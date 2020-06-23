Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/06/2020 12:05:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Measures needed to ensure on-schedule public investment disbursement: NA deputies

 
 
24/06/2020    12:02 GMT+7

Vietnam News Agency speaks to National Assembly deputies on the sidelines of the plenary session on the Government’s target of disbursing 100 per cent of allocated public investment budget this year to boost 

 the economy's post-COVID-19 recovery last week.

Measures needed to ensure on-schedule public investment disbursement: NA deputies
Gia Lai Province's Management Board of Transport Construction Investment Projects checks the progress of Yang Trung Bridge project, Krong Chro District. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoai Nam

Dang Ngoc Nghia, deputy from Thua Thien-Hue Province 

The disbursement of Official Development Assistance (ODA) and public investment budget is often an issue lasting through multiple terms of officials, and I think a big part that can explain the delays has to do with the process of approval. 

For example, regarding the medium-term budget, the finance ministry hands the budget over to the ministries, each ministry has a meeting to decide how much goes to which province or city, and then the province and city go through the same decision-making processes to distribute funds to the district- and commune-level authorities, so delays are unavoidable. 

Usually, State funds given to localities to implement national target programmes only reach their destinations in June and only then can they start disbursing the funds, but let’s say, in mountainous regions, the summer period is the rainy season which means a lot of projects might fall behind targets and cannot have the allocated budget disbursed. 

In addition, projects requiring land clearance that involves many households usually prove complex. 

I suggested that at regular cabinet meetings, the Government should not only discuss the state of the economy but also focus on resolving issues plaguing key projects, especially urgent ones or those with connectivity importance. 

Pham Van Hoa, deputy from Dong Thap Province 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had adverse impacts on the capital disbursement progress as well as the country’s socio-economic performance. Vietnam’s GDP growth in the first three months of the year reached only 3.82 per cent, the lowest level in 10 years. 

The coronavirus crisis has apparently dealt quite a blow to our development. It’s understandable that public capital disbursement has been seen as an important measure to stimulate economic growth, but we cannot pursue indiscriminate disbursement at all costs for the sake of growth. This might lead to actions that go dangerously against regulations, fiscal responsibility and discipline. 

The Government needs meticulous calculations and considerations so all spending is effective and for the right targets. 

Tran Hoang Ngan, deputy from HCM City 

 

I think it is necessary to strive to disburse public investment as per the schedule but definitely not by all means. This must be done based on set criteria to ensure the progress and efficiency of the works, and there should be enhanced supervision to avoid loss and waste. 

At the same time, the Government must be flexible with the budget it allocates for disbursement, for example, if some projects encounter land clearance issues then the capital could be diverted for use in another project. 

The same could apply for different localities, meaning capital allocated for one locality could be diverted to one another instead of the current rigid rules. 

For transport infrastructure projects, the Government should set up a “supporting working group” to help the transport ministry solve issues that might threaten the progress of projects. 

In 2020, the economy certainly won’t expand as much as we expected last year, but our successes in containing the COVID-19 pandemic will serve as a solid foundation for future economic growth. 

But first, we really need to quickly deal with infrastructure bottleneck issues, especially in transport. Then, the National Assembly should spend time reviewing current legislation and institutions to fix shortcomings in important laws such as the land law. 

Deputies have agreed that while the plenary parliament meeting is not yet in session, the NA Standing Committee body could perform institutional changes if needed. 

If these two bottlenecks are resolved, in addition to opportunities afforded to us by newly effective free trade agreements, especially the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) or Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), then Vietnam’s trade and reputation would rise. 

Currently, the entire country is gearing up to welcome an investment shift from other countries thanks to Vietnam’s political stability, solid macroeconomic foundations, high-potential human resources and promising market. 

The only problem is the criteria we need to set up to make sure the investors we attract into the country are those committed to environmentally friendly technology and linkages with domestic firms, while we also need to not comprise our national defence and security goals.  VNS 

Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies

Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies

A full-scale audit should become compulsory for work carried out under public-private partnerships to make sure they are efficient and benefit all stakeholders, lawmakers have told the National Assembly.  

