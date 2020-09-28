Japan to open consulate general in Da Nang

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is planning to open four new diplomatic representative offices abroad in the fiscal year 2021, including a consulate general in Vietnam’s Da Nang, according to the daily newspaper Yomiuri.

Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs planning to open four new diplomatic representative offices abroad (Source: VNA)

The three remaining offices include a consulate general in Cambodia’s Siem Reap, a consular office in Noumea in France’s New Caledonia, and a diplomatic office in Eritrea.

As of January 2020, Japan had 227 diplomatic missions abroad./.VNA