Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote for resolutions ratifying the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EVIPA at plenary meetings during the second round of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi from June 8-13.

At a meeting of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

They also plan to adopt a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s participation in the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105), and other resolutions on the NA’s supervision programme in 2021; law and ordinance building programme in 2020; and exemption of agricultural land use tax.

The legislators will also discuss in groups the draft Law on Vietnam Border Guards and revised bills on residence; environmental protection; and Vietnamese labourers working overseas under contracts.

Other important contents under discussion include the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas for the 2021-2030 period; a report on the socio-economic situation and State budget; and ratification of State budget balance for 2018.

Afterwards, the NA deputies will hear proposals and verification reports on the supplement of charter capital for the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (AgriBank); a draft resolution on the recognition and enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies in accordance with the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); the adjustment of investment policy for some sections on the North-South expressway in the eastern region for 2017-2020; and a draft resolution on special finance-budget mechanisms and policies for the capital city of Hanoi./.VNA