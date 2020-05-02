Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/05/2020 16:27:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Kim Jong-un appears in public, North Korean state media report

 
 
02/05/2020    15:21 GMT+7

North Korea's Kim Jong-un makes his first public appearance for 20 days, state media report, amid speculation about his health.

Kim Jong-un appears in public, North Korean state media report

State media issued this picture said to show Kim Jong-un opening a fertiliser plant on Friday

Image copyrightReuters


Kim Jong-un has appeared in public for the first time in 20 days, North Korean state media says.

KCNA news agency reports that the North Korean leader cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory.

It adds that people at the factory "broke into thunderous cheers of hurrah" when he appeared on Friday.

The reported appearance - his first since an event on state media on 12 April - comes amid global speculation over his health.

The latest reports from North Korean media could not be independently confirmed. 

State media later released images that it said showed Mr Kim cutting a ribbon outside a factory.

Asked about Mr Kim's reported reappearance, US President Donald Trump told reporters that he didn't want to comment yet.

What does the state media report say?

According to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Mr Kim was accompanied by several senior North Korean officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong.

The North Korean leader cut a ribbon at a ceremony at the plant, in a region north of Pyongyang, and people who were attending the event "burst into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!' for the Supreme Leader who is commanding the all-people general march for accomplishing the great cause of prosperity", KCNA says.

Mr Kim said he was satisfied with the factory's production system, and praised it for contributing to the progress of the country's chemical industry and food production, the state news agency adds.

What started speculation about his health?

Speculation about Mr Kim's health began after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of his grandfather, state founder Kim Il Sung on 15 April.

The anniversary is one of the biggest events in the North Korean calendar, and Mr Kim usually marks it by visiting the mausoleum where his grandfather lies. Mr Kim had never missed this event.

Claims about Mr Kim's ill-health then surfaced in a report for a website run by North Korean defectors.

 

An anonymous source told the Daily NK that they understood he had been struggling with cardiovascular problems since last August "but it worsened after repeated visits to Mount Paektu".

This led to a chain of reporting by international media on a single-sourced story.

News agencies then began to run with that claim, and it was all they had until some reports emerged that intelligence agencies in South Korea and the US were monitoring the claim.

But then came a more sensational headline in US media that the North Korean leader was in a critical condition after heart surgery.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared to stoke the rumours on 29 April, by saying US officials "hadn't seen" Mr Kim recently.

However, a statement from the South Korean government, and sources at Chinese intelligence - speaking to the Reuters news agency - said this was not true.

Has Kim Jong-un disappeared before?

Yes. Mr Kim went missing for 40 days in September 2014, after attending a concert. He reappeared in mid-October, using a cane.

State media never explained where he had been. But South Korea's intelligence agency said he probably had an operation on his left ankle stemming from problems with a cyst.

Caution is often tossed aside when reporting on North Korea. Thinly sourced, wildly speculative rumours can feed an industry aware that sensationalist headlines about Kim Jong-un are great clickbait.

Reporting on the secretive state is difficult. Facts and sources are very difficult to obtain, especially since the country is even more closed off to the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The South Korean government was clear that it noted no unusual activity in the North. Seoul often has the best intelligence from Pyongyang. But even they have been wrong in the past.

Let's be clear. Kim Jong-un could have been ill, or he could have had some sort of surgical procedure in the last two weeks. Or he could have been lounging on a yacht near his villa in Wonsan laughing at the world's wild speculation. His 20 day absence is not without precedent.

There are still valid questions to be asked about a potential successor and what plans are in place should something happen to him.

But there is one thing that has been lost in all of this. North Korea is more than one man. It is a country of 25 million people who are often overlooked. Today, Mr Kim's reappearance was at a fertiliser plant. The headlines will of course focus on his return, and on where he has been rather than on whether this factory will help the country tackle chronic food shortages. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Trump seems to undercut US spies on virus origins
Coronavirus: Trump seems to undercut US spies on virus origins
POLITICSicon  01/05/2020 

US spies said it was not yet clear how the outbreak began, but Mr Trump suggests it came from a lab.

VN to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: NA
VN to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: NA
POLITICSicon  30/04/2020 

Vietnam plans to join the Convention 105 (C105) on the abolition of forced labour developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded at its 44th session on Tuesday. 

