Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA

 
 
07/06/2020    17:37 GMT+7

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote for resolutions ratifying the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EVIPA at plenary meetings during the second round of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi from June 8-13.

Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA hinh anh 1

At a meeting of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

They also plan to adopt a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s participation in the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105), and other resolutions on the NA’s supervision programme in 2021; law and ordinance building programme in 2020; and exemption of agricultural land use tax.

The legislators will also discuss in groups the draft Law on Vietnam Border Guards and revised bills on residence; environmental protection; and Vietnamese labourers working overseas under contracts.

 

Other important contents under discussion include the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas for the 2021-2030 period; a report on the socio-economic situation and State budget; and ratification of State budget balance for 2018.

Afterwards, the NA deputies will hear proposals and verification reports on the supplement of charter capital for the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (AgriBank); a draft resolution on the recognition and enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies in accordance with the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); the adjustment of investment policy for some sections on the North-South expressway in the eastern region for 2017-2020; and a draft resolution on special finance-budget mechanisms and policies for the capital city of Hanoi./.VNA

 
 

NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18
NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Lawmakers will continue with the nine session of the 14th National Assembly with plenary meetings at the NA building in Hanoi from June 8-18.

Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region
Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, voiced concerns over recent terror attacks which have caused a large number of fatalities in the Sahel while addressing a UNSC session on the African region’s situation on June 5.

Trump 'approves plan' to cut US troops in Germany
Trump 'approves plan' to cut US troops in Germany
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

The US president reportedly wants to reduce the number by 9,500, or more than a quarter.

Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee
Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee
POLITICSicon  06/06/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 45th session in Hanoi from June 1 to 4, during which it proposed the Politburo discipline Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu.

VN strives to rank among world’s top 50 countries in e-government development by 2030
VN strives to rank among world’s top 50 countries in e-government development by 2030
POLITICSicon  06/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed Decision No. 749/QD-TTg approving the national digital transformation program until 2025, with a vision to 2030, 

Environment ministry launches smart operating centre
Environment ministry launches smart operating centre
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha chaired an inauguration of the ministry’s smart operating centre in Hanoi on June 4.

Vietnam bolsters ASEAN cooperation in sustainable development
Vietnam bolsters ASEAN cooperation in sustainable development
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam, performing its roles as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue boosting cooperation in sustainable development for the goal of building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, 

Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador
Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam hopes US firms with potential in technology, professionalism, and capital will continue to select the country as an attractive and safe destination for relocating business and supply chains, 

ASEAN+3 Economic Ministers adopt joint statement on COVID-19 response
ASEAN+3 Economic Ministers adopt joint statement on COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Economic ministers from ASEAN member nations and the three partners of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (known as ASEAN+3) adopted a joint statement on June 4 on mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19.

Another ex-top general rebukes Trump troops threat
Another ex-top general rebukes Trump troops threat
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen Martin Dempsey calls the president's remarks "dangerous".

Quang Ninh leads in PAR index for third consecutive year
Quang Ninh leads in PAR index for third consecutive year
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

The northern province of Quang Ninh topped the 2019 public administration reform (PAR) index for the third consecutive year, with 90.09 points, up 1.03 points against the previous year.

ASEAN Economic Ministers agree not to create more technical barriers
ASEAN Economic Ministers agree not to create more technical barriers
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh informed the press on the outcomes of two special virtual meetings of ASEAN on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic that Vietnam hosted on June 4, as Chair of the ASEAN in 2020.

ASEAN Economic Ministers pass Ha Noi Action Plan
ASEAN Economic Ministers pass Ha Noi Action Plan
POLITICSicon  04/06/2020 

ASEAN Economic Ministers have adopted the Ha Noi Action Plan to beef up economic linkages and supply chains within the bloc amidst the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.

US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/06/2020 

The move provides the legal rationale for naval and air operations.

Fresh policies take effect in June
Fresh policies take effect in June
POLITICSicon  04/06/2020 

The new polices include regulations on coercive judgment enforcement against commercial juridical persons, customs supervision and inspection of goods in transit through ASEAN Customs Transit System, 

Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry
Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry
POLITICSicon  04/06/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested relevant ministries to soon set the schedules for this year’s upcoming public holidays and school summer break to boost domestic travel demand.

Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals
Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals
POLITICSicon  04/06/2020 

The UN Security Council's Informal Working Group on International Tribunals convened its first meeting in 2020 yesterday under the chair of Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN and chairman of the group.

Government press conference clarifies issues of concern
Government press conference clarifies issues of concern
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Several issues of public concern were mentioned during a press conference following the monthly Government meeting in Hanoi on June 2.

The 100-year wound that Hungary cannot forget
The 100-year wound that Hungary cannot forget
POLITICSicon  04/06/2020 

Hungary lost two-thirds of its territory in the 1920 Trianon treaty and now aims to revive its past.

US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/06/2020 

The US is the fifth countries protesting China's claims in the East Sea.

