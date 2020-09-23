Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/09/2020 12:54:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hundreds of administrative procedures connected to National Single Window

24/09/2020    09:10 GMT+7

The National Single Window had successfully connected 200 administrative procedures of 13 relevant ministries by the end of August, in addition to processing over 3.2 million records and more than 40,000 enterprises.

Hundreds of administrative procedures connected to National Single Window
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh presides over the the seventh session of the National Steering Committee for ASEAN Single Window, the National Single Window, and Trade Facilitation Committee (Photo: VGP News)

The information was unveiled during the seventh session of the National Steering Committee for ASEAN Single Window (ASW), the National Single Window (NSW), and Trade Facilitation Committee on September 22.

At the event, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, who is also Chairman of the National Steering Committee for the ASW, NSW, and Trade Facilitation Committee, highlighted efforts made by relevant ministries in facilitating import and export activities, including the export of local farm produce.

Furthermore, he said several ministries have made preparations to officially deploy 14 new administrative procedures initiated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Health.

With regard to the ASW mechanism, Vietnam is also linked to five ASEAN member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, and the Philippines, therefore bringing the total number of members connected to the system to nine.

 

The country has also received over 179,000 certificates of origin (C/O) from ASEAN states, while also sending over 263,000 certificates of its own to ASEAN members.

It has also conducted negotiations with the Eurasian Economic Union, in addition to the Republic of Korea and New Zealand, regarding an electronic exchange for C/O.

Moving forward with future tasks, Deputy PM Minh has requested that relevant ministries, especially the Ministry of Finance, strive to develop a scheme relating to the inspection of food safety for imported goods and a project on an information technology system to be used in the effective implementation of ASW and NSW.

Relevant ministries have also been urged to optimise the use of the NSA mechanism as a means of facilitating import-export activities while reducing costs for businesses. VOV

Over 180 integrated procedures available through national single window

Over 180 integrated procedures available through national single window

The Vietnam National Single Window, a one-stop shop for customs clearances, saw 13 ministries and central agencies integrate a total of 188 administrative procedures as of late January this year.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community
Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam proposed the establishment of an ASEAN Military Intelligence Community (AMIC) at the 17th ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting (AMIM) held via video conference on September 22.

Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers
Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is scheduled to have a third dialogue with farmers next week on the difficulties they are facing in agricultural production.

Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

September 23 marks 45 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Vietnam a responsible UN member
Vietnam a responsible UN member
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Since officially joining the United Nations on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been a responsible member, making positive contributions to the United Nations.

PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to the United Nations (UN) High-Level Meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the UN in New York on Monday (local time), as part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Le Thi Thuy, Secretary of the 19th Ha Nam Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, was reelected for the post at the first session of the new provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, held on September 21 afternoon.

Three scenarios for US-China competition
Three scenarios for US-China competition
FEATUREicon  22/09/2020 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh has become Vice Party Secretary of Hanoi after the appointment decision of the Politburo was announced on September 18.

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

The family and lawyer of the arrested former chairman of Hanoi are applying for bail for former mayor Nguyen Duc Chung, who needs medical treatment, said lawyer Truong Trong Nghia, the advocate for the legal rights and interests of Chung.

Former HCMC vice chairman receives eight-year jail term
Former HCMC vice chairman receives eight-year jail term
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former vice chairman of HCMC, on Sunday was sentenced eight years on the charges of violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.

Joint Note Verbale of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
Joint Note Verbale of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/09/2020 

France, the United Kingdom and Germany has submitted a joint note verbale expressing their views against the seven notes the Chinese mission had proposed for circulation at the United Nations. 

Vietnam proves its active role in UN: Ambassador
Vietnam proves its active role in UN: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Vietnamese leaders will present a number of important messages to the United Nations General Assembly when it meets over the next ten days.

Programme upholds ties between Vietnamese coast guards and fishermen
Programme upholds ties between Vietnamese coast guards and fishermen
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

A delegation of Coast Guard Command led by Major General Bui Quoc Oai visited fishermen in Bach Long Vi island district, Hai Phong City from September 15 to 16 under a programme entitled ‘Coast guards as companions of fishermen’.

National Assembly to open 10th session in late October
National Assembly to open 10th session in late October
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to kick off on October 20 and last for nineteen and a half days, according to NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc.

US Chargé d'Affaires lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair
US Chargé d'Affaires lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Chargé d'Affaires of the US Mission to ASEAN Melissa A. Brown has affirmed that Washington commends Vietnam for its efforts as ASEAN Chair during this challenging time caused by COVID-19.

ASEAN prioritises human resource development, putting people at its core
ASEAN prioritises human resource development, putting people at its core
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

ASEAN ministers of labour and education on Wednesday approved the ASEAN roadmap on human resource development for the changing world of work to realise the bloc’s declaration on this issue adopted at the 36th ASEAN Summit in June.

Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have come together to issue a joint note verbale to the United Nations in order to challenge China’s claims in the East Sea.

Four years since the East Sea ruling
Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Overlaps and contradictions in legal documents impacts system of laws: minister
Overlaps and contradictions in legal documents impacts system of laws: minister
POLITICSicon  19/09/2020 

The current legal system remains cumbersome and complicated with a large number of sub-legal documents. Some are overlapping and contradictory, affecting the feasibility and stability of the legal system, Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long has said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 