NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council

The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 12 with personnel of the National Election Council (NEC) among the issues high on the agenda.

Legislators cast ballots to vote on the list of vice chairpersons and members of the National Election Council on June 12

In the morning, lawmakers cast secret ballots to vote on the list of vice chairpersons and members of the NEC.

Accordingly, the vice chairpersons are Tong Thi Phong, Politburo member and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the NA (99.79 percent of votes in favour); Truong Hoa Binh, Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister (99.58 percent); Tran Thanh Man, Secretary of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee (99.79 percent); and Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, member of the Party Central Committee and State Vice President (99.79 percent). Meanwhile, members of the council consist of 16 people.

After that, deputies also elected Duong Thanh Binh as member of the NA Standing Committee with 99.15 percent of approval votes.

Resolutions approving the list of the NEC vice chairpersons and members and the result of the election of the new NA Standing Committee member were also adopted after that.

Also in the morning, legislators had a plenary discussion about a draft resolution on some special financial and budgetary mechanisms and policies for Hanoi.

In the afternoon, they scrutinised the draft national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period.

This sitting was broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television and the NA’s TV channel.VNA