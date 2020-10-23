Lawmakers to scrutinise two draft laws on October 23

Legislators will debate online the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control in the morning of October 23, the fourth day of the legislature’s 10th sitting.

The amendment and supplement aim to institutionalise viewpoints and guidelines stated in the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW dated October 25, 2017, regarding the enhancement of the protection and improvement of the public’s health in the new situation.

Under the resolution, Vietnam strives to basically put an end to the disease by 2030, and increase domestic resources for the fight.

The lawmakers will focus their discussions on how to enhance the access to information on HIV carriers, testing cost to prevent mother-to-child HIV transmission and treatment funding, among others.

In the afternoon, the NA deputies will mull over the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contracts, which was scrutinised at the ninth sitting of the legislature and the 46th session of the NA Standing Committee.

Lawmakers debate draft laws on 10th sitting’s third day

Lawmakers debated the draft law on handling administrative violations and draft law on international agreements on October 22, the third day of the legislature’s 10th sitting.

Prior to the discussion of the draft law on handling administrative violations, held in the form of video conferencing, Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung presented a report summing up the process of studying feedback and editing the draft law.

During the discussion, most opinions voiced approval of the adjustments made to the draft law.

In the afternoon, the draft law on international agreements was tabled for scrutinisation.

Following the discussion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh gave further explanations on issues that drew attention of NA deputies.

On the next working day, the NA is scheduled to discuss the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on HIV & AIDS Prevention and Control, and the draft law on Vietnamese guest workers (revised). VNA