Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 11:27:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mekong sub-regional co-operation must converge with ASEAN goals: official

15/07/2020    10:23 GMT+7

The Mekong sub-region is an integral part of ASEAN and its destiny is intertwined with that of ASEAN, said Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting Leader of Vietnam.

Mekong sub-regional co-operation must converge with ASEAN goals: official

The development of a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Mekong sub-region is indispensable to the success of ASEAN Community building, Vietnamese deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung said.

He was speaking on Tuesday at a teleconference on converging Mekong sub-regional co-operation with ASEAN goals.

“The development of a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Mekong sub-region is indispensable to the success of ASEAN Community building. The same holds true for other sub-regions in Southeast Asia,” he said.

"With growing markets and capable human resources, the Mekong sub-region is emerging as a favourable destination for investment and a key link of the global trade and manufacturing network," he said.

According to Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, in terms of transport, development corridors under the sub-regional programmes such as Greater Mekong Sub-region and Mekong-Japan have contributed significantly to ASEAN transport connectivity and created an important foundation for ASEAN to begin expanding its links outside the region.

Some 10,000 km of road was built under the development of the three Mekong sub-regional economic corridors. In energy, ASEAN and its sub-regional partners share convergent goals and strategies in developing a reliable and secure supply of energy within the region, for example, the ASEAN Power Grid interconnections between Laos and Thailand are included in the Greater Mekong Sub-region pipeline of investment projects.

Dũng said as Mekong countries were navigating a fast-changing world to catch up with their ASEAN peers, they had contributed to ASEAN’s rise to the challenge of bridging development gaps within the region.

“The goal of narrowing development gaps within ASEAN and between ASEAN and the world has become more reachable thanks to the progress made by the CLMV countries in implementing ASEAN-wide targets.”

Dũng emphasised the need to ensure the catalytic role of ASEAN in the Mekong sub-regional development, saying sub-regional development should be closely aligned with ASEAN’s key documents that outline the organisation’s overall goals and direction, namely the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025, and the Initiative for ASEAN Integration. In this context, ASEAN frameworks could serve as a basis for sub-regional initiatives while ASEAN structures, processes, and mechanisms could be used in the planning and implementation of such initiatives.

“It is no coincidence that the sub-region is becoming more geographically and strategically important given the rapid proliferation of numerous co-operation frameworks and initiatives with various stakeholders.

"ASEAN, therefore, needs to uphold its collective leadership in maintaining its central role in the evolving sub-regional architecture, and in forging and shaping the vision for closer and broader co-operation in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

Connectivity and sustainability

 

Speaking in Tokyo, Professor Fukunari Kimura, chief economist of Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, said to achieve rapid, innovative, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, the Mekong sub-region should focus on four key areas – connectivity, industrialisation, human capital and sustainability.

“A path to pull up the whole Mekong sub-region to upper middle income will require substantial upgrading of industrial structure and the enhancement of people’s welfare,” he said.

Keiju Mitsuhashi, deputy country director, Viet Nam Resident Mission of Asian Development Bank (ADB), said there was increasing importance of physical to digital connectivity. In this post-COVID-19 period, digital connectivity is becoming more and more important to substitute and complement physical connectivity.

Since 1992, ADB and other donors have supported the co-operation of Greater Mekong Sub-region which comprises Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Viet Nam and China’s Yunnan Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

“We [ADB] have worked in three different layers, firstly, working directly within ASEAN, Greater Mekong Sub-region. Secondly, we have worked on cross-border projects in which two countries will be connected better. Thirdly, we have worked in-country projects. Each country will increase capacity to be connected with others,” he told media.

At a session on sustainable development, Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Viet Nam, shared several challenges in the Mekong River Basin due to fast socio-economic development exacerbated by climate change.

They include extreme droughts, forest fires, flash floods, heavy rains, rising sea levels, typhoons and saltwater intrusion.

She highlighted the great potential for increased renewable energy development in ASEAN countries including wind, solar, biomass and hydropower.

