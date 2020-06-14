Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session

The 14th National Assembly will discuss and decide on a number of important issues during the final working week of the ongoing ninth session from June 15-19.

At a NA's meeting

At the beginning of the week, lawmakers will continue looking into socio-economic performance and State budget in plenary sessions, as well as debate several draft laws.

Bills to be tabled include the draft Law on International Agreements, the revised draft Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers Under Contracts, the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations, the draft amended Law on Environmental Protection and the draft Vietnam Border Guard Law.

NA deputies are also scheduled to vote on a number of draft laws, including the revised Youth Law, the Law on Mediation, Dialogue at Courts, the revised Law on Enterprises, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Natural Disasters Prevention and Control and the Dyke Law, the Law on Public-Private Partnership Investments, among others.

They are expected to cast votes on a Resolution on recognising and allowing the enforcement of decisions of arbitration agencies under the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), a resolution approving the State budget estimate 2018, another on several special financial-budget policies and mechanisms for Hanoi, and some others on important issues.

During the closing session which will be televised nationwide on June 19 afternoon, the legislature will vote on the Resolution on National Target Programme for Socio-Economic Development in Ethnic Minority and Mountainous Regions for the 2021-2030 period, the Resolution on the outcomes of legal enforcement on child rights, and a resolution of the ninth session.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will also deliver a closing speech.