Localities convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure

The Ninh Binh Provincial Party Committee officially convened its 22nd congress for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 21.

The event was attended by Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong as well as former Chairmen of National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Sinh Hung.

Speaking at the event, Politburo member Tran Quoc Vuong appreciated the achievements gained by the provincial Party Committee, authorities and people of Ninh Binh in recent years.

Politburo member Tran Quoc Vuong speaking at the Party Congress of Ninh Binh province (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Ninh Binh authorities should continue to strongly innovate their thinking and operation as well as be properly aware of the locality’s potentials and strengths, aiming to define the driving force and focus on the development of supporting industries, high-quality tourism and services, he added.

With its very important strategic position, Ninh Binh was asked to pay special attention to synchronous development of the transport infrastructure system; the formation of agricultural product processing centres; the protection of ecological environment.

* Politburo member and Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh attended the opening of the 22nd Congress of the Da Nang Municipal Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 21.

The event also saw the presence of former Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat Phan Dien.

Deputy PM Binh asked Da Nang to promote the building of a clean, strong and pioneering Party and political system as well as the maintenance of democracy, solidarity and unity among Party committees and consensus among the society.

The city has been requested to streamline personnel work, step up administrative reform, perfect the smart city and digital administration models, and strengthen the close bonds between the Party and the people.

* Also, yesterday, the central province of Quang Ngai officially convened the 20th Party congress for 2020-2025 tenure in the presence of Politburo member and NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong.

Former President Tran Duc Luong and Politburo member, Secretary of Party Central Committee (PCC) and Head of the PCC’s Commission for Communications and Education Vo Van Thuong also attended the event.

NA Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong urged for the rapid, sustainable and comprehensive development of Quang Ngai Province towards becoming a developed locality in the central region.

She also noted that it is crucial to focus on Party building and consolidating the people’s trust into Party and authorities. NDO

Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure The Party Committees of many provinces across the country convened their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 15 in the presence of senior Party and State leaders.