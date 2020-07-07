Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Kazakhstan Ambassador calls for deeper cooperation with Vietnam

07/07/2020    15:17 GMT+7

Although bilateral trade between Vietnam and Kazakhstan has increased considerably over the past three years, it hasn’t met the two countries’ potential, said Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam, Yerlan Baizhanov.

 Kazakhstan Ambassador to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov.  — VNS Photo Mai Hien

“Kazakhstan wants to promote trade cooperation with Vietnam,” he said at a press conference held last Friday.

He cited the fact that bilateral trade between the two countries reached US$542.7 million in 2017, an increase of 48 per cent compared with 2016’s figure. The total bilateral trade turnover was $387.6 million last year.

The ambassador emphasised the two countries’ potential for economic cooperation, saying their economies are reciprocal.

Kazakhstan can meet Vietnam’s needs by providing agricultural products, metals, steel and aluminum and other chemical products as well as other industrial equipment to the country. At the same time, Vietnam can export seafood products, clothing, tea and coffee and electronic products to Kazakhstan.

According to Ambassador Baizhanov, one of the important directions of economic and trade cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam is to create favourable conditions for the development of transport and logistics.

He suggested Vietnam take advantage of Kazakhstan’s logistics potential.

Located in Central Asia and as a corridor connecting Asia and Europe, Kazakhstan will facilitate cargo transportation from Vietnam and ASEAN countries to Europe and vice versa.

Specifically, the transportation of goods through China and connecting with Kazakhstan via rail would help reduce the reliance on shipping and shorten the delivery time, he said.

The ambassador said the two sides have been developing good relations for many decades and Vietnam was an important partner in Southeast Asia.  

 

The official visit to Vietnam by Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev in October 2011 as well as a visit to Kazakhstan by former President Truong Tan Sang in September 2012 created new impetus for bilateral relations.

The two sides are keen to strengthen the multi-faceted relationship in all fields, including politics, economics-commerce, culture, tourism, and security.

Fighting against COVID-19 pandemic

At the press conference, the ambassador also lauded Vietnam’s success in the fight against COVID-19.

He attributed the result to a combination of many factors, including efforts of the Vietnamese Government in mobilising all social resources and people to join in the fight against the disease, effective communication campaign and strictly supervising and quarantining suspected cases as well as entry from abroad.

“Vietnam's effective measures have become a valuable experience for Kazakhstan in dealing with the disease,” he said.

The ambassador also thanked the National Assembly of Vietnam for giving 20,000 medical masks to the people of Kazakhstan.

He said Kazakhstan’s coronavirus outbreak has reached a critical stage with the number of confirmed cases at 42,574 and 188 deaths as of July 2.

The country has to reintroduce quarantine regime as of July 5 as the COVID-19 cases count is increasing countrywide.  VNS

.
Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy
Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on July 6 expressed his expectation that the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) will further assist the regional states in responding to the COVID-19 and combating terrorism.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterpart
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith started a visit to Vietnam on July 5 at the invitation of the host PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19
Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Cambodia, the host of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM 13), has decided to postpone the meeting, initially scheduled for November 16 – 17 in Phnom Penh, to mid-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus in Singapore: Election campaigning without the handshakes
Coronavirus in Singapore: Election campaigning without the handshakes
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Wooing the public typically involves lots of physical interaction, but this vote's a little different.

Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
POLITICSicon  05/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan assumed the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) during an online meeting in Bern on July 2, the first of the committee since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Switzerland on February 25.

Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation
Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation
POLITICSicon  05/07/2020 

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh had an online discussion on July 3 with his Russian counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. A.V. Fomin, 

Lifetime employment for public employees in VN abolished from July 1
Lifetime employment for public employees in VN abolished from July 1
POLITICSicon  04/07/2020 

The amended and supplemented Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the revised Law on Public Employees took effect from July 1, with the lifetime employment policy for State employees eliminated.

US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

The US Department of Defence on July 2 voiced its concern about China’s decision to conduct military exercises around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea on July 1-5.

Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has raised alarm over China's holding of military exercises in the East Sea, saying the move could create tension in the region and impact Beijing’s relationship with its neighbours.

US Ambassador hails Vietnam-US cooperation over 25 years of relations
US Ambassador hails Vietnam-US cooperation over 25 years of relations
POLITICSicon  04/07/2020 

US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink has highlighted the two countries’ cooperation, as the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (July 12) is just around the corner.

Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam has issued a note to China to protest an illegal military drill conducted on islands that rightfully belong to Vietnam.

Three horses to pull nation's economic growth: PM Phuc
Three horses to pull nation's economic growth: PM Phuc
POLITICSicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam will deploy any measure to boost its investment, export and consumption sectors to achieve growth as high as possible, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Thursday, 

Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security
Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security
POLITICSicon  03/07/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung attended the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security on July 2, during which he said that intensifying international solidarity and multilateralism is a solution to current challenges.

Vietnam fulfills mission as UNSC non-permanent member in H1
Vietnam fulfills mission as UNSC non-permanent member in H1
POLITICSicon  03/07/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung affirmed that Vietnam has well performed tasks in the capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), 

Vietnam enhances its role thanks to joining UNSC activities
Vietnam enhances its role thanks to joining UNSC activities
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

Given the complicated political-security and socio-economic situation in the world and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has made a lot of contributions as a non-permanent member of the United National Security Council (UNSC), 

Major legal policies come into effect this month
Major legal policies come into effect this month
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

People with an income of at least VNĐ11 million (US$476) per month will have to pay personal income tax as of Wednesday (July 1), increasing from the previous level of VNĐ9 million ($389).

Vietnam, US intensify exchange of experience in peacekeeping activities
Vietnam, US intensify exchange of experience in peacekeeping activities
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

Following the phone talks with partners to continue implementing activities for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 term

Russian Ambassador optimistic about constitutional amendments
Russian Ambassador optimistic about constitutional amendments
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

The Russian embassy in Vietnam opened its door on Wednesday from 8am to 8pm to welcome Russian nationals coming to vote on proposed amendments to the Consitution, the same day with voting day in Russia.

PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad
PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

The Prime Minister has approved a plan for the execution of the 1970 Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil and Commercial Matters in Vietnam.

ASEAN, Chinese senior officials meet online
ASEAN, Chinese senior officials meet online
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

The 26th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Consultation (ACSOC) was held in the form of video conference on July 1.

