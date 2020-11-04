Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/11/2020 12:55:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues

04/11/2020    11:30 GMT+7

Lawmakers proposed solutions to promote socio-economic development in the 2021-2025 period during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 3.

Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues hinh anh 1

Deputy Truong Trong Nghia from Ho Chi Minh City  

Deputy Truong Trong Nghia from Ho Chi Minh City emphasised that the next five years plays a decisive role in the nation’s roadmap to escape the middle-income trap.

He said to reach development targets, a series of growth problems must be solved, focusing on budget and finance, sovereignty and security safeguarding, building a rule of law state, ensuring human rights and action plans to build feasible projects.

It is impossible to build goals in the old ways, Nghia stressed, adding that the mechanism and implementation methods must be also changed.

He underlined the importance to promote rapid, sustainable and self-reliant development, saying that Vietnam needs to learn from other countries' experience and apply them in accordance with the reality in the country.

If tourism does not recover, aviation and a series of other economic sectors are also at risk of collapse, the legislator said.

Vietnam cannot set export growth targets in the old way, because purchasing power and consumption patterns of major markets have changed, policies must be in place to effectively exploit the domestic market of 100 million people, he went on.

Regarding budget and finance, Nghia said that the core of the budget issue is revenue generation, revenue and expenditure control, efficient use of loans and ensuring ability to repay debts.

He also underlined the urgency of ensuring social security over the next five years, saying that the development plan could go bankrupt if there is a security crisis, while asking the Government to outline specific solutions to the problem.

The role of controlling power through the NA is very important, Nghia said, stressing that attention should be also given to ensuring people-centered policy, further upholding achievements in judicial reform and persistently implementing advanced regulations in the 2013 Constitution.

Regarding defence and security, Nghia said it is necessary to promote the application of advanced technologies to gradually build an elite and modern armed force./.

Lawmakers continue discussions on socio-economic issues

Legislators will continue discussing the country’s socio-economic situation, State budget and economic restructuring on the second plenary session of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th sitting on November 4.

The lawmakers will also debate issues regarding public investment, national finance, national target programmes, forest use conversion for the implementation of the Than River reservoir project in Ninh Thuan and Ban Mong reservoir in Nghe An.

On the first day, most of the NA deputies agreed with reports delivered by the government and the NA’s Committees for Economic Affairs, and Finance-Budget which outline last year’s achievements and challenges as well as propose solutions and policies for economic recovery.

Many legislators held that 2020 is a challenging year with the outbreak of COVID-19 and devastating impacts caused by drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta and storms and floods in central Vietnam. Despite such difficulties, Vietnam is among few countries around the world registering postive economic growth this year.

The legislators spoke highly of the government’s efforts to fulfill the dual goals of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting socio-economic development, resulting in the stable macroeconomic situation, low-level inflation, and improved growth quality.

They asked the government to produce a full assessment of agricultural and infrastructure damage caused by storms and flooding for the accurate evaluation of this year’s economic indicators.

The deputies later commented on issueas relating to economic structure; State budget revenue and expenditure; disbursement of public investment; transportation, capital construction and land clearance projects; delay in the urban railway project; the development of transport networks in the Mekong Delta; agricultural production; forest protection and development policies; State management to FDI firms; restructuring of State-owned enterprises; and revision of textbooks.

They also discussed preventive health and online health services; “black credit”; water security and safety of reservoirs, dams, irrigation works and small- and medium-sized hydropower projects; inspection of operation of hydropower plants and irrigation works; natural disaster response and energy security-intergrated water security.

Forest protection on agenda at National Assembly's sitting

 
Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues

Speaking at the NA working session, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong said Vietnam now has 14.6 million ha of forest, of which natural forests total 10.3 ha. (Photo: VGP)

Legislators raised issues regarding hydropower and forest preservation and development during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on November 3.

They greatly appreciated the management policies adopted by the Government as well as the efforts and resolve of the entire political system in the fight against COVID-19 and the response to recent natural disasters.

They suggested the Government chart different scenarios, including a worst-case, given the possibility of the pandemic continuing to develop in a complex manner and climate change remaining unpredictable.

Some pointed to inconsistencies in the socio-economic development strategy and forestry development, with a number of forestation targets yet to be completed.

Trieu Thi Thu Phuong, a deputy from the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan, proposed the Government adjust budget allocations in the 2021-2025 mid-term public investment plan for provinces with high forest coverage rates.

The Government should also adopt policies helping residents in areas prone to natural disasters stabilise their lives, and invest more in forestry infrastructure and forestry product development, she said.

Speaking at the working session, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong said Vietnam now has 14.6 million ha of forest, of which natural forests total 10.3 ha.

He highlighted the major efforts of the political system and the people to raise the forest coverage rate from 27 percent in 1990 to 42 percent now, compared to the global average of 29 percent.

Some 4,600 businesses are operating in the forestry industry, with forestry export revenue expected to reach 13 billion USD this year, according to the minister.

He stressed the need to pour additional investments into forest protection in order to improve the quality of the task.

Vietnam’s commitments to sustainable forest development have been acknowledged internationally, he added./.

