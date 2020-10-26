Most pressing crimes handled: Gov’t report at NA session

Minister of Public Security General To Lam presented a Government report on the prevention and control of crime and legal violations this year during the 14th NA’s ongoing 10th session on October 26.

The 14th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing 10th session (Photo: VNA)

Authorised forces have identified 40,026 violations of social order this year, 22,105 cases relating to legal violations on economic management, and 313 corruption cases.

Of note, individuals who sought to profit from COVID-19 prevention and control by speculating on goods to raise prices, smuggling, and producing counterfeit medical supplies and equipment, were also dealt with.

The Government has issued a plan of action on the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No 51 on the National Security Protection Strategy, Lam said, stressing that hostile forces inside and outside of Vietnam are increasing anti-State activities, especially in the context of all-level Party Congresses being held towards the 13th National Party Congress.

Regarding the outcomes of anti-crime efforts, the minister said that despite numerous difficulties and challenges, the Government issued drastic directions that produced positive results.

He noted, however, that the situation continues to be complex, as there remain several loopholes and weaknesses in State management as well as violations relating to criminal investigations and settlements, while the rate of handling complaints and denunciations falls short of targets.

To address these shortcomings, the Government put forward nine solutions, including completing the legal framework on crime prevention and control, carrying out preventive measures, and organising more raids against criminals.

The Ministry of Public Security suggested the legislature improve law making for the fight against crime, particularly laws relating to environmental protection and food hygiene and safety, and those using high technology, Lam said.

He proposed the NA continue its supreme supervision over the handling of denunciations of crimes and petitions for legal proceedings, and the suspension of investigations on and the beginning of legal proceedings against cases relating to the environment.

Delivering a verification report, head of the NA Committee on Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga said her committee agreed with the Government’s assessments.

She added, however, that the detection of violations in fields such as natural resources and the environment, counterfeit goods, trade fraud, and corruption, are yet to match reality./.VNA