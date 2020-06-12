Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/06/2020 02:46:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council

 
 
13/06/2020    13:21 GMT+7

The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 12 with personnel of the National Election Council (NEC) among the issues high on the agenda.

NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council hinh anh 1

Legislators cast ballots to vote on the list of vice chairpersons and members of the National Election Council on June 12 

In the morning, lawmakers cast secret ballots to vote on the list of vice chairpersons and members of the NEC.

Accordingly, the vice chairpersons are Tong Thi Phong, Politburo member and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the NA (99.79 percent of votes in favour); Truong Hoa Binh, Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister (99.58 percent); Tran Thanh Man, Secretary of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee (99.79 percent); and Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, member of the Party Central Committee and State Vice President (99.79 percent). Meanwhile, members of the council consist of 16 people.

After that, deputies also elected Duong Thanh Binh as member of the NA Standing Committee with 99.15 percent of approval votes.

Resolutions approving the list of the NEC vice chairpersons and members and the result of the election of the new NA Standing Committee member were also adopted after that.

 

Also in the morning, legislators had a plenary discussion about a draft resolution on some special financial and budgetary mechanisms and policies for Hanoi.

In the afternoon, they scrutinised the draft national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period.

This sitting was broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television and the NA’s TV channel.VNA

NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council

NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was elected as Chairperson of the National Election Council at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on June 11.

 
 

Other News

.
Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens
Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

The Department of Computerisation under the Ministry of Information and Communications held the opening ceremony of a programme to train 100 e-Government experts in Hanoi on June 11.

Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation
Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.

NA delegates wary of transferring parts of North-South Expressway to public investment
NA delegates wary of transferring parts of North-South Expressway to public investment
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Some National Assembly delegates yesterday expressed concerns over the Government's decision to transfer certain components of the North-South Expressway from the PPP model to public investment, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Countries need to act responsibly in the East Sea, not complicate the situation, and contribute to preserving peace and security in the waters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam has condemned China’s reported laying of submarine cables in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago as illegal and invalid. 

Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Russian President
Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Russian President
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong had phone talks on June 11 with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Russia Day, June 12.

Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report
Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam’s foreign ministry spoke out against the inaccuracies contained within the 2019 Report on International Religious Freedom by the US State Department released on Wednesday. 

George Floyd: Trump told to back off Seattle's Chaz police-free zone
George Floyd: Trump told to back off Seattle's Chaz police-free zone
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

The US president threatens to "take back" a police-free district controlled by protesters.

Vietnam, France share COVID-19 pandemic control measure
Vietnam, France share COVID-19 pandemic control measure
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his French counterpart Edouard Philippe discussed cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to promote bilateral relations during their phone conversation on Thursday.

Former Party leader and intelligence mastermind dies
Former Party leader and intelligence mastermind dies
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Former Secretary of the 6th Plenum of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Tran Quoc Huong passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 96.

Proposal to allow five days off for National Day holiday rejected
Proposal to allow five days off for National Day holiday rejected
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung has given multiple reasons for rejecting a proposal to increase the number of days off to five for Vietnam’s National Day holiday on September 2.

Politburo says developing Vietnamese culture is important task
Politburo says developing Vietnamese culture is important task
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Developing Vietnamese culture and building a standard value system of Vietnamese people are identified as important and regular tasks of the entire political system.

NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council
NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was elected as Chairperson of the National Election Council at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on June 11.

Vietnam, Brunei agree to strive for prompt opening of trade routes
Vietnam, Brunei agree to strive for prompt opening of trade routes
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Minister of Finance and Economy of Brunei Dato Amin Abdullah on June 10 affirmed that the countries will continue close cooperation 

ASEAN strengthens cooperation to mitigate COVID-19 impact on vulnerable groups
ASEAN strengthens cooperation to mitigate COVID-19 impact on vulnerable groups
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

The ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Social Welfare and Development (AMMSWD) was held online on June 10 with the aim of mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable groups.

Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period
Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Vietnam expressed support for justice guarantee as one of the pillars in Sudan’s transitional period, during an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on June 10.

Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period
Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Vietnam expressed support for justice guarantee as one of the pillars in Sudan’s transitional period, during an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on June 10.

Vietnam, Japan hold deputy defence minister-level phone talks
Vietnam, Japan hold deputy defence minister-level phone talks
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, on June 10 held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Nishida Yasumori.

Trump rejects calls to drop Confederate base names
Trump rejects calls to drop Confederate base names
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

The president said the bases named for rebel generals "have become part of a Great American heritage".

Vietnam considering flights from 'safe' areas, bars to reopen: PM
Vietnam considering flights from 'safe' areas, bars to reopen: PM
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday said that there would be no limit on the number of flights that bring Vietnamese people home or foreigners to the country as long as they meet regulated criteria.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 