Pham Phu Quoc relieved from position as 14th-tenure NA deputy

The National Assembly (NA) on November 3 adopted a resolution relieving Pham Phu Quoc from his position as deputy of Ho Chi Minh City’s NA delegation due to his dishonesty in declaring his profile.

Delivering the draft resolution, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc said that Quoc’s dishonesty violates NA deputy standards, and he is no longer worthy of the trust of voters and people.

His violation is serious, thus causing bad impact among public opinion and reducing his prestige.

Quoc, a native of the central province of Quang Tri, admitted on August 25 that he had acquired Cypriot citizenship in 2018, but it was due to his family's petition, not him 'buying' the nationality as reported by Qatar’s Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera had reported that Cyprus's passport scheme allows people who have invested at least 2.5 million USD in the country to possess its passport, making individuals eligible to become EU citizens and travel and work freely in EU nations, as well as enter 174 countries without a visa. Quoc's name was mentioned among the list of foreigners who possess a Cypriot passport.

After the case was uncovered, Quoc sent a letter to the HCM City administration, resigning from the position of a National Assembly deputy of the city as well as the General Director of the state-owned Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Company (IPC)./.VNA

Vietnamese lawmaker resigns after dual nationality scandal

Vietnamese lawmaker resigns after dual nationality scandal

Lawmaker Pham Phu Quoc had been dishonest in declaring his profile, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh affirmed on September 1 at a press briefing on his holding dual nationality.

 
 

Other News

.
PCC's Inspection Commission asks for discipline against Politburo member
PCC's Inspection Commission asks for discipline against Politburo member
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo to consider and apply a disciplinary measure against Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh, 

Transparency and accountability should be upheld
Transparency and accountability should be upheld
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

National Assembly Deputy Nguyen Minh Son from the southern province of Tien Giang talks about the importance of sound legislation to help the country successfully fight corruption.

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament
VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received visiting Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2.

First plenary session of 14th NA’s 10th meeting opens
First plenary session of 14th NA’s 10th meeting opens
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

The first plenary session of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th meeting was held in Hanoi on November 2 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Vietnam-RoK NA leaders meet in Hanoi
Vietnam-RoK NA leaders meet in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Speaker of the NA of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2, expressing the willingness to work with the RoK side to foster the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership.

Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

The Municipal/Provincial Party Congresses have wrapped up with nine out of 36 newly-elected Secretaries being women.

70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed
70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  03/11/2020 

A programme to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnam - Hungary diplomatic relations was recently held in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, attended by nearly 80 guests.

Vietnam attends IPU Governing Council’s virtual meeting
Vietnam attends IPU Governing Council’s virtual meeting
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, headed by Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau, is attending a virtual meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)'s Governing Council from November 1-4.

Prizes of National External Information Service Awards granted to Mexicans
Prizes of National External Information Service Awards granted to Mexicans
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong handed over the third prizes of the 2020 National External Information Service Awards to two Mexican authors at an event held in Mexico City on October 30.

Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected
Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

Nine women have been elected to the post of Secretary of provincial Party Committees for the 2020-2025 tenure, and 28 newly-elected Secretaries were born in the 1970s, figures reveal.

Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law
Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law
POLITICSicon  01/11/2020 

Socio-economic development issues and a draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control will be high on agenda at the 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly on November 2.

Korean National Assembly Speaker visits Ninh Binh province
Korean National Assembly Speaker visits Ninh Binh province
POLITICSicon  01/11/2020 

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Byeong-seug and his wife on November 1 visited the northern province of Ninh Binh as part of their trip to Vietnam.

Six provinces have female Party Secretaries for the new term
Six provinces have female Party Secretaries for the new term
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Among the newly-elected Party Secretaries of provinces and cities in Vietnam, six are women so far. 

Official: Upcoming Vietnam visit by Korean NA Speaker reflects close bonds
Official: Upcoming Vietnam visit by Korean NA Speaker reflects close bonds
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre Lee Hyuk has highlighted the significance of the upcoming visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Park Byeong-seug, from October 31 to November 4.

Belgium Consulate in HCM City inaugurated
Belgium Consulate in HCM City inaugurated
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

The Belgian consulate for the south has opened in HCM City with Gricha Safarian, general manager of Puratos Grand-Place, serving as the honorary consul.

Vietnam GDP growth on course to reach 3% despite severe flooding: PM
Vietnam GDP growth on course to reach 3% despite severe flooding: PM
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City should set an example in economic recovery efforts, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

The unexpected visit by US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo to Vietnam reflects the development of Vietnam - US relations. Pompeo's visit to Vietnam took place after his visits to four Asian countries.

Vietnamese, Russian Defence Ministers hold phone discussion
Vietnamese, Russian Defence Ministers hold phone discussion
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich held phone talks with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu on October 30, during which they reviewed defence cooperation results over the past time and set forth future orientations.

Without policies to encourage talented people, VN cannot develop
Without policies to encourage talented people, VN cannot develop
POLITICSicon  30/10/2020 

Commenting on the draft documents of the 13th Party Congress, many experts said that to make a breakthrough, Vietnam must have an elite team, and without sufficient policies to encourage talented people, Vietnam cannot rise up.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Vietnam
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Vietnam
POLITICSicon  30/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 