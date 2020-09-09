Important issues on table during AIPA 41’s second working day

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) themed “Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community” will discuss a series of important issues during its second working day on September 9.

At the first plenary session of AIPA 41 (Photo: VNA)

The AIPA Committee on Economic Matters will consider and approve a resolution on the role played by parliaments in promoting ASEAN connectivity and post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the AIPA Committee on Social Matters is expected to adopt a resolution on strengthening AIPA’s role in building an ASEAN Cultural-Social Community responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During AIPA 41, each committee of AIPA will issue a resolution which reflects proposals of countries, in line with Vietnam’s initiative. This aims to avoid prolonged discussions and better suit the online meeting form.

Vietnam proposed and received support from other countries for the theme of the Meeting of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA), and meetings of the AIPA committees on political matter, economic and social matters.

As the Chairman of AIPA 41, the National Assembly of Vietnam has coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to negotiate with relevant member parliaments to handle a number of issues on the agenda of the AIPA Committee for Political Affairs, which are posing a great challenge for AIPA in seeking a common voice and making decisions on important issues in the region.

The committee on organization matters will discuss issues that are important to AIPA such as admitting new observers, honouring parliamentarians who have made outstanding contributions to AIPA; a project on AIPA secretariat transformation; amending AIPA’s regulations; and guiding the organization of AIPA-ASEAN dialogue./.VNA