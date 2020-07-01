Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Major legal policies come into effect this month

 
 
02/07/2020    11:13 GMT+7

People with an income of at least VNĐ11 million (US$476) per month will have to pay personal income tax as of Wednesday (July 1), increasing from the previous level of VNĐ9 million ($389).

In addition, if a person has a child or a dependent, they will only have to pay personal income tax when they have a monthly income of at least VNĐ15.4 million ($666) instead of VNĐ13.4 million ($579) as before.

These adjustments are part of the Law on Personal Income Tax that officially came into effect on Wednesday.

 

Also on Wednesday, the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens came into effect.

Under the law on cadres and civil servants, the permanent labour contracts for Government employees and officials will only be applied for those who were recruited before July 1, 2020; or those who are working in areas with extremely difficult socio-economic conditions.

In the meantime, item 3, article 13 in the law on exit and entry of Vietnamese citizens said Vietnamese citizens, who have identification cards, could choose the police department to apply for a passport in the most convenient way for them since July 1 instead of coming to the province or city-level police department where they reside as before. — VNS

 
 

Other News

Vietnam, US intensify exchange of experience in peacekeeping activities
Vietnam, US intensify exchange of experience in peacekeeping activities
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Following the phone talks with partners to continue implementing activities for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 term

Russian Ambassador optimistic about constitutional amendments
Russian Ambassador optimistic about constitutional amendments
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Russian embassy in Vietnam opened its door on Wednesday from 8am to 8pm to welcome Russian nationals coming to vote on proposed amendments to the Consitution, the same day with voting day in Russia.

PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad
PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has approved a plan for the execution of the 1970 Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil and Commercial Matters in Vietnam.

ASEAN, Chinese senior officials meet online
ASEAN, Chinese senior officials meet online
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The 26th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Consultation (ACSOC) was held in the form of video conference on July 1.

Vietnam prioritises defence-security cooperation in ASEAN Regional Forum
Vietnam prioritises defence-security cooperation in ASEAN Regional Forum
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

As Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam attaches great importance and gives top priority to defence-security cooperation channels in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), 

Public services on national portal reach 725
Public services on national portal reach 725
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Six more public services are now available on the National Public Service Portal, raising the total number to 725.

Vietnam, US war veterans meet on Ham Rong Bridge
Vietnam, US war veterans meet on Ham Rong Bridge
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

War veterans from Vietnam and the US get together on Ham Rong Bridge, northern Thanh Hoa province in celebration of the 25th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Conference for regional, international defence officials held in Hanoi
Conference for regional, international defence officials held in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

The Ministry of National Defence held a video conference of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) in Hanoi on Tuesday.

New Joint Commission on Vietnam-Italy Economic Cooperation formed
New Joint Commission on Vietnam-Italy Economic Cooperation formed
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have signed an agreement to establish a new Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

ASEAN, Australian ministers hold special online meeting on COVID-19
ASEAN, Australian ministers hold special online meeting on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

Foreign ministers of ASEAN member countries and Australia agreed to enhance cooperation in COVID-19 control and vaccine development at a teleconferenced special meeting on June 30.

Logo contest marking Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties launched
Logo contest marking Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties launched
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

The Embassy of Indonesia in Vietnam and the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia on June 30 launched together a logo competition to celebrate the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations (December 30).

ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group held video conference
ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group held video conference
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

The Ministry of National Defence held a video conference of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) in Hanoi on June 30.

Vietnam shows proactive, responsible chairmanship of ASEAN: opinions
Vietnam shows proactive, responsible chairmanship of ASEAN: opinions
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

By successfully organising the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit amid the complexities of COVID-19, Vietnam has once again affirmed its proactive and responsible chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020,

EU sees ASEAN as indispensable partner in green agenda
EU sees ASEAN as indispensable partner in green agenda
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans talks to on the outcomes of the 36th ASEAN Summit which was hosted online by Vietnam last Friday.

AIPA advisory council meets to reinforce cooperation in drug fight
AIPA advisory council meets to reinforce cooperation in drug fight
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

The 3rd meeting of the AIPA (ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) was held online on June 29 with a view to helping enhance regional cooperation towards a drug-free ASEAN community.

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

Australia, Canada and Japan are currently on the safe list, but the US, China and Brazil are not.

US welcomes 36th ASEAN Summit’s statement
US welcomes 36th ASEAN Summit’s statement
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo affirmed on June 28 that the US welcomes the vision statement of ASEAN leaders, which was adopted at the recent 36th ASEAN Summit.

Vietnam calls on int’l community to maintain humanitarian aid for Syria
Vietnam calls on int’l community to maintain humanitarian aid for Syria
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the UN, has called on the international community to continue providing humanitarian aid for Syria and emphasised the necessity for a consensus on the humanitarian aid issue.

ASEAN, Australia to discuss COVID-19 response via video conference
ASEAN, Australia to discuss COVID-19 response via video conference
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia planned to join a special video conference on COVID-19 on June 30, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnam shows proactive, responsible chairmanship of ASEAN: opinions
Vietnam shows proactive, responsible chairmanship of ASEAN: opinions
POLITICSicon  27/06/2020 

By successfully organising the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit amid complex developments of COVID-19, Vietnam has once again affirmed its proactive and responsible chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020, 

