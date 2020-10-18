HCMC has new Party chief

Nguyen Van Nen, former head of the Party Central Committee Office, has been picked as new secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

On October 17, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, head of the HCMC Party Committee's Board for Propaganda and Education, told the local media results of the first congress of the municipal Party Committee’s Executive Board.

Nguyen Van Nen, new secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure

Accordingly, Nen received 100% of approval votes from 62 delegates.

Nguyen Van Nen was born in the southern province of Tay Ninh in 1957. Between 1999 and 2010, he held various positions in the province, including head of the Organization Committee of Tay Ninh Party Committee, chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Council, Tay Ninh Party Committee Deputy Secretary, chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Committee and Tay Ninh Party Committee Secretary.

From July 2011 to February 2013, he was member of the Party Central Committee, deputy head of the Steering Committee for the Central Highlands and deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Propaganda and Training Commission.

In November 2013, he was appointed as minister and head of the Government Office and then head of the Party Central Committee Office in February 2016.

On October 11, 2020, the Politburo appointed Nen to be a member of the Executive Board and the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure and a candidate for the post of HCMC Party Committee Secretary.

Nen’s predecessor, Nguyen Thien Nhan, will continue monitoring and directing the HCMC Party Committee until the end of the 13th National Party Congress, which is scheduled to take place in January 2021.

Four new deputy secretaries were also elected at the congress, including Tran Luu Quang, Nguyen Ho Hai, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong and Nguyen Thi Le, chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council.

SGT