27/10/2020 10:21:11 (GMT +7)
Most pressing crimes handled: Gov’t report at NA session

27/10/2020    10:14 GMT+7

Minister of Public Security General To Lam presented a Government report on the prevention and control of crime and legal violations this year during the 14th NA’s ongoing 10th session on October 26.

Most pressing crimes handled: Gov’t report at NA session hinh anh 1

The 14th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing 10th session (Photo: VNA)

Authorised forces have identified 40,026 violations of social order this year, 22,105 cases relating to legal violations on economic management, and 313 corruption cases.

Of note, individuals who sought to profit from COVID-19 prevention and control by speculating on goods to raise prices, smuggling, and producing counterfeit medical supplies and equipment, were also dealt with.

The Government has issued a plan of action on the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No 51 on the National Security Protection Strategy, Lam said, stressing that hostile forces inside and outside of Vietnam are increasing anti-State activities, especially in the context of all-level Party Congresses being held towards the 13th National Party Congress.

Regarding the outcomes of anti-crime efforts, the minister said that despite numerous difficulties and challenges, the Government issued drastic directions that produced positive results.

He noted, however, that the situation continues to be complex, as there remain several loopholes and weaknesses in State management as well as violations relating to criminal investigations and settlements, while the rate of handling complaints and denunciations falls short of targets.

 

To address these shortcomings, the Government put forward nine solutions, including completing the legal framework on crime prevention and control, carrying out preventive measures, and organising more raids against criminals.

The Ministry of Public Security suggested the legislature improve law making for the fight against crime, particularly laws relating to environmental protection and food hygiene and safety, and those using high technology, Lam said.

He proposed the NA continue its supreme supervision over the handling of denunciations of crimes and petitions for legal proceedings, and the suspension of investigations on and the beginning of legal proceedings against cases relating to the environment.

Delivering a verification report, head of the NA Committee on Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga said her committee agreed with the Government’s assessments.

She added, however, that the detection of violations in fields such as natural resources and the environment, counterfeit goods, trade fraud, and corruption, are yet to match reality./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam joins US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment
Vietnam joins US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has represented Vietnam to sign the new US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment, together with other 31 UN member states.

Environmental impact asessment of investment projects highlighted at NA discussion
Environmental impact asessment of investment projects highlighted at NA discussion
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

Deputies at the 14th National Assembly debated a number of contents of the draft revised Law on Environmental Protection, including the classification of projects basing on impact to the environment, 

Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

The current Vietnam-Japan relationship is a broad strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia. Vietnam will be an important factor in Japan's foreign policy.

NA deputies discuss draft resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations
NA deputies discuss draft resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations
POLITICSicon  25/10/2020 

Deputies at the 14th National Assembly on October 24 gave opinions on a draft resolution on Vietnam’s engagement in UN peacekeeping operations, as part of the ongoing NA’s 10th session.

Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
FEATUREicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam is the top destination for Japanese investment and among the Southeast Asian markets that Tokyo wants Japanese companies to invest in.

Deputies call for greater access to information on HIV-infected people
Deputies call for greater access to information on HIV-infected people
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The majority of lawmakers agreed that the amended Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control should increase the number of people who can access information on HIV-infected people at a National Assembly discussion on Friday.

NA deputies divided over power cut-off penalty
NA deputies divided over power cut-off penalty
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The controversial penalty relating to cutting off electricity and water supply imposed on individuals and organisations that commit violations divided NA deputies as they discussed the draft revised Law on Handling Administrative Violations.

Czech Republic to set up Consulate General in HCM City
Czech Republic to set up Consulate General in HCM City
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The Czech Republic will soon establish a Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, to promote economic-cultural activities and consular work, Czech Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Lukas Musil said on October 23.

Legislators discuss access to information about HIV/AIDS patients
Legislators discuss access to information about HIV/AIDS patients
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

Most National Assembly (NA) deputies agreed on the need to issue a law amending and supplementing a number of articles in the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control, on the fourth day of the legislature’s 10th sitting, on October 23.

Vietnamese, Malaysian foreign ministers hold virtual talks
Vietnamese, Malaysian foreign ministers hold virtual talks
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held virtual talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein on October 23 

Vietnam, Indonesia call for peaceful solutions to Abyei issue
Vietnam, Indonesia call for peaceful solutions to Abyei issue
POLITICSicon  23/10/2020 

The United Nations Security Council on October 22 held a meeting on the situation in Abyei, disputed between Sudan and South Sudan, 

Lawmakers to scrutinise two draft laws on October 23
Lawmakers to scrutinise two draft laws on October 23
POLITICSicon  23/10/2020 

Legislators will debate online the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control in the morning of October 23, the fourth day of the legislature’s 10th sitting.

Three more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping missions
Three more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping missions
POLITICSicon  23/10/2020 

The Ministry of Defence held a ceremony on October 22 to assign three officers to join the UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Localities convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
Localities convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

The Ninh Binh Provincial Party Committee officially convened its 22nd congress for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 21.

ASEAN, UN officials gather at ministerial meeting
ASEAN, UN officials gather at ministerial meeting
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired the online ASEAN-United Nations Ministerial Meeting on October 21 

NA deputies mulls over two bills
NA deputies mulls over two bills
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee continued its 10th session in Hanoi on October 22, giving opinions on a draft revised Law on Handling Administrative Violations and a draft Law on International Agreement.

National aspiration key to the country’s development: official
National aspiration key to the country’s development: official
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

The aspiration for a prosperous and happy country was one of the main points of the draft Political Report submitted to the 13th National Party Congress,

Govt proposes deferring minimum salary hike in 2021
Govt proposes deferring minimum salary hike in 2021
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The Government has proposed maintaining the monthly minimum salary at VND1.49 million in 2021, instead of increasing it to VND1.6 million as proposed earlier.

Gov't direct debt nears allowable ceiling: NA
Gov't direct debt nears allowable ceiling: NA
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The Government’s direct debt payment obligations may reach the permissible ceiling of 25% of the 2020 State budget collections and are expected to stand at over 25% of the State budget collections in 2021, 

HCM City’s future must look to the East
HCM City’s future must look to the East
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The East - Thu Duc City will be the nucleus for Ho Chi Minh City to develop a knowledge-based economy and build a smart city.

Latest news

