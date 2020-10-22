Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/10/2020 20:51:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Localities convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure

22/10/2020    19:42 GMT+7

The Ninh Binh Provincial Party Committee officially convened its 22nd congress for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 21.

The event was attended by Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong as well as former Chairmen of National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Sinh Hung.

Speaking at the event, Politburo member Tran Quoc Vuong appreciated the achievements gained by the provincial Party Committee, authorities and people of Ninh Binh in recent years.

Localities convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
Politburo member Tran Quoc Vuong speaking at the Party Congress of Ninh Binh province (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Ninh Binh authorities should continue to strongly innovate their thinking and operation as well as be properly aware of the locality’s potentials and strengths, aiming to define the driving force and focus on the development of supporting industries, high-quality tourism and services, he added.

With its very important strategic position, Ninh Binh was asked to pay special attention to synchronous development of the transport infrastructure system; the formation of agricultural product processing centres; the protection of ecological environment.

* Politburo member and Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh attended the opening of the 22nd Congress of the Da Nang Municipal Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 21.
The event also saw the presence of former Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat Phan Dien.

Deputy PM Binh asked Da Nang to promote the building of a clean, strong and pioneering Party and political system as well as the maintenance of democracy, solidarity and unity among Party committees and consensus among the society.

 

The city has been requested to streamline personnel work, step up administrative reform, perfect the smart city and digital administration models, and strengthen the close bonds between the Party and the people.

* Also, yesterday, the central province of Quang Ngai officially convened the 20th Party congress for 2020-2025 tenure in the presence of Politburo member and NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong.

Former President Tran Duc Luong and Politburo member, Secretary of Party Central Committee (PCC) and Head of the PCC’s Commission for Communications and Education Vo Van Thuong also attended the event.

NA Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong urged for the rapid, sustainable and comprehensive development of Quang Ngai Province towards becoming a developed locality in the central region.

She also noted that it is crucial to focus on Party building and consolidating the people’s trust into Party and authorities. NDO

Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure

Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure

The Party Committees of many provinces across the country convened their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 15 in the presence of senior Party and State leaders.

Seventh Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation opens

Seventh Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation opens

The seventh Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened in Hanoi on October 12 morning, with the attendance of Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN, UN officials gather at ministerial meeting
ASEAN, UN officials gather at ministerial meeting
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired the online ASEAN-United Nations Ministerial Meeting on October 21 

NA deputies mulls over two bills
NA deputies mulls over two bills
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee continued its 10th session in Hanoi on October 22, giving opinions on a draft revised Law on Handling Administrative Violations and a draft Law on International Agreement.

National aspiration key to the country’s development: official
National aspiration key to the country’s development: official
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The aspiration for a prosperous and happy country was one of the main points of the draft Political Report submitted to the 13th National Party Congress,

Govt proposes deferring minimum salary hike in 2021
Govt proposes deferring minimum salary hike in 2021
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The Government has proposed maintaining the monthly minimum salary at VND1.49 million in 2021, instead of increasing it to VND1.6 million as proposed earlier.

Gov't direct debt nears allowable ceiling: NA
Gov't direct debt nears allowable ceiling: NA
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The Government’s direct debt payment obligations may reach the permissible ceiling of 25% of the 2020 State budget collections and are expected to stand at over 25% of the State budget collections in 2021, 

HCM City’s future must look to the East
HCM City’s future must look to the East
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The East - Thu Duc City will be the nucleus for Ho Chi Minh City to develop a knowledge-based economy and build a smart city.

VN committed to staying on top of pandemic in 2021: PM
VN committed to staying on top of pandemic in 2021: PM
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

Vietnam is aiming for GDP growth of 6 per cent in 2021 as the country is committed to maintaining control of the COVID-19 pandemic as a basis for continued socio-economic growth.

Party seeks public feedback on draft documents of 13th National Party Congress
Party seeks public feedback on draft documents of 13th National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The full text of several draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress has been published for public feedback from October 20 to November 10.

Major milestones in Vietnam – Japan relations
Major milestones in Vietnam – Japan relations
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

Relations between Vietnam and Japan have stood the test of time over the years and are considered an exemplary model in an ever-changing world.

Vietnam pledges to promote rule of law at national, int’l level
Vietnam pledges to promote rule of law at national, int’l level
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

Vietnam will continue to cooperate proactively and responsibly with the UN and countries to promote the rule of law at both national and international levels, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam mission to the UN affirmed.

Japanese Prime Minister concludes Vietnam visit
Japanese Prime Minister concludes Vietnam visit
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and his spouse on October 20 wrapped up their official visit to Vietnam as guests of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife.

10th session of 14th National Assembly opens
10th session of 14th National Assembly opens
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly kicked off on October 20. It is scheduled to last for nineteen and a half days.

Portraits of Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaries
Portraits of Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaries
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh, Mr. Nguyen Van Phong, Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen and Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Tuan have been elected as Deputy Secretaries of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

There is no way to solve the world's problems except by cooperating and helping each other, former US Secretary of State John Kerry has said.

Party, State leader receives Japanese Prime Minister
Party, State leader receives Japanese Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Party and State leader Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19 in Hanoi as part of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi
Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Many early birds around Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake were astonished when seeing Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide jogging there on early October 20 morning.

Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says
Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam is an important partner of Japan and plays a key role in realising the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting
Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Head of the Vietnamese mission to ASEAN Ambassador Tran Duc Binh on October 19 attended the 7th meeting of ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee (AKJCC), which discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in the time to come.

Vietnam considers Japan a leading, long-term partner: top leader
Vietnam considers Japan a leading, long-term partner: top leader
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam always regards Japan as a leading and long-term strategic partner with a high level of trust, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong told visiting Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19.

Japan continues close cooperation with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
Japan continues close cooperation with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

The spokesman of the Japanese Prime Minister during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam from October 18-20, Yoshida Tomoyuki, on October 19 informed the outcomes of the ongoing trip by PM Suga Yoshihide and his spouse.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 