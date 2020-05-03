Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/05/2020 22:32:32 (GMT +7)
Inspection Commission proposes expelling former official from Party

 
 
03/05/2020    22:23 GMT+7

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has asked the Political Bureau and the Committee to expel a former Deputy Defence Minister from the Party.

Inspection Commission proposes expelling former official from Party hinh anh 1

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convenes its 44th session in Hanoi on April 27 - 28. 

In a notice on May 3, the Commission said during its 44th session in Hanoi on April 27 and 28, it made the proposal against Nguyen Van Hien, also former member of the Committee, for his very serious violations of legal provisions in a criminal case happening in the Navy.

 

It also decided to expel two former leading officials of a military division for their very serious violations of legal provisions related to land management in the Anti-Aircraft and Air Force.

Besides, the commission reviewed wrongdoings committed by Party units and leading officials at various economic groups and in localities, among other important contents./.VNA

 
 

Latest news

