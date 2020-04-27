Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Leader stresses critical issues in personnel preparations for 13th National Party Congress

 
 
27/04/2020    13:07 GMT+7

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong recently wrote an article that highlights some issues that need special attention in the personnel preparation for the approaching 13th National Party Congress.

Leader stresses critical issues in personnel preparations for 13th National Party Congress
Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has stressed that the two most important contents of each national Party congress are the document and personnel-related work. — VNA/VNS Photo

The 13th National Party Congress is a political event of great significance that will set up future orientations and encourage the entire Party, people and army to push ahead with the reforms comprehensively and synchronously, thereby developing the country in a fast and sustainable manner.

The two most important contents of each national Party congress are the document and personnel-related work. Particularly, the personnel preparation is of utmost importance as it is the decisive factor in the success of a congress and the successful implementation of the event’s resolutions.

Given this, the Party and State leader’s article emphasised the role and significance of personnel preparations and requirements for the personnel work of the 13th National Congress, along with the implementation content and methods.

According to the leader, in any aspects or localities, cadres always play the decisive role, and the personnel work is not only the key to the Party building but it is also vital to all activities of the Party and the success or failure of the revolution.

He wrote that during the process of leading the revolution, the Party always affirms that the personnel work is decided by the political line and serves political tasks, so aside from preparing the political line, it is also necessary to actively make personnel preparations.

At present, apart from preparing for and organising all-level Party congresses, the Party is also making preparations for the 13th National Party Congress, slated for the first quarter of 2021.

At its eighth session in October 2018, the Party Central Committee decided to set up five sub-committees to prepare for the coming congress, namely the sub-committees for documents, socio-economic affairs, the Party’s statutes, personnel, and organisation. On March 30, 2019, the Politburo issued Directive 35 on all-level Party congresses towards the 13th National Party Congress.

The Party General Secretary, President said the two most important contents of each national Party congress is discussing and deciding the Party’s political line and tasks (also known as adopting documents), and electing the Party’s leadership agencies (also known as the personnel work). 

They are closely connected to each other and both need thorough preparations, he noted, adding that the personnel preparation for the congress is of utmost importance as it is the decisive factor in the success of the congress and the successful implementation of the event’s resolutions.

 

Stressing the significance of the 13th national congress, the leader pointed out that although Party members’ thought and the people’s state of mind are mainly positive, there are also worrying signs. In particular, the degradation of political thought, morality and lifestyle, along with bureaucracy, corruption and negative phenomena in some cadres, Party members and civil servants have just been partly prevented.

This situation indicates that the tasks of the entire Party for the time ahead will be difficult, he noted.

According to the leader, to deal with major issues of the country in the future, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee have to make thorough preparations so that the congress will discuss and decide the personnel work for the 13th tenure, thus ensuring the success of the congress and the implementation of its resolutions.

The personnel work is extremely important, and complex, too, requiring the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the whole political system to work with a very high sense of responsibility and in an impartial and scientific manner that puts the nation, Party and people’s interests above all, he said.

Highlighting requirements for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, the leader noted that it must be a truly united, clean and strong collective with high unanimity in both thought and action, strong political firmness, taintless morals, persistence in the goals of national independence and socialism, strategic vision, wisdom, an innovative and creative mindset, and sufficient prestige and capability to lead the country in the new development stage.

Besides, he said, members of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee must be the Party’s true exemplars of political mettle, morality and work capability.

In his article, Party General Secretary, President Trong also noted that the personnel preparation for the 13th national congress is the task of not only the personnel sub-committee, the Politburo, the Party Central Committee or its Secretariat but also the entire political system, all-level Party committees, Party organisations, agencies, units and localities.

The personnel work must be done well right from Party congresses at lower levels so as to help make the best personnel preparations for the 13th national congress, he said, noting that during the personnel selection and arrangement process, it is also important to have precise assessment of cadres’ strong and weak points so as not to choose the wrong people. Additionally, it is necessary to have appropriate personnel arrangement plans to bring into play the strengths and limit the weaknesses of each person in order to create a strong and relatively perfect leadership apparatus.  VNS

Other News

.
HCM City economy hit by pandemic, things to worsen, warns Party chief
HCM City economy hit by pandemic, things to worsen, warns Party chief
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

HCM City’s economic growth in the first quarter was only 0.4 percentage points higher than in the same period last year, Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of its People’s Committee, told an online meeting on Friday.

EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  3 giờ trước 

The EU is committed to the legal order for the seas and oceans based upon international law, maritime security and cooperation, as well as the freedom of navigation and overflight, in the interest of all states, 

Vietnam attends UNSC’s video conference on Darfur situation
Vietnam attends UNSC’s video conference on Darfur situation
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has attended a video conference on Darfur situation in Sudan and operation of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation

Restart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM's Decree 19
Restart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM's Decree 19
POLITICSicon  26/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday issued a new set of guidelines on measures to keep the country clear of COVID-19 while its economy restarts after strict social distancing measures were relaxed.

Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions
Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/04/2020 

Dr. Le Hong Hiep from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore has said China’s recent acts in the East Sea has made the regional situation more tense and uncertain, thus hindering negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

UNSC discusses Kosovo mission’s operation
UNSC discusses Kosovo mission’s operation
POLITICSicon  25/04/2020 

The United Nations Security Council on April 24 held an online meeting, discussing the operation of the UN Interim Administrative Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

VN backs two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict
VN backs two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict
POLITICSicon  25/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting efforts to achieve a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue,

US condemns China's recent actions in East Sea
US condemns China's recent actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/04/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 23 criticised recent actions of China in the East Sea, including its announcement of establishing “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

Israeli ambassador hails Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 fight
Israeli ambassador hails Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar highly appreciated Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on April 22.

NA Standing Committee debates draft resolution on development in Da Nang
NA Standing Committee debates draft resolution on development in Da Nang
POLITICSicon  25/04/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed a draft resolution on developing the central city of Da Nang to 2030 and vision to 2045 at its 44th session on April 24.

Vietnam backs two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Vietnam backs two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting efforts to achieve a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue,

China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson
China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/04/2020 

China’s circulation of a number of diplomatic notes at the United Nations (UN) that raise unreasonable sovereignty claims over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos as well as maritime claims in the East Sea

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam vows to partner with others to fight COVID-19
ASEAN 2020: Vietnam vows to partner with others to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 23 affirmed that Vietnam will enhance its cooperation with other countries, including the US, as well as the WHO and the international community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN actively contributes to maintaining regional, world peace, stability, cooperation and development
VN actively contributes to maintaining regional, world peace, stability, cooperation and development
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam well performed its role as the UN Security Council (UNSC) President in January, actively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.

Foreign Ministry: Press freedom ranking for Vietnam untrustworthy, unpersuasive
Foreign Ministry: Press freedom ranking for Vietnam untrustworthy, unpersuasive
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Ngo Toan Thang on April 23 said that the 2019 World Press Freedom Index from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that ranks Vietnam in 176th place out of the 180 countries is untrustworthy and unpersuasive.

Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip arrives at success
Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip arrives at success
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

The Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip in the Gulf of Tonkin, the first of its kind this year, successfully wrapped up on April 23, as part of a plan to extend the bilateral fisheries cooperation agreement.

Vietnamese, Russian defence ministries come together to fight COVID-19
Vietnamese, Russian defence ministries come together to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

The Ministries of Defence in Vietnam and Russia held an online meeting on April 22 on cooperating to fight COVID-19.

Law on international agreements and thrift practice report debated by NA deputies
Law on international agreements and thrift practice report debated by NA deputies
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Wednesday discussed which agencies should be given authority to sign international agreements.

Merkel warns coronavirus crisis 'still just the beginning'
Merkel warns coronavirus crisis 'still just the beginning'
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Germany begins tough EU summit talks on emergency funds for stricken Europe.

PM agrees to designate Hanoi a COVID-19 risk area, down from high-risk
PM agrees to designate Hanoi a COVID-19 risk area, down from high-risk
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to downgrade Hanoi to a COVID-19 risk area during a meeting of permanent Government members on April 22.

