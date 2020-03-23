Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry announces posters for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020

 
 
24/03/2020    10:53 GMT+7

Sixteen posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 were selected as the best at a contest held by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently.

Ministry announces posters for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 hinh anh 1

The second prize-winning poster by Hanoi's Do Trung Kien (Photo: toquoc.vn)

The ministry will present three second, three third and ten consolation prizes to the winners. There is no first prize.

The second winners are Trinh Ba Quat and Do Trung Kien from Hanoi and Le Viet Hong from the southernmost province of Ca Mau.

The winners also picked up other prizes at the contest.

 

The contest was launched in January with the aim of raising public awareness of ASEAN and the year in which Vietnam takes over the role of ASEAN Chair.

In a short time, the organisation board received hundreds of entries that highlight the theme of ASEAN - Cohesive and Responsive and the image of a peaceful, stable, safe and friendly bloc along with the socio-economic achievements of the country in the international integration process.

The ministry's Cultural Department will print posters and produce CDs to encourage people to uphold their culture with international friends as well as promote the image of the land and people of Vietnam.

The second prize winners will be awarded 8 million VND (roughly 350 USD) each and the third prize will receive 5 million VND. One group award goes to Hanoi Information and Exhibition Centre with a cash prize of 8 million VND./.VNA

 
 

