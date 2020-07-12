Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss

12/07/2020    08:19 GMT+7

The Investigation Police Agency had started legal proceedings against five defendants involving in a law violation case in the State-owned Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri), the Ministry of Public Security announced on July 11.

hcm city officials charged with causing state property loss hinh 0
Tran VinhTuyen, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee (Photo: VNA)

The five include Tran Vinh Tuyen, born in 1965, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, and Tran Trong Tuan, born in 1969, deputy head of the Office of the city Party Committee and former Director of the municipal Department of Construction.

The other three are Phan Truong Son, Vice Director of the city Department of Planning and Architecture Department, Tran Quoc Dat and Le Tan Hoa, both work in the municipal Department of Construction.

All the defendants are accused of “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness” under Clause 3, Article 219 of the 2015 Penal Code.

 

On July 9, the investigation police agency issued arrest and house search warrants for the five.

The agency has been investigating into the violation of regulations over the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness, and appropriation of property in Sagri since 2019.

Also on July 11, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed a decision to suspend Tuyen from his post as the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for 90 days from the signing date.

The same day, the Standing Board of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council also suspended Tuyen and Tuan’s status as members of the council in the 2016-2021 tenure. VNA

 
 

Other News

Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The US president previously said he could not see himself wearing a mask in public.

Vietnam shares ASEAN’s experience at UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week
Vietnam shares ASEAN’s experience at UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The key to prevent and counter the threats of terrorism lies in addressing the root causes of terrorism, including unemployment, injustices, inequities, discrimination, marginalisation and unresolved conflicts, 

NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13
NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The 46th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi on July 13-14.

Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuse
Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuse
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has decided to prosecute former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang on charges of violating regulations over the management and use of State assets,

US Congress introduces resolutions marking 25 years of ties with Vietnam
US Congress introduces resolutions marking 25 years of ties with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Two resolutions were recently introduced by subcommittee leaders of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties (July 12).

What does the future hold for relations between Vietnam and US?
What does the future hold for relations between Vietnam and US?
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

As the 25th anniversary of US-Vietnam diplomatic ties draws near, Professor H. Bruce Franklin, shared his thoughts about US- Vietnam relations with VNS.

Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
FEATUREicon  11/07/2020 

What Vietnam and the US have done is the result of a long process with persistent efforts by both sides to overcome major obstacles. 

In photos: Vietnam becomes ASEAN’s 7th member
In photos: Vietnam becomes ASEAN’s 7th member
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam, attends a ceremony to officially recognise Vietnam as a member of ASEAN in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on July 28, 1995.

Vietnam’s first ambassador to US believes in bright future for bilateral ties
Vietnam’s first ambassador to US believes in bright future for bilateral ties
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam-US relations now and 25 years ago are “like night and day” and will continue to flourish in the future, according to the first Vietnamese Ambassador to the US, Le Van Bang.

Secretary of State Pompeo’s statement on 25th anniversary of VN-US diplomatic relations
Secretary of State Pompeo’s statement on 25th anniversary of VN-US diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo has issued a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States (1995-2020), according to the US Embassy in Vietnam.

PM orders repatriating Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea immediately
PM orders repatriating Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea immediately
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea must be brought home immediately, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested at working session with the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control in Hanoi on July 10.

Deputy Defence Minister holds virtual meeting with UN Under-Secretary General
Deputy Defence Minister holds virtual meeting with UN Under-Secretary General
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, asked the UN on July 10 to offer support to peacekeepers whose missions were extended due to COVID-19, including those from Vietnam, 

What would the US Ambassador to VN wish for if he had a magic lamp?
What would the US Ambassador to VN wish for if he had a magic lamp?
FEATUREicon  11/07/2020 

“If I there was a magic lamp, I would wish that Vietnam has more capacity to carry out educational development activities,” said the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink during an online exchange with VietNamNet readers on July 8.

Ten newly-adopted laws to take effect next year
Ten newly-adopted laws to take effect next year
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 10 to announce the President’s order promulgating ten laws adopted at the recent ninth session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly.

Vietnam-US relations at level no one could imagine 25 years ago: Ambassador
Vietnam-US relations at level no one could imagine 25 years ago: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam-US relations have reached a level in both scope and scale that no one could have imagined 25 years ago, 

Vietnam backs preventive diplomatic measures to solve conflicts in West Africa and the Sahel
Vietnam backs preventive diplomatic measures to solve conflicts in West Africa and the Sahel
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam backs preventive diplomatic measures and early warnings to prevent and solve conflicts in countries in West Africa and the Sahel, affirmed Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

ASEAN, Ukraine heighten multi-faceted collaboration
ASEAN, Ukraine heighten multi-faceted collaboration
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

The Ambassadors to Ukraine of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia held a working session on July 9 with the host country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss measures to boost cooperation between ASEAN with the Eastern European country.

Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul found dead after going missing
Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul found dead after going missing
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

Park Won-soon disappeared after reportedly leaving a message for his daughter, who raised the alarm.

Vietnam joins virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting
Vietnam joins virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) joined the virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) on July 9.

VN, Canada hold deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation
VN, Canada hold deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Canada’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan on Thursday co-chaired the 2nd Vietnam-Canada political consultation 

