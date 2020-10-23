Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/10/2020 10:11:15 (GMT +7)
Lawmakers to scrutinise two draft laws on October 23

23/10/2020    09:38 GMT+7

Legislators will debate online the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control in the morning of October 23, the fourth day of the legislature’s 10th sitting.

Lawmakers to scrutinise two draft laws on October 23 hinh anh 1

Legislators will debate online the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control in the morning of October 23, the fourth day of the legislature’s 10th sitting. (Photo: VNA)

The amendment and supplement aim to institutionalise viewpoints and guidelines stated in the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW dated October 25, 2017, regarding the enhancement of the protection and improvement of the public’s health in the new situation.

Under the resolution, Vietnam strives to basically put an end to the disease by 2030, and increase domestic resources for the fight.

The lawmakers will focus their discussions on how to enhance the access to information on HIV carriers, testing cost to prevent mother-to-child HIV transmission and treatment funding, among others.

In the afternoon, the NA deputies will mull over the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contracts, which was scrutinised at the ninth sitting of the legislature and the 46th session of the NA Standing Committee.

Lawmakers debate draft laws on 10th sitting’s third day

 

Lawmakers debated the draft law on handling administrative violations and draft law on international agreements on October 22, the third day of the legislature’s 10th sitting.

Prior to the discussion of the draft law on handling administrative violations, held in the form of video conferencing, Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung presented a report summing up the process of studying feedback and editing the draft law.

During the discussion, most opinions voiced approval of the adjustments made to the draft law.

In the afternoon, the draft law on international agreements was tabled for scrutinisation.

Following the discussion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh gave further explanations on issues that drew attention of NA deputies.

On the next working day, the NA is scheduled to discuss the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on HIV & AIDS Prevention and Control, and the draft law on Vietnamese guest workers (revised). VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Three more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping missions
Three more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping missions
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Defence held a ceremony on October 22 to assign three officers to join the UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Localities convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
Localities convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ninh Binh Provincial Party Committee officially convened its 22nd congress for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 21.

ASEAN, UN officials gather at ministerial meeting
ASEAN, UN officials gather at ministerial meeting
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired the online ASEAN-United Nations Ministerial Meeting on October 21 

NA deputies mulls over two bills
NA deputies mulls over two bills
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee continued its 10th session in Hanoi on October 22, giving opinions on a draft revised Law on Handling Administrative Violations and a draft Law on International Agreement.

National aspiration key to the country’s development: official
National aspiration key to the country’s development: official
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

The aspiration for a prosperous and happy country was one of the main points of the draft Political Report submitted to the 13th National Party Congress,

Govt proposes deferring minimum salary hike in 2021
Govt proposes deferring minimum salary hike in 2021
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The Government has proposed maintaining the monthly minimum salary at VND1.49 million in 2021, instead of increasing it to VND1.6 million as proposed earlier.

Gov't direct debt nears allowable ceiling: NA
Gov't direct debt nears allowable ceiling: NA
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The Government’s direct debt payment obligations may reach the permissible ceiling of 25% of the 2020 State budget collections and are expected to stand at over 25% of the State budget collections in 2021, 

HCM City’s future must look to the East
HCM City’s future must look to the East
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The East - Thu Duc City will be the nucleus for Ho Chi Minh City to develop a knowledge-based economy and build a smart city.

VN committed to staying on top of pandemic in 2021: PM
VN committed to staying on top of pandemic in 2021: PM
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

Vietnam is aiming for GDP growth of 6 per cent in 2021 as the country is committed to maintaining control of the COVID-19 pandemic as a basis for continued socio-economic growth.

Party seeks public feedback on draft documents of 13th National Party Congress
Party seeks public feedback on draft documents of 13th National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The full text of several draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress has been published for public feedback from October 20 to November 10.

Major milestones in Vietnam – Japan relations
Major milestones in Vietnam – Japan relations
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

Relations between Vietnam and Japan have stood the test of time over the years and are considered an exemplary model in an ever-changing world.

Vietnam pledges to promote rule of law at national, int’l level
Vietnam pledges to promote rule of law at national, int’l level
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

Vietnam will continue to cooperate proactively and responsibly with the UN and countries to promote the rule of law at both national and international levels, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam mission to the UN affirmed.

Japanese Prime Minister concludes Vietnam visit
Japanese Prime Minister concludes Vietnam visit
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and his spouse on October 20 wrapped up their official visit to Vietnam as guests of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife.

10th session of 14th National Assembly opens
10th session of 14th National Assembly opens
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly kicked off on October 20. It is scheduled to last for nineteen and a half days.

Portraits of Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaries
Portraits of Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaries
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh, Mr. Nguyen Van Phong, Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen and Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Tuan have been elected as Deputy Secretaries of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

There is no way to solve the world's problems except by cooperating and helping each other, former US Secretary of State John Kerry has said.

Party, State leader receives Japanese Prime Minister
Party, State leader receives Japanese Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Party and State leader Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19 in Hanoi as part of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi
Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Many early birds around Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake were astonished when seeing Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide jogging there on early October 20 morning.

Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says
Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam is an important partner of Japan and plays a key role in realising the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting
Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Head of the Vietnamese mission to ASEAN Ambassador Tran Duc Binh on October 19 attended the 7th meeting of ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee (AKJCC), which discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in the time to come.

More News
. Latest news

