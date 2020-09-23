Hundreds of administrative procedures connected to National Single Window

The National Single Window had successfully connected 200 administrative procedures of 13 relevant ministries by the end of August, in addition to processing over 3.2 million records and more than 40,000 enterprises.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh presides over the the seventh session of the National Steering Committee for ASEAN Single Window, the National Single Window, and Trade Facilitation Committee (Photo: VGP News)

The information was unveiled during the seventh session of the National Steering Committee for ASEAN Single Window (ASW), the National Single Window (NSW), and Trade Facilitation Committee on September 22.

At the event, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, who is also Chairman of the National Steering Committee for the ASW, NSW, and Trade Facilitation Committee, highlighted efforts made by relevant ministries in facilitating import and export activities, including the export of local farm produce.

Furthermore, he said several ministries have made preparations to officially deploy 14 new administrative procedures initiated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Health.

With regard to the ASW mechanism, Vietnam is also linked to five ASEAN member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, and the Philippines, therefore bringing the total number of members connected to the system to nine.

The country has also received over 179,000 certificates of origin (C/O) from ASEAN states, while also sending over 263,000 certificates of its own to ASEAN members.

It has also conducted negotiations with the Eurasian Economic Union, in addition to the Republic of Korea and New Zealand, regarding an electronic exchange for C/O.

Moving forward with future tasks, Deputy PM Minh has requested that relevant ministries, especially the Ministry of Finance, strive to develop a scheme relating to the inspection of food safety for imported goods and a project on an information technology system to be used in the effective implementation of ASW and NSW.

Relevant ministries have also been urged to optimise the use of the NSA mechanism as a means of facilitating import-export activities while reducing costs for businesses.