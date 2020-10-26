HCM City’s urban administration model discussed at NA’s 10th sitting

A draft resolution on the urban administration model in Ho Chi Minh City was mulled over during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly on October 26.

With 12 articles, the document stipulates administration organisation at the municipal level, comprising the People’s Committee and the People’s Council. However, there is only the People’s Committees at the district and ward levels.

The Government suggested the NA add the draft resolution to the law and ordinance building programme for 2020 to be issued at the 10th meeting. If the document sails through the legislature, it will take effect from January 1, 2021, and be rolled out from July 1 the same year.

Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan said HCM City has yet to fully tap its potential due to multiple reasons, including those regarding local administration organisation.

Therefore, the issuance of the resolution is necessary to improve the efficiency of State management as well as the management capacity of local authorities, the minister stressed.

While presenting an appraisal report, Hoang Thanh Tung, head of the NA Committee for Legal Affairs, said the committee supports the issuance of the resolution, thus facilitating the city’s development.

He suggested the Government make specific proposals revamping the organisation and operation of the municipal People’s Council.

Legislators debate anti-corruption efforts

Legislators deliberated the fight against corruption in 2020 during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly on October 26.

Reports presented point out that corruption has been contained and is decreasing.

This is attributable to synchronous prevention solutions, the strict settlement of corruption cases, and the popularisation and mobilisation work of the entire Party and agencies, especially the implementation of a resolution adopted at the fourth plenums of the 11th and 12th Party Central Committee, according to a Government report.

The situation, however, remains complex, with sophisticated acts that are hard to detect, it said.

Corruption cases have been found in larger numbers in sectors such as land management and use, infrastructure construction, banking and credit, and the management and use of finance, budget, capital, and public assets.

In an appraisal report, head of the NA Committee for Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga suggested the Government review the situation and put forth effective solutions, which, she said, should match the latest circumstances.

At the meeting, Pham Van Hoa, a deputy from the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, said the fight against corruption has produced marked outcomes, helping raise confidence among officials, Party members, and the people.

There still remains the practice for group benefits, he said, causing injustices in infrastructure investment and public procurement. The recovery of corrupt assets has also made slow progress.

Corruption can be found even in law enforcement, he went on, proposing the Government quickly issue specific regulations to monitor the property and incomes of those in high office.

Deputy Nguyen Thanh Thuy from the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang called on the Government to soon roll out IT infrastructure to better prevent corruption./..VNA