Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law

01/11/2020    18:53 GMT+7

Socio-economic development issues and a draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control will be high on agenda at the 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly on November 2.

In the morning, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong and Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Phan Xuan Dung will deliver a proposal and verification report, respectively, on shifting forest land for other purposes to build Than river reservoir in Ninh Thuan province and Mong village reservoir in Nghe An province.

Legislators will discuss in groups the outcomes of the implementation of socio-economic development and state budget plans in 2020, socio-economic development plan and budget estimate and allocation in 2021, several tasks and solutions for socio-economic development during 2021-2025, the national target programmes on new-style rural development and sustainable poverty reduction during 2021-2025, medium-term public investment plans for the period, and replacing land for the construction of reservoirs in the two provinces.

The deputies will spend the whole afternoon debating the amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control.

 

They will give opinions on the amended contents, which include state budget to ensure the construction of drug detoxification facilities, organisation of compulsory detoxification, and financial support for addicts who voluntarily register for a detoxification programme.

The amended law also encourages the establishment of private detoxification centres as well as preferential policies for individuals and organisations who invest in the facilities.

VNA

Most National Assembly (NA) deputies agreed on the need to issue a law amending and supplementing a number of articles in the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control, on the fourth day of the legislature’s 10th sitting, on October 23.

 
 