Vietnam to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: National Assembly
Vietnam to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: National Assembly
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

Vietnam plans to join the Convention 105 (C105) on the abolition of forced labour developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded at its 44th session on Tuesday. 

EVFTA to be submitted to 9th National Assembly session for approval
EVFTA to be submitted to 9th National Assembly session for approval
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed with a proposal of the President that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement will be submitted to the upcoming NA session for approval.

Diplomats highly value Vietnam’s flexibility as ASEAN Chair amid pandemic
Diplomats highly value Vietnam’s flexibility as ASEAN Chair amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc and diplomats of other ASEAN countries recently took part in the first teleconference of the ASEAN Committee in Washington DC (ACW).

PAPI index of five centrally-run cities over five years
PAPI index of five centrally-run cities over five years
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

PAPI is a flagship governance program initiated by the United Nations Development Programs in Vietnam since 2009. 

Ambassador urges Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united amid COVID-19
Ambassador urges Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united amid COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/04/2020 

Ambassador to Australia Ngo Huong Nam called on Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united and support those affected by COVID-19 during a video meeting on April 28.

Vietnam supports Sudan, South Sudan in resolving Abyei issues peacefully
Vietnam supports Sudan, South Sudan in resolving Abyei issues peacefully
POLITICSicon  29/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has expressed Vietnam’s wish that the governments of Sudan and South Sudan will soon address Abyei issues

Reports on child abuse just the tip of the iceberg: NA Standing Committee
Reports on child abuse just the tip of the iceberg: NA Standing Committee
POLITICSicon  28/04/2020 

Nearly 50 per cent of adults do not know what is governed by the Law on Children, according to a report released by the National Assembly’s supervision delegation on Monday. 

Vietnam calls for int’l cooperation among youth at UNSC meeting
Vietnam calls for int’l cooperation among youth at UNSC meeting
POLITICSicon  28/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, has called for strengthened international cooperation among the youth and the promotion of the role of regional organisations in this field.

COVID-19: Vietnam prioritises citizen protection
COVID-19: Vietnam prioritises citizen protection
POLITICSicon  28/04/2020 

Vietnam is giving priority to citizen protection despite an array of difficulties caused by COVID-19, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the State Committee on Oversease Vietnamese Affairs Dang Minh Khoi affirmed in a recent interview to VNA.

EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/04/2020 

The EU is committed to the legal order for the seas and oceans based upon international law, maritime security and cooperation, and the freedom of navigation and overflight, in the interest of all states, EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans said.

Foreign experts call China’s actions in East Sea breaches of international law
Foreign experts call China’s actions in East Sea breaches of international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/04/2020 

Foreign experts have condemned China’s recent actions in the East Sea, saying its moves have escalated tensions in the region and infringed upon international law.

Leader stresses critical issues in personnel preparations for 13th National Party Congress
Leader stresses critical issues in personnel preparations for 13th National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  27/04/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong recently wrote an article that highlights some issues that need special attention in the personnel preparation for the approaching 13th National Party Congress.

HCM City economy hit by pandemic, things to worsen, warns Party chief
HCM City economy hit by pandemic, things to worsen, warns Party chief
POLITICSicon  27/04/2020 

HCM City’s economic growth in the first quarter was only 0.4 percentage points higher than in the same period last year, Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of its People’s Committee, told an online meeting on Friday.

EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  27/04/2020 

The EU is committed to the legal order for the seas and oceans based upon international law, maritime security and cooperation, as well as the freedom of navigation and overflight, in the interest of all states, 

Vietnam attends UNSC’s video conference on Darfur situation
Vietnam attends UNSC’s video conference on Darfur situation
POLITICSicon  26/04/2020 

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has attended a video conference on Darfur situation in Sudan and operation of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation

Restart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM's Decree 19
Restart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM's Decree 19
POLITICSicon  26/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday issued a new set of guidelines on measures to keep the country clear of COVID-19 while its economy restarts after strict social distancing measures were relaxed.

Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions
Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/04/2020 

Dr. Le Hong Hiep from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore has said China’s recent acts in the East Sea has made the regional situation more tense and uncertain, thus hindering negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

UNSC discusses Kosovo mission’s operation
UNSC discusses Kosovo mission’s operation
POLITICSicon  25/04/2020 

The United Nations Security Council on April 24 held an online meeting, discussing the operation of the UN Interim Administrative Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 