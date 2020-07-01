Logo contest marking Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties launched

The Embassy of Indonesia in Vietnam and the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia on June 30 launched together a logo competition to celebrate the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations (December 30).

The deadline to receive submissions starts from 00.00 on July 1, 2020 and ends at 24.00 on July 31, 2020. Right after the deadline for receiving submissions, the Organizing Committee will judge and announce the winning logos before August 5, 2020.

The logos should demonstrate 65 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries as well as reflect Indonesia and Vietnam’s strategic partnership and cooperation. Logos should express creative, sophisticated, solemn and modern design styles with clear, harmonious colors and shapes, which are highly aesthetic, typical of Vietnam and Indonesia.

The final winning logo will be used by the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia and Indonesian Missions in Vietnam (the Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City) as the official brand identity for the celebration of 65 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Vietnam and in all official events in 2020.

All Vietnamese and Indonesian citizens of all ages can participate. Each individual can send up to 3 logo designs in the file format .jpeg, weighs at least 3 MB and maximum 5 MB to vnri65.1955.2020@gmail.com (for participants in Indonesia) and rivn65@gmail.com (for participants in Vietnam)./.