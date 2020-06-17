Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
17/06/2020 18:19:28 (GMT +7)
John Bolton: Trump administration sues to block book

 
 
17/06/2020    16:59 GMT+7

The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit to prevent former National Security Adviser John Bolton from publishing a new book about his time at the White House.

According to the complaint, the book contains "classified information".

The move comes a day after President Donald Trump said Mr Bolton could face "criminal problems" over the release.

The book, entitled The Room Where It Happened, is due to be released on 23 June.

"I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified," Mr Trump told reporters on Monday. "So that would mean that if he wrote a book and if the book gets out, he's broken the law and I would think he would have criminal problems." 

However, the non-profit American Civil Liberties Union said that "any Trump administration efforts to stop John Bolton's book from being published are doomed to fail".

 

Mr Bolton's lawyer, Charles Cooper, said they were looking through the lawsuit and "will respond in due course".

In January, the White House said the book contained "top secret" details that must be removed, although Mr Bolton rejected this.

However, claims reportedly contained in the manuscript - including that Mr Trump withheld military aid to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to start a corruption investigation into Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son Hunter - formed a central part of the president's impeachment trial earlier this year.

The president denied the reports and Mr Trump was acquitted after a two-week trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, which did not include any witnesses.

Mr Bolton joined the White House in April 2018 and left in September the following year, saying he had decided to quit as national security adviser. President Trump, however, said he had fired Mr Bolton because he disagreed "strongly" with him. BBC

 
 

.
NA deputies pass laws on mediation and youths
NA deputies pass laws on mediation and youths
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Legislators voted to pass a law on mediation and dialogue at courts during the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on Tuesday.

S Korea unification minister offers to resign over tensions with North
S Korea unification minister offers to resign over tensions with North
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

On Tuesday, North Korea blew up an office that was designed to improve communication with the South.

Vietnam calls for more humanitarian support for Syria
Vietnam calls for more humanitarian support for Syria
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, has shared the concern of UNSC members over security and terrorism challenges in Syria and called for more humanitarian support for the country.

Ensuring safety for Vietnamese peacekeepers top priority amid COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
Ensuring safety for Vietnamese peacekeepers top priority amid COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Ensuring safety for Vietnamese staff working at UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic is the first and the most important task amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic

PM lauds media for contributions to COVID-19 fight
PM lauds media for contributions to COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded the media for its important contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it has produced practical works to mark the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

NA deputies say new border guard law necessary for Vietnam
NA deputies say new border guard law necessary for Vietnam
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

The promulgation of the Vietnam Border Guard Law is very necessary and would recognise the legal status of the border guard force in the country, a National Assembly (NA) deputy has said.

Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Tourism and culture minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien encourages people to go on travelling within the country as a key means to boost the ailing sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a “foundation” to economic recovery. 

India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting
India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

At least 20 Indian soldiers died in the worst border incident in decades between the two countries.

HCM City Party chief calls for announcing ‘end’ of Vietnam pandemic, reviving economy
HCM City Party chief calls for announcing ‘end’ of Vietnam pandemic, reviving economy
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam should announce “the end” of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and “develop a roadmap to gradually resume trade relations with 17 partners,” HCM City Party Committee secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan has said.

Vietnamese peacekeepers report on COVID-19 prevention
Vietnamese peacekeepers report on COVID-19 prevention
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnamese forces engaged in UN peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic and South Sudan reported on the COVID-19 situation in their areas via a video conference in Hanoi on Monday.

Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes
Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam welcomed the results that the UN Investigative Team to promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) group (UNITAD) has achieved in its investigations and collection of evidence of the IS’s crimes, 

Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session
Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 15.

North Korea 'blows up joint liaison office' with South
North Korea 'blows up joint liaison office' with South
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

North Korea blows up the joint liaison office with the South in border town of Kaesong.

Deputy PM: Utilise COVID-19 success to raise VN's global profile
Deputy PM: Utilise COVID-19 success to raise VN's global profile
POLITICSicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam must capitalise on its COVID-19 success to “elevate the country’s profile” on the world stage, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session
Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session
POLITICSicon  15/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly will discuss and decide on a number of important issues during the final working week of the ongoing ninth session from June 15-19.

Vietnam, Indonesia ask to resolve Central Africa’s root of instability
Vietnam, Indonesia ask to resolve Central Africa’s root of instability
POLITICSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia stressed the need to address the root of security instability in Central Africa via comprehensive and long-term measures at an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 12.

NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery
NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery
POLITICSicon  14/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly continued its ninth session on June 13 with the discussion on the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the NA resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 and early 2020.

Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and requested China to investigate the incident involving the acts of Chinese vessels against a Vietnamese fishing boat in the archipelago’s waters on June 10.

NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council
NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 12 with personnel of the National Election Council (NEC) among the issues high on the agenda.

Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens
Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

The Department of Computerisation under the Ministry of Information and Communications held the opening ceremony of a programme to train 100 e-Government experts in Hanoi on June 11.

. Latest news

