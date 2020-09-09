Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/09/2020 10:25:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Important issues on table during AIPA 41’s second working day

09/09/2020    10:18 GMT+7

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) themed “Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community” will discuss a series of important issues during its second working day on September 9.

Important issues on table during AIPA 41’s second working day hinh anh 1

At the first plenary session of AIPA 41 (Photo: VNA)

The AIPA Committee on Economic Matters will consider and approve a resolution on the role played by parliaments in promoting ASEAN connectivity and post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the AIPA Committee on Social Matters is expected to adopt a resolution on strengthening AIPA’s role in building an ASEAN Cultural-Social Community responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During AIPA 41, each committee of AIPA will issue a resolution which reflects proposals of countries, in line with Vietnam’s initiative. This aims to avoid prolonged discussions and better suit the online meeting form.

 

Vietnam proposed and received support from other countries for the theme of the Meeting of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA), and meetings of the AIPA committees on political matter, economic and social matters.

As the Chairman of AIPA 41, the National Assembly of Vietnam has coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to negotiate with relevant member parliaments to handle a number of issues on the agenda of the AIPA Committee for Political Affairs, which are posing a great challenge for AIPA in seeking a common voice and making decisions on important issues in the region.

The committee on organization matters will discuss issues that are important to AIPA such as admitting new observers, honouring parliamentarians who have made outstanding contributions to AIPA; a project on AIPA secretariat transformation; amending AIPA’s regulations; and guiding the organization of AIPA-ASEAN dialogue./.VNA

41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly opens

41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly opens

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) themed “Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community” opened in Hanoi on September 8.

 
 

Other News

.
AMM-53, related meetings begin
AMM-53, related meetings begin
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings are organised in the form of video conference from September 9-12.

41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly opens
41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly opens
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) themed “Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community” opened in Hanoi on September 8.

Vaccine nationalism and challenges for developing countries
Vaccine nationalism and challenges for developing countries
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Poorer countries have to face four major challenges in the fight against coronavirus: vaccine funding, domestic structural bottlenecks, overloaded medical forces, and identifying the people who need a vaccine.

AIPA-41 opening ceremony in photos
AIPA-41 opening ceremony in photos
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) opened in a virtual format in Hanoi on September 8 themed Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community.

Vietnam to hold AMM-53 online from September 9-12
Vietnam to hold AMM-53 online from September 9-12
POLITICSicon  08/09/2020 

Vietnam will hold the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings via a video conference from September 9-12, said the organising board at an international press conference on September 7.

AIPA-41: AIPA exerting efforts to contribute to regional connectivity
AIPA-41: AIPA exerting efforts to contribute to regional connectivity
POLITICSicon  08/09/2020 

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) opened in Hanoi on September 8 under the theme of “Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community”.

Vietnam gains outstanding results at 2020 Army Games
Vietnam gains outstanding results at 2020 Army Games
POLITICSicon  07/09/2020 

Teams from the Vietnam People’s Army gained outstanding results and surpassed their set targets at the 2020 Army Games, which wrapped up at Patriot Park in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 5.

The dangers of vaccine nationalism
The dangers of vaccine nationalism
FEATUREicon  07/09/2020 

Success in developing a vaccine is one thing, but giving it to everyone in need is a completely different matter.

AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building
AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building
POLITICSicon  07/09/2020 

The 35th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of ASEAN (AIPA-35) with the theme "Further strengthening parliamentary cooperation in ASEAN Community building" was held in Vientiane (Laos)  from September 14 - 20, 2014.

Azerbaijan ambassador receives Friendship order from Vietnamese President
Azerbaijan ambassador receives Friendship order from Vietnamese President
POLITICSicon  07/09/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong awarded Azerbaijan Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov with the “Friendship Order” in acknowledgement of the ambassador's efforts in promoting bilateral ties.

Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General
Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General
POLITICSicon  06/09/2020 

The Vietnamese National Assembly’s thorough and professional preparation for the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) has left good impression 

53rd ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting to be held online
53rd ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting to be held online
POLITICSicon  06/09/2020 

The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings will be held from September 9-12 in the form of video conference, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19
APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum will be held online December 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Asian diplomatic source said.

Vietnamese NA to hold AIPA-41 online from September 8-10
Vietnamese NA to hold AIPA-41 online from September 8-10
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The Vietnamese National Assembly will hold the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) themed “Parliamentary diplomacy for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community” 

American intelligence officer: a special witness to National Day 1945
American intelligence officer: a special witness to National Day 1945
FEATUREicon  05/09/2020 

Archimedes Patti was a special witness as he was invited to a historic event: President Ho Chi Minh's reading of the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945.

Notable achievements during Vietnam’s 75 years
Notable achievements during Vietnam’s 75 years
FEATUREicon  05/09/2020 

This September marks 75 years since the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), overthrew 80 years of French colonial rule.

Positive economic signs in August despite pandemic: PM
Positive economic signs in August despite pandemic: PM
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam’s economy in August saw positive moves despite the tremendously negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s socio-economic development and people’s daily life, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Friday.

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army triumphed at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event of the ongoing 2020 International Army Games in Russia yesterday.

Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced
Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

The Foreign Ministry and the UNDP held a seminar yesterday to introduce a comprehensive plan on the implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, third cycle.

Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting
Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting
POLITICSicon  05/09/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that global and regional solidarity, cooperation and coordination are essential to help the world overcome the COVID-19 crisis while addressing online G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 