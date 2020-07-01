Major legal policies come into effect this month

People with an income of at least VNĐ11 million (US$476) per month will have to pay personal income tax as of Wednesday (July 1), increasing from the previous level of VNĐ9 million ($389).

In addition, if a person has a child or a dependent, they will only have to pay personal income tax when they have a monthly income of at least VNĐ15.4 million ($666) instead of VNĐ13.4 million ($579) as before.

These adjustments are part of the Law on Personal Income Tax that officially came into effect on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens came into effect.

Under the law on cadres and civil servants, the permanent labour contracts for Government employees and officials will only be applied for those who were recruited before July 1, 2020; or those who are working in areas with extremely difficult socio-economic conditions.

In the meantime, item 3, article 13 in the law on exit and entry of Vietnamese citizens said Vietnamese citizens, who have identification cards, could choose the police department to apply for a passport in the most convenient way for them since July 1 instead of coming to the province or city-level police department where they reside as before. — VNS