adopted a Resolution on socio-economic development plans for 2021 during its 10th session in Hanoi on November 11.

The need for talented people
The need for talented people
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

The 13th Party Congress is an important milestone, which sets the future orientation, continues to accelerate the process of national renovation and international integration.

PM calls for a billion more trees
PM calls for a billion more trees
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday said he hoped a billion trees would be planted in Vietnam over the next five years.

Colombia, Cuba, South Africa join Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia
Colombia, Cuba, South Africa join Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Colombia, Cuba and South Africa have joined the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) during the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Hanoi.

Vietnamese, Lao Prime Ministers hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Lao Prime Ministers hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith on November 10 to discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

Security measures for upcoming ASEAN Summit deployed early: Public security official
Security measures for upcoming ASEAN Summit deployed early: Public security official
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

Major General To An Xo, deputy head of the standing board of the Sub-committee for Security and Health under Vietnam’s National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talks to Vietnam News Agency about preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit.

Signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership expected this week
Signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership expected this week
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

As negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have been completed, member countries of the agreement are finalising procedures to prepare for the expected signing on November 15

Foreign ministers reiterate ASEAN’s resolve to resume East Sea negotiations
Foreign ministers reiterate ASEAN’s resolve to resume East Sea negotiations
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  11/11/2020 

ASEAN foreign ministers reiterated the bloc's resolve to resume negotiations on a code of conduct in the East Sea with China during the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting held online on Tuesday.

Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
POLITICSicon  11/11/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said the Government is considering a proposal for a code of conduct for cyberspace in Vietnam and will issue the code by the end of this year.

ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh
ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh
POLITICSicon  10/11/2020 

ASEAN has continued to move firmly and collectively towards the goal of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, while dealing with emerging challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said today.

Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year
Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year
POLITICSicon  10/11/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, who is also General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talked to the media on November 9 on the implementation progress of initiatives

Five Provincial Chairs elected last week
Five Provincial Chairs elected last week
POLITICSicon  09/11/2020 

The provinces of Kien Giang, Tra Vinh, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh, and Ben Tre have just elected new Chairmen after their People's Council meetings were held.

How to attract talent
How to attract talent
FEATUREicon  10/11/2020 

VietNamNet introduces an article by National Assembly Deputy Le Thanh Van on the draft national strategy to attract and use talents, which can be seen as comments to the draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress.

Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
FEATUREicon  09/11/2020 

Many experts are questioning whether President Joe Biden's policy will be different from former President Barack Obama’s.

Vietnamese expats in Australia contribute ideas to Party Congress’ draft documents
Vietnamese expats in Australia contribute ideas to Party Congress’ draft documents
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnamese expats living in Australia contributed their ideas to draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress at a virtual seminar held by the Embassy of Vietnam in Canberra on November 7.

Legislature to continue Q&amp;A sessions next week
Legislature to continue Q&A sessions next week
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

The 14th National Assembly will continue Q&A sessions on issues related to the implementation of its resolutions on thematic supervision and Q&A during the 14th tenure and several resolutions of the 13th legislature.

Former SBV Governor given warning as disciplinary measure
Former SBV Governor given warning as disciplinary measure
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

The decision was made at the Politburo's conference on November 6 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

PM requires newly-appointed Vietnamese ambassadors to deepen cooperation with foreign countries
PM requires newly-appointed Vietnamese ambassadors to deepen cooperation with foreign countries
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has required newly-appointed Ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative offices abroad to work to deepen cooperative ties with foreign countries and territories.

Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government
Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

Over 1,000 administrative procedures, 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 categories of goods subject to specialized inspection have been simplified or removed in four years.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 