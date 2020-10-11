Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Japanese Deputy FM expresses concerns over recent developments in East Sea

15/10/2020    00:20 GMT+7

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Viet Nam Nguyen Quoc Dung and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeo Mori co-chaired the 35th ASEAN-Japan Forum, which was held virtually on October 14.

The 35th ASEAN-Japan Forum is held virtually, October 14, 2020 - Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Delegates to the event reviewed the ASEAN-Japan cooperation progress, including the implementation of the outcomes of the ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting and preparations for the 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit and discussed international and regional issues of common concerns. 

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori asserted that Japan will enhance cooperation with the Southeast Asian nations, attaching importance to the ASEAN centrality. 

Japan advocates the ASEAN Outlook for the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) , expecting to coordinate with the bloc in implementing the AOIP, he asserted. 

The Japanese diplomat spoke highly of ASEAN’s efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic fight, affirming Japan's support for the grouping in containing the pandemic, mitigating negative impacts of COVID-19 on socio-economic development and boosting sustainable recovery. 

Japan will help ASEAN build the ASEAN Center For Disease Control in a bid to help the Association strengthen response to new infectious diseases, he added. 

 

Regarding the East Sea issue, Mori underlined the importance of peace and stability in the region, expressing concerns over recent developments in the East Sea.

Mori called for dialogues and enhanced efforts in trust-building, self-restraint, non-militarization, avoidance of use or threat of force, and settlement of disputes through peaceful measures on the basis of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Japan hopes that the relevant parties fully and effective implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and soon complete the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law and the UNCLOS.

For his side, Deputy Foreign Minister Dung highly valued the positive developments in ASEAN-Japan cooperation despite challenges and difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, calling on ASEAN and Japan to continue close cooperation in controlling the pandemic.

Dung re-emphasized ASEAN's principled positions on the East Sea enshrined in the Chairman's Statement of the 36th ASEAN Summit, in which the regional leaders  reaffirm the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation in and over-flight above the East Sea and recognise the benefits of having the East Sea as a sea of peace, stability and prosperity./. VGP

Thuy Dung

 
 

COVID-19, economic development and corruption voters' biggest concerns
COVID-19, economic development and corruption voters' biggest concerns
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic, Vietnam’s socio-economic performance, and corruption issues were the top of voters’ concerns at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hai Phong City on Tuesday.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for int’l support for Great Lakes Region
Vietnam, Indonesia call for int’l support for Great Lakes Region
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Indonesia have emphasised the need to give priority to promoting intra-regional cooperation in the Great Lakes Region in Africa on the basis of peace and stability goals, 

USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity
USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity

Japanese PM confirms to visit Vietnam, Indonesia in mid-October
Japanese PM confirms to visit Vietnam, Indonesia in mid-October
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office on September 16, has confirmed his destinations for the first overseas trip will be Vietnam and Indonesia.

Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary
Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

Politburo member and Secretary of the 16th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue was elected Secretary of this committee for the 17th tenure with 100 percent of the vote on October 13 morning.

“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work
“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work
FEATUREicon  13/10/2020 

"Locking power in the cage of mechanisms" is an issue that has been repeated in many speeches by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

HCM City’s 11th Party Congress to officially open on Oct 15 morning
HCM City’s 11th Party Congress to officially open on Oct 15 morning
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

The 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure is scheduled to take place from October 14 to 18, with the opening session slated for October 15 morning.

PM Phuc invites Japanese counterpart to visit Vietnam soon
PM Phuc invites Japanese counterpart to visit Vietnam soon
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc invited his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide to visit Vietnam at a convenient time during their phone talks on October 12.

Dutch Ambassador impressed with Hanoi’s COVID-19 fight
Dutch Ambassador impressed with Hanoi’s COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

Dutch ambassador to Vietnam Elsbeth Akkerman expressed her impression of Hanoi's efforts to ensure sustainability and inclusivity in plans to get people's life on track when COVID-19 is basically under control.

Party General Secretary attends Hanoi Party Congress
Party General Secretary attends Hanoi Party Congress
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attended and delivered a key speech at the 17th Party Congress of Hanoi which opened on October 12.

Vietnam has 110 deputy ministers, 201 provincial vice chairs
Vietnam has 110 deputy ministers, 201 provincial vice chairs
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

According to the government’s latest report, there are 110 deputy ministers and deputy heads of ministerial-level agencies. 

Nguyen Van Nen recommended as HCM City Party Secretary
Nguyen Van Nen recommended as HCM City Party Secretary
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

The Politburo has selected Nguyen Van Nen, 63, head of the Party Central Committee Office as a candidate for the post of HCMC Party Committee Secretary in the 2020-2025 tenure.

Aspiration 2045
Aspiration 2045
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

For many years, the Vietnamese Government has always focused on setting the goal of annual GDP growth because high growth can help the country narrow the development gap with neighboring countries and the rest of the world.

17th Party Congress of Hanoi kicks off
17th Party Congress of Hanoi kicks off
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

The 17th Congress of Hanoi’s Party organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on October 12 morning, with the participation of 497 official delegates representing over 450,000 Party members across the capital city.

Seventh Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation opens
Seventh Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation opens
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

The seventh Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened in Hanoi on October 12 morning, with the attendance of Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Spain, Vietnam face new era with stronger ties
Spain, Vietnam face new era with stronger ties
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

Spanish Ambassador Pilar Méndez Jiménez sends a message on Spain's National Day.

Total number of civil servants in 2021 to fall by 3,867
Total number of civil servants in 2021 to fall by 3,867
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

The number of civil servants in 2021 will be 249,650, a decrease of 3,867 people compared to 2020, according to Decision 1499 signed by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Many more local leaders elected
Many more local leaders elected
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

Some provinces have elected new chairs and Party secretaries.

Vietnam asserts consistency in protecting and promoting human rights
Vietnam asserts consistency in protecting and promoting human rights
POLITICSicon  11/10/2020 

On October 7 at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the United Nations Human Rights Council ended its 45th regular session.

Party Chief, President: Key personnel must ensure comprehensive leadership
Party Chief, President: Key personnel must ensure comprehensive leadership
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

The General Secretary of the Vietnam Communist Party and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed that the selection and introduction of personnel to the 13th Central Party Committee must follow closely the direction of personnel work 

