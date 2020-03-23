VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has made all of its 292 public administrative services online, 166 of which are level-3 and -4 services while the remainders are level-2.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade provides online public administrative services available on its portal at dichvucong.moit.gov.vn

The agency’s data shows that more than 31,000 enterprises have so far used online services provided on the MoIT’s official portal. Last year, the ministry has processed approximately 1.54 million online applications, accounting for 99 percent of the total applications lodged.

Dang Hoang Hai, the department’s head, said in 2016, the MoIT launched its public administrative service portal which has been connected with the national portal of the same kind as part of the effort to foster the development of e-Government.

The ministry has developed level-4 online services for applications and inquiries regarding temporary imports for re-export made by foreign contractors, issuance of licences for use of industrial explosives, certification of free circulation of imported and exported goods managed by the MoIT, electricity generation certification, certification of goods’ origin, and energy labeling.

The ministry has also added 30 new online services in various areas, including industrial safety, food safety, science and technology, competition management, international trade and heavy industry, while further promoting the National Single Window and ASEAN Single Window.

Vietnam’s online public services system has four levels, depending on the number of services it supplies. The higher the level is, the more services it supplies on the Internet.

Level 1: Procedures to fill in the required forms and information about process, time and service cost are available online.

Level 2: The service allows the user to download the required forms to be printed out and filled in later.

Level 3: The applicant can fill in and submit the forms online.

Level 4: Service payments can be settled online. Transaction results are available either online or by post, on request./.VNA