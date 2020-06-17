Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for 2020-2025 set up

The Prime Minister has decided to establish and issue the operational regulation of the Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for the 2020-2025 period, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

The Minister of Planning and Investment is the permanent Vice Chairman of the Council. Three other Vice Chairmen are the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Minister of Transport.

The Council's permanent member is a Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment.

The Council is responsible for putting forwards to the PM mechanisms, policies, strategies, plans, projects, programs and tasks for the whole region in the direction of ensuring sustainable and climate-resilient development of the Mekong Delta.

It assists the PM in directing and overseeing the implementation of the regional master plan, strategies, mechanisms, policies, projects and programmes.

The Council is assigned to approve plans on the Mekong Delta sustainable development and organise regional investment, trade, tourism promotion events.

The Mekong Delta comprises the centrally-run city of Can Tho and 12 provinces - Long An, Dong Thap, Tien Giang, An Giang, Ben Tre, Vinh Long, Tra Vinh, Hau Giang, Kien Giang, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, and Ca Mau./.VNA