“If countries co-operate more closely and pursue a common framework of energy development that has an increase in renewable energy sources, this could lead to a reduction of the development of mega hydropower plants, which in turn will reduce severe environmental risks, especially to the Mekong region, while accelerating energy security for the ASEAN region,” she said. — VNS

COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre

COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre

Southeast Asia was the first region in the world to be affected by COVID-19 due to its geographic proximity and close trade relations with China, where the outbreak began.

ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens

ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens

ASEAN should prioritise the enhancement of connectivity, sustainable and inclusive development, and the improvement of its role in sub-region cooperation, including Mekong collaboration, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre
COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Southeast Asia was the first region in the world to be affected by COVID-19 due to its geographic proximity and close trade relations with China, where the outbreak began.

NA’s 10th session proposed to take place over 18 days in Oct, Nov
NA’s 10th session proposed to take place over 18 days in Oct, Nov
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Secretary General of the National Assembly (NA) and Head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc proposed the 10th session of the 14th legislature be held over the course of 18 days in both teleconference and in-person forms, 

NA Standing Committee approves reduction of environment tax on jet fuel
NA Standing Committee approves reduction of environment tax on jet fuel
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

The National Assembly Standing Committee on July 14 passed a resolution on the new environment tax on jet fuel.

ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework
ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

An online inter-sectoral discussion on building a comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN was held on July 14 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam.

The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations, VietNamNet invited the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to join an online talks with our readers.

ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens
ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

ASEAN should prioritise the enhancement of connectivity, sustainable and inclusive development, and the improvement of its role in sub-region cooperation, including Mekong collaboration, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

NA Standing Committee mulls over bill on int’l treaties, micro-insurance
NA Standing Committee mulls over bill on int’l treaties, micro-insurance
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a report collecting feedback on the draft Law on International Treaties, and the issuance of a Decree on micro-insurance of socio-political organisations at its 46th session yesterday.

Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners
Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

2020 marks 25 years of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations. Though not really a long time it may seem, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties was significance to both countries. 

Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Philippines on July 12 renewed its call for compliance with the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) four years ago which rejected China’s claims in the East Sea.

US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations
US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

US Senator for Colorado Cory Gardner on July 12 (Washington time) released a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of normalised relations between the US and Vietnam.

US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo affirmed on July 13 that China’s claims to offshore resources across most of the East Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them.

Vietnam presses ahead with e-future
Vietnam presses ahead with e-future
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

Amid the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam has made big strides in developing its e-government in service of enterprises and the public.

Addressing war aftermaths – bright spot in Vietnam-US relations
Addressing war aftermaths – bright spot in Vietnam-US relations
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

The Vietnam-US cooperation in addressing war aftermaths is considered a bright spot in bilateral relations, which have reaped remarkable achievements in many aspects.

HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss
HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The Investigation Police Agency had started legal proceedings against five defendants involving in a law violation case in the State-owned Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri), the Ministry of Public Security announced on July 11.

Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

The US president previously said he could not see himself wearing a mask in public.

Vietnam shares ASEAN’s experience at UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week
Vietnam shares ASEAN’s experience at UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The key to prevent and counter the threats of terrorism lies in addressing the root causes of terrorism, including unemployment, injustices, inequities, discrimination, marginalisation and unresolved conflicts, 

NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13
NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The 46th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi on July 13-14.

Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuse
Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuse
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has decided to prosecute former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang on charges of violating regulations over the management and use of State assets,

US Congress introduces resolutions marking 25 years of ties with Vietnam
US Congress introduces resolutions marking 25 years of ties with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Two resolutions were recently introduced by subcommittee leaders of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties (July 12).

What does the future hold for relations between Vietnam and US?
What does the future hold for relations between Vietnam and US?
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

As the 25th anniversary of US-Vietnam diplomatic ties draws near, Professor H. Bruce Franklin, shared his thoughts about US- Vietnam relations with VNS.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 