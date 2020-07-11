In photos: Vietnam becomes ASEAN’s 7th member

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam, attends a ceremony to officially recognise Vietnam as a member of ASEAN in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on July 28, 1995.
Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam (second left) and the foreign ministers of ASEAN country members attend the 28th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, July 29, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam signs the Declaration of Admission of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, July 29, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam and Foreign Ministers and Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Ajit Singh (first right) (Photo: VNA)
ASEAN’s Foreign Ministers and Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Ajit Singh (first right) welcome Vietnam to become ASEAN’s 7th official member (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese flag is taken by Brunei’s honorary army at the flag-raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese flag flies high with other ASEAN country members at International Convention in Bandar Seri Begawan capital, Brunei (Photo: VNA)
Flag-raising ceremony at International Conventional in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei (Photo: VNA)
Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam (third left) at the 28th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, July 29, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei delivers a speech on Vietnam’s official joining in ASEAN prior to the opening of the 28th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, July 29, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam speaks at the 28th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, July 29, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
Thai Foreign Minister Kasem S. Kasemsri delivers a speech welcoming Vietnam as the 7th member of ASEAN (Photo: VNA)
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code