Vietnam gov't mulls lowering 2020 GDP growth target to 4.5%

Vietnam gov't mulls lowering 2020 GDP growth target to 4.5%

A lower GDP growth target is inevitable as the Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the world economy, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

 
 

Other News

.
RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
RCEP members determined to sign deal in November
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Ministers from countries participating in negotiations over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) gathered at the 10th intersessional meeting held in the form of a video conference on June 23

ASCC Council’s meeting issues Joint Ministerial Statement
ASCC Council’s meeting issues Joint Ministerial Statement
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council issued a Joint Ministerial Statement on June 23.

ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs
ASEAN 2020: online meetings save travel, organisations costs
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung spoke of the organisation of the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit as well as topics to be tabled for discussion at the meeting, 

36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
36th ASEAN Summit to concentrate on addressing COVID-19 crisis: Deputy FM
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit will focus on the development of the ASEAN Community in the immediate future and measures to address the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the region, 

Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talk
Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs hold phone talk
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone talk with his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin on June 23 to discuss cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia, and regional and international issues of shared concern.

ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting
ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

A virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Social-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council took place in Hanoi today, with the ten ministers in charge of ASCC, the ASEAN Secretary General, delegates from member countries, and the ASEAN Secretariat taking part.

Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summit
Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summit
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

Indonesian scholar Prof. Aleksius Jemadu has said the 36th ASEAN Summit needs to focus on policy coordination in response to COVID-19, regional stability in face of complicated developments in the East Sea 

Police Party Central Committee tasked with ensuring safety of National Party Congress
Police Party Central Committee tasked with ensuring safety of National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Police’s Party Central Committee to pay attention to building a strong and transparent organisation, providing firm and reliable support to the Party, the State and people.

Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors teleconference
Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors teleconference
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Ambassador Le Dung, Vietnam’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reaffirmed Vietnam commitment to maintaining close cooperation with the agency

Senior officials for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meet online
Senior officials for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meet online
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

The 28th meeting of the Senior Officials’ Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) was held via video conference under the chair of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on June 22.

Vietnam calls on parties to fully implement peace agreement in Central Africa
Vietnam calls on parties to fully implement peace agreement in Central Africa
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Mission to the United Nations, has called on the government of Central Africa and relevant parties to fully implement the Peace Agreement

Vietnam encourages ASEAN to promote social development after pandemic
Vietnam encourages ASEAN to promote social development after pandemic
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

The pandemic has not only caused negative impacts on people's health but their livelihoods, especially the poor and vulnerable.

Vietnam hopes for more ADB support: PM Phuc
Vietnam hopes for more ADB support: PM Phuc
POLITICSicon  23/06/2020 

As Vietnam is in need of resources for its production recovery, the country hopes for more support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to develop major fields such as infrastructure and smart agriculture, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said yesterday.

Politburo directive on leadership of election of deputies to NA, People’s Councils
Politburo directive on leadership of election of deputies to NA, People’s Councils
POLITICSicon  22/06/2020 

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong on June 20 issued Directive No.45-CT/TW of the Political Bureau on the leadership of the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly

36th ASEAN Summit to be held online
36th ASEAN Summit to be held online
POLITICSicon  22/06/2020 

The 36th ASEAN Summit will be held online on June 26, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry said on June 21.

Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/06/2020 

The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) held a webinar on conflicts in the East Sea and current challenges and threats on June 20, attracting around 30 leading experts and scholars in Asian-Pacific-related issues in Russia.

Ten laws, 21 resolutions adopted at 14th NA’s ninth sitting
Ten laws, 21 resolutions adopted at 14th NA’s ninth sitting
POLITICSicon  20/06/2020 

Ten laws and 21 resolutions were adopted at the just-concluded ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) that lay the legal foundation for further fostering the country’s socio-economic development and international integration.

Who could be Joe Biden's vice-presidential candidate?
Who could be Joe Biden's vice-presidential candidate?
POLITICSicon  22/06/2020 

There are a lot of talented female politicians in the running - and they each have a special power.

Donald Trump: Re-election campaign denies low turnout manipulation claim
Donald Trump: Re-election campaign denies low turnout manipulation claim
POLITICSicon  22/06/2020 

A teen social media campaign claimed to have caused a lower-than-expected turnout at a Trump rally.

Vietnam, Japan agree on gradual easing of travel restrictions
Vietnam, Japan agree on gradual easing of travel restrictions
POLITICSicon  20/06/2020 

The Vietnamese and Japanese Governments have agreed to gradually ease travel restrictions between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 