ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers

 
 
08/04/2020    11:09 GMT+7

Country Director of the ILO Vietnam Chang-Hee Lee has said that ILO Vietnam was ready to help the Vietnamese Government, employers and employees to find suitable jobs as the coronavirus takes its toll on the health and labour markets and the economy.

ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers hinh anh 1

International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Director in Vietnam Chang-Hee Lee (Photo: VNA)

Lee hailed Vietnam for its efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic, reflected via the Prime Minister’s message of accepting economic losses to protect people’s lives.

As the fight against the epidemic continues, it is necessary to take immediate action to mitigate its negative impacts on businesses, employment and workers’ incomes, he said.

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the crisis will cut the total working hours by 6.7 percent worldwide in the second quarter of this year, equivalent to the loss of 195 million full-time jobs. The hardest-hit regions include Arabian countries (8.1 percent of working hours, or 5 million full-time jobs), Europe (7.8 percent, or 12 million full-time jobs) and Asia-Pacific (7.2 percent, 125 million full-time jobs).

The ILO forecast there will be huge losses across all income groups, especially in upper-middle income countries, including those in Southeast Asia. 

An estimated 81 percent of the global workforce, or 3.3 billion people, are being hurt by partial or full-closure of their workplaces. The most-affected sectors include lodging and dining services, manufacturing, retail, trade and administrative services.

 

ILO General Director Guy Ryder said workers and businesses are facing a catastrophe in both developed and developing economies.

The ILO has called on countries to take urgent measures on a large scale in four pillars, namely supporting businesses, employment and income; stimulating the economy and employment; protecting workers; and using social dialogue between governments, workers and employers to seek solutions.

It suggested expanding social welfare, supporting job retainment, tax reductions and fiscal support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, along with several sectors./.VNA

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam stands ready to support the Vietnamese government, employers and employees in the fight for decent work at the time of the global health, labour and economic crisis.

The jobless rate in Vietnam is low, but the quality of jobs remains a challenge for the country, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a recent report.  

 
 

.
Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia
Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung has symbolically handed over 550,000 made-in-Vietnam antibacterial masks as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to help their counterparts of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19
Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Ministry of National Defence has sent medical experts to Laos to exchange experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  10 giờ trước 

Russian researchers studying the East Sea issues have opposed Chinese coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel QNg 90617 TS in the waters of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago,

Coronavirus: North-South divide ahead of key EU meeting
Coronavirus: North-South divide ahead of key EU meeting
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Italy and Spain accuse northern European countries of not doing enough to help in economic crisis.

Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April
Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019 is scheduled to be released this April, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

COVID-19: The military will serve the nation and the people, no matter what hardship
COVID-19: The military will serve the nation and the people, no matter what hardship
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Major General Nguyen Van Tin, deputy head of the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Political Information and Training, talked about the military’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.

PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight
PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has asked ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies, chairpersons of the people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, within their authority, to focus on directing, guiding, inspecting, promptly discovering

Coronavirus: NZ health minister breaks lockdown at beach
Coronavirus: NZ health minister breaks lockdown at beach
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

David Clark called himself an "idiot" after admitting to clear breaches of the New Zealand lockdown.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson spends night in intensive care after symptoms worsen
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson spends night in intensive care after symptoms worsen
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

World leaders send Boris Johnson messages of support, after his symptoms worsened on Monday afternoon.

PM requests preparing scenarios for second wave of coronavirus infections
PM requests preparing scenarios for second wave of coronavirus infections
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested preparing scenarios between now and April 15 for the second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Deputy PM thanks public for support in tackling COVID-19
Deputy PM thanks public for support in tackling COVID-19
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has thanked Vietnamese all around the country for their support and efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and lauded the many good deeds of organizations, businesses, and individuals.

Coronavirus: Trump voices hope for ‘levelling-off’ in US hotspots
Coronavirus: Trump voices hope for ‘levelling-off’ in US hotspots
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

The president voices hope that cases are "levelling off" in US hotspots, but warns of more deaths.

Vietnamese, Australian Deputy FMs talks joint work amid COVID-19
Vietnamese, Australian Deputy FMs talks joint work amid COVID-19
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 6 held phone talks with acting Australian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the SOM Australia on ASEAN and East Asia Summit (EAS)

US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/04/2020 

The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

45 years of national reunification: liberation of Truong Sa archipelago
45 years of national reunification: liberation of Truong Sa archipelago
Vietnam's marine sovereigntyicon  06/04/2020 

After the victory of the Central Highlands and Hue-Da Nang Campaigns, on April 4, 1975, the Central Military Commission ordered Military Zone 5 and the navy force to liberate islands on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

Government looks into social welfare package for pandemic-affected groups
Government looks into social welfare package for pandemic-affected groups
POLITICSicon  06/04/2020 

Permanent Cabinet members deliberated the social welfare package for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during their meeting in Hanoi on April 5.

VN gov't issues instructions on implementation of stay-at-home order
VN gov't issues instructions on implementation of stay-at-home order
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

The Government Office has issued a document detailing the instructions on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 regarding a 14-day nationwide stay-at-home order and social distancing measures starting April 1.

Coronavirus: Malawi president takes 10% pay cut
Coronavirus: Malawi president takes 10% pay cut
POLITICSicon  06/04/2020 

Malawi was one of the last countries to record cases of coronavirus - the first were on Thursday.

Vietnam-donated medical equipment handed over to Laos
Vietnam-donated medical equipment handed over to Laos
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung handed over medical equipment worth over VND7 billion ($304,000) as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao counterparts at a ceremony in Vientiane on April 4.

