HCM City’s 11th Party Congress to officially open on Oct 15 morning

The 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure is scheduled to take place from October 14 to 18, with the opening session slated for October 15 morning.

Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (standing), head of the HCM City Party Committee’s Board for Information and Education, speaks at the press conference on October 12 (Photo: VNA)

The congress will be attended by 444 officialdelegates, heard a press conference on October 12.

The political report to be submitted to thecongress features four development programmes for the city in the coming yearson making breakthroughs in city management reform (with 14 sub-projects andprogrammes), infrastructure development breakthroughs (13 sub-projects andprogrammes), the development of human resources and culture (11 sub-projectsand programmes), and a key programme on facilitating businesses, innovation andkey products (13 sub-projects and programmes).



Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, head of the municipalParty Committee’s Board for Information and Education, with importance attachedto the personnel work, the municipal Party Committee had carried outstraightforward discussions to make substantive personnel preparations for thenew tenure.



He noted that the HCM City Party Committee keepsin mind Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong’sdirection that the city’s Party Congress must be a role model which will notonly work out solutions or specify the city’s role in and responsibilitytowards the whole nation, but also point out its shortcomings and weaknesses.

The devised key progammes and sub-projectsreflect the municipal Party Committee’s resolve and sense of responsibilitytowards the people in building HCM City into a more developed and smart city,Khue added./. VNA