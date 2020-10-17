Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/10/2020 06:58:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City adjusts down several development targets

18/10/2020    05:55 GMT+7

The 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 17 agreed to adjust down a number of development targets set for the 2020-2025 period.

HCM City adjusts down several development targets hinh anh 1

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, the annual GRDP growth rate targeted for 2020-2025 is revised down to 8 percent from the initially projected 8 – 8.5 percent, while the per capita GRDP would be 8,500 USD per year instead of between 8,500 – 9,000 USD.

The adjustment of the projected per capita GRDP in the 2020-2025 period will also affect the next period, so the corresponding target for 2030 will be revised to 13,000 USD per year and 37,000 USD by 2045. The goals set in the draft document were 13,000-14,000 USD by 2030 and 40,000 USD by 2045.

 

Explaining the adjustment, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of socio-economic life in Vietnam and the world as a whole. He noted that many international financial institutions forecast that the negative impacts of the pandemic will continue until the end of 2021, thus affecting investment resources, particularly private and foreign sources for the city’s development.

The congress adopted the adjustments with 100 percent of votes./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnamese ambassador to the UN Dang Dinh Quy on October 16 virtually hosted a UN Security Council session, examining progress and challenges related to children and armed conflicts in South Sudan.

Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Hungary during talks with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, in Hanoi on October 16.

Japanese Prime Minister's official visit to Vietnam to start this Sunday
Japanese Prime Minister's official visit to Vietnam to start this Sunday
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement saying that Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide’s official visit to Vietnam is going to start on October 18.

Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Party Committees of many provinces across the country convened their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 15 in the presence of senior Party and State leaders.

Top leaders of many provinces named
Top leaders of many provinces named
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Many provinces and cities have organized Party Congresses to elect their top leaders.

Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will pay an official visit to Vietnam in the very near future at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on October 15.

37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The 37th ASEAN Summit is expected to take place in mid-November, and as ASEAN Chair this year, Vietnam is joining other member countries to actively prepare for this important event, according to Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.

SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office
SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Politburo has picked Le Minh Hung, governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), head of the Party Central Committee Office, replacing Nguyen Van Nen.

Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam has ordered COVID-19 vaccines from some partners, including in Russia and the UK, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference on October 15.

Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called Sansha city in Phu Lam Island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago and related activities as they seriously violate Vietnam’s sovereignty, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

11th Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation opens
11th Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation opens
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

The 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on October 15, with 444 delegates taking part.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for dialogues to establish peace in Colombia
Vietnam, Indonesia call for dialogues to establish peace in Colombia
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia, the two ASEAN member states at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), laid stress on the need to enhance dialogues and carry out peace commitments in Colombia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam
Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó will pay an official visit to Vietnam on October 16, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session
Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, together with other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi, met with voters from Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, and Tay Ho districts on October 14.

Japanese Deputy FM expresses concerns over recent developments in East Sea
Japanese Deputy FM expresses concerns over recent developments in East Sea
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Viet Nam Nguyen Quoc Dung and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeo Mori co-chaired the 35th ASEAN-Japan Forum, which was held virtually on October 14.

COVID-19, economic development and corruption voters' biggest concerns
COVID-19, economic development and corruption voters' biggest concerns
POLITICSicon  14/10/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic, Vietnam’s socio-economic performance, and corruption issues were the top of voters’ concerns at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hai Phong City on Tuesday.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for int’l support for Great Lakes Region
Vietnam, Indonesia call for int’l support for Great Lakes Region
POLITICSicon  14/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia have emphasised the need to give priority to promoting intra-regional cooperation in the Great Lakes Region in Africa on the basis of peace and stability goals, 

USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity
USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity
POLITICSicon  14/10/2020 

USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity

Japanese PM confirms to visit Vietnam, Indonesia in mid-October
Japanese PM confirms to visit Vietnam, Indonesia in mid-October
POLITICSicon  14/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office on September 16, has confirmed his destinations for the first overseas trip will be Vietnam and Indonesia.

Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary
Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

Politburo member and Secretary of the 16th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue was elected Secretary of this committee for the 17th tenure with 100 percent of the vote on October 13 morning.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 