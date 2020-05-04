HCM City, Australia’s Victoria state step up cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City and Australia’s Victoria state held a teleconference on May 4 to accelerate the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on their twining relationship.

At the teleconference

Danny Pearson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier of Victoria, said although the COVID-19 pandemic has caused certain difficulties in the operation of authorities, Victoria will make efforts to work together with HCM City in order to speed up the signing of the document.

HCM City has a young and dynamic economy, which would bring about valuable cooperation opportunities for Australian investors and open up a promising business connection network.

Pearson suggested the two sides look into concrete cooperation contents and expressed his hope that the twining relationship and cooperation will be realised at an early date, maybe late this year.

Le Quang Long, Director of the HCM City Department of External Affairs, lauded collaboration between HCM City and Victoria state, and highlighted local leaders’ hope for the early signing of the MoU in order to step up the bilateral cooperation.

HCM City wants to join hands with Victoria in education-training, smart city building, agriculture, and innovation that are of the Australian state’s strength, especially personnel training in hotels and tourism.

Regarding the establishment of Victoria’s Trade and Investment Office in HCM City, Long said the city encourages foreign investors to expand operation in the locality, and promised that municipal leaders will consider and push ahead with administrative procedures in order to soon put the office in place.

Victoria's Commissioner to Southeast Asia Brett Stevens said HCM City is the gateway for Australian investors and traders to expand activities in Vietnam, particularly in wine and food export.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Ngo Huong Nam suggested HCM City expand training cooperation with Victoria to optimise the state’s strength in this sphere. /.VNA