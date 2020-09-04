HCM City needs strong determination to become a regional economic hub: top leader

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Party Committee of HCM City to show stronger determination to build the city into a key regional economic and financial hub in draft documents of the city’s Party Congress.

General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong delivers a speech at the conference with the Standing Committee of HCM City’s Party Committee held in HCM City yesterday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phuong Hoa

Trong made the request at the conference on the draft documents and human resource work plans with the Standing Committee of HCM City’s Party Committee in the city on Thursday.

Reports from the Standing Committee of HCM City’s Party Committee showed that over the past five years, the city’s economic growth rate has increased by an average of 7.6 per cent annually, contributing 22.7 per cent to the nation's GDP.

GDP per capita has reached US$6,600, 2.4 times higher than the national average. People's lives have been improved with high indicators of social security, job creation and poverty reduction. Beneficiaries and people who contributed to the revolution have been given better care.

The city has maintained political security and social order and Party-building work and the political system have applied new models and streamlined the political system's organisation.

The city has shown determination to train a contingent of cadres to meet the mission requirements in the new situation.

After listening to the report of the Standing Committee of HCM City’s Party Committee, the Politburo appraised the preparation for the 11th Party Congress in 2020-2025.

The Politburo evaluated the structure of the draft documents was reasonable but needed to reflect the results of the whole term of 2015-2020. Programmes and projects should focus on solving core and urgent problems.

The Politburo basically endorsed the city's goals, tasks and solutions in the 2020-2025 term, with a vision to 2030.

It emphasised that the city should have a long-term vision of a city in Southeast Asia, focused on removing bottlenecks hindering the economic and social development in transport infrastructure, high-quality human resources, administrative procedures, investment environment, co-operation and regional integration.

The city should continue to promote its solidarity and take advantage of opportunities to overcome difficulties and challenges to turn the city into a major economic, financial, science and technology hub of Southeast Asia.

Speaking at the conclusion of the meeting, General Secretary and President Trong said the city should continue listening to people and scientists to complete the draft documents and submit to the Party Congress.

Trong agreed with members of the Politburo about the important role of HCM City, saying it was a significant centre of economy, culture, education and training, science-technology, a hub for international exchange and integration of the region and the country.

He said the city must be a role model for localities. As a result, the city needed to show more determination in making use of its potential in the draft documents. VNS