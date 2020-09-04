Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/09/2020 09:20:41 (GMT +7)
HCM City needs strong determination to become a regional economic hub: top leader

05/09/2020    07:56 GMT+7

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Party Committee of HCM City to show stronger determination to build the city into a key regional economic and financial hub in draft documents of the city’s Party Congress.

General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong delivers a speech at the conference with the Standing Committee of HCM City’s Party Committee held in HCM City yesterday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phuong Hoa

Trong made the request at the conference on the draft documents and human resource work plans with the Standing Committee of HCM City’s Party Committee in the city on Thursday.

Reports from the Standing Committee of HCM City’s Party Committee showed that over the past five years, the city’s economic growth rate has increased by an average of 7.6 per cent annually, contributing 22.7 per cent to the nation's GDP.

GDP per capita has reached US$6,600, 2.4 times higher than the national average. People's lives have been improved with high indicators of social security, job creation and poverty reduction. Beneficiaries and people who contributed to the revolution have been given better care.

The city has maintained political security and social order and Party-building work and the political system have applied new models and streamlined the political system's organisation.

The city has shown determination to train a contingent of cadres to meet the mission requirements in the new situation.

After listening to the report of the Standing Committee of HCM City’s Party Committee, the Politburo appraised the preparation for the 11th Party Congress in 2020-2025.

The Politburo evaluated the structure of the draft documents was reasonable but needed to reflect the results of the whole term of 2015-2020. Programmes and projects should focus on solving core and urgent problems.

 

The Politburo basically endorsed the city's goals, tasks and solutions in the 2020-2025 term, with a vision to 2030.

It emphasised that the city should have a long-term vision of a city in Southeast Asia, focused on removing bottlenecks hindering the economic and social development in transport infrastructure, high-quality human resources, administrative procedures, investment environment, co-operation and regional integration.

The city should continue to promote its solidarity and take advantage of opportunities to overcome difficulties and challenges to turn the city into a major economic, financial, science and technology hub of Southeast Asia.

Speaking at the conclusion of the meeting, General Secretary and President Trong said the city should continue listening to people and scientists to complete the draft documents and submit to the Party Congress.

Trong agreed with members of the Politburo about the important role of HCM City, saying it was a significant centre of economy, culture, education and training, science-technology, a hub for international exchange and integration of the region and the country.

He said the city must be a role model for localities. As a result, the city needed to show more determination in making use of its potential in the draft documents.  VNS

Tran Du Lich, a member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc Economic Advisory Council, speaks about HCM City’s wish to become a national financial centre.

 
 

Other News

POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

A number of provinces have elected new chairs for the 2015-2020 term.

FEATUREicon  04/09/2020 

Some countries may say Vietnam chooses this or that side. But we affirm that we choose national benefits, the general principles of the UN Charter, and international law to build our stance.

POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The Standing Board of the People’s Council of Hanoi has decided to suspend the duty and power of a deputy of the 15th municipal People’s Council (2016-2021 tenure) of Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung after Chung was prosecuted.

POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese team finished in second during the semi-finals of the Tank Biathlon event at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in Moscow and will therefore take on Tajikistan, Myanmar, and Laos in the final round on September 5.

VIETNAM & WORLDicon  04/09/2020 

Many foreign media outlets recently ran articles highlighting Vietnam’s achievements over the last 75 years and its stature in the international arena on the occasion of the country’s 75th National Day (September 2).

POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The entirety of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appeared brilliantly lit up by the Vietnamese national flag on the night of September 2.

POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the permanent Vietnamese mission to the UN, has called on relevant parties in Libya to soon resume peace negotiations. ​

POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to assign Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung as new Chairman of the Viet Nam National Mekong Committee (VNMC).

FEATUREicon  03/09/2020 

When Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid an official visit to Japan in September 2015, the Japanese Government and PM Abe personally gave a very respectful and cordial welcome, considering Mr. Trong as a "national guest".

POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

A national flag salute ceremony was held in front of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi capital on September 2 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

Vietnamese embassies and representative agencies around the world have held activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).

FEATUREicon  03/09/2020 

After the announcement of a vote at the UN Security Council was released, the ambassador of a great power forwarded to Vietnamese Ambassador Le Luong Minh a note that said: thank you for a very beautiful decision.

FEATUREicon  02/09/2020 

The traditional cultural values of Vietnamese people are spread widely, winning the hearts of many people around the world. This is the "soft" index that contributes to building Vietnam’s image, prestige, and position in the world arena.

FEATUREicon  02/09/2020 

The policy of putting people at the highest position, ensuring safety for all Vietnamese citizens returning from the epidemic zone, has helped people believe and understand that "the fatherland never abandons us".

POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Lawmaker Pham Phu Quoc had been dishonest in declaring his profile, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh affirmed on September 1 at a press briefing on his holding dual nationality.

POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Myanmar have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnamese leaders on the country’s 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

The ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) agreed on the establishment of the Friends of ARMAC (FOA) group, initiated by Vietnam, at the 13th meeting of its Steering Committee on September 1.

POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

The Vietnam-China agreement on fishery cooperation in the Gulf of Tonkin expired on June 30, according to the Directorate of Fisheries.

POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Over the last four decades, the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) has become one of the most outstanding inter-parliamentary models in Asia and a symbol of solidarity, cooperation, and unity in diversity within the ASEAN Community.

