Lifetime employment for public employees in VN abolished from July 1

A teacher delivers a lesson. Teachers are among the public employees who will no longer sign indefinite-term labor contracts if they are recruited after July 1 – PHOTO: TNO

Under the amended laws, public employees who were recruited from July 1, will sign labor contracts with a definite term instead of the previous indefinite one.

The term of labor contracts extends up to five years, up two years against the previous term, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

Besides this, in line with the amended laws, the signing of indefinite-term labor contracts will remain as is for those who were recruited prior to July 1, 2020, civil servants being moved to public employee positions and public employees who are working in extremely difficult socio-economic conditions.

As for public employees who were employed before July 1 but were yet to sign an indefinite-term contract, they are entitled to sign contracts with an indefinite term after finishing their contracts in line with the revised laws.

To guarantee the benefits of public employees signing definite-term labor contracts, the amended laws also regulate that leaders of State units or organizations must continue to sign or terminate a labor contract with employees 60 days prior to the expiration date of the contract. SGT