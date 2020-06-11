Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/06/2020 10:49:05 (GMT +7)
NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council

 
 
11/06/2020    10:46 GMT+7

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was elected as Chairperson of the National Election Council at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on June 11.

NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council hinh anh 1

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (third from right)  

With 95.65 percent of votes in favour, the NA adopted a resolution on the election of the chairperson of the council.

Lawmakers also voted to pass resolutions approving the dismissal of Vuong Dinh Hue from the post of Deputy Prime Minister, and Nguyen Thanh Hai from the membership of the NA Standing Committee.

Hue was appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi in February this year, while Hai was appointed as Secretary of Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee in May.

Lawmakers focus on personnel work

Legislators are discussing personnel work at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on June 11.

They will discuss and vote on the list of candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council. Election results will be announced on the day.

They are scheduled to vote on the approval of the dismissal of Vuong Dinh Hue from the post of Deputy Prime Minister, and Nguyen Thanh Hai from the membership of the committee. Hue was appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi in February this year, while Hai was appointed as Secretary of Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee in May.

Also at the morning session, deputies discuss in groups about a draft resolution reducing corporate income tax in 2020 for businesses, cooperatives, public non-business units and other organisations, and a revised bill on environmental protection.

In the afternoon, they are due to touch upon the adjustment of investment policies for the building of some sections on the North-South expressway for 2017-2020.

Two resolutions, one law adopted at onging NA sitting

Lawmakers on June 10 adopted a resolution on law and ordinance building programme for 2021 and adjustments to the programme for 2020, and another on the extension of the exemption of agricultural land use tax with a majority of votes in favor, at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi.

They also voted to pass the Law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on Judicial Assessment.

Earlier the same day, legislators discussed in groups the draft revised law on Vietnamese labourers working abroad under contracts, the law on international agreements, and the law revising and supplementing some articles of the law on handling administrative violations.

They also touched upon the supplementation of charter capital for the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank).

In the afternoon, the NA Standing Committee delivered a report on the personnel work.

The legislature will continue working as scheduled on June 11.

 

NA passes resolution on law and ordinance building programme for 2021

Lawmakers voted on June 10 to pass a resolution on a law and ordinance building programme for 2021 and adjustments to the programme for 2020, at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly.

With 94 percent of votes in favour, the resolution clarifies that relevant agencies, organisations, and individuals must enhance their sense of responsibility and strictly implement the programme decided on by the legislature, while strengthening discipline and ensuring full compliance with regulations in the law on promulgating legal documents in the law-building work.

Legislators agreed that projects that fail to guarantee quality and progress should not be submitted to the legislature and NA Standing Committee.

They also agreed to withdraw the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles in the Land Law from the programme, as more divisions need to be taken into account.

Vietnam Border Guard Law holds strategic significance in national defence: commander

The Vietnam Border Guard Law is of strategic significance to national construction and defence, Commander of the Vietnam Border Guard, Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, told the press on June 9.

While drafting the law, the Ministry of National Defence has collected opinions of agencies, organisations and individuals, as well as assessments of the Ministry of Justice, he said.

The bill was presented to the Government’s regular meeting in January, and received approval of Government members. At the ongoing ninth sitting of the 14th National Assembly, it is scheduled to be tabled for discussion in groups on June 16 and in a plenary session on June 19.

The Commander said Vietnam has over 5,000 km of land border and 3,260 km of coastline running through 44 cities and provinces.

He noted that while peace, friendship, cooperation and development have been the common trend pursued by countries worldwide, the regional and global situation has always faced complex and unforeseeable developments.

According to Chien, over the past 61 years, the Vietnamese border guard force has effectively implemented measures to manage and protect territorial sovereignty and national border, and safeguard border security and order.

However, such contents have yet to be prescribed in the national border law, the Border Guard Ordinance and relevant legal documents, he went on. Therefore, there is not sufficient legal foundation for competent agencies, forces and the border guard force to implement the tasks of building, managing and protecting national border and border areas.

In addition, the ordinance only handles issues regarding the border guard force, leaving out other subjects concerned in the building, management and protection of the national border and border areas. Some regulations relating to the limitation of human rights and citizens’ right have not matched the 2013 Constitution.

Besides, many duties and authority of the border guard force are prescribed in various laws and sub-law documents, causing difficulties and inconsistency.

Therefore, it is urgent to promulgate the Vietnam Border Guard Law that stipulates the responsibility, rights, obligations and tasks of agencies and forces in the border guard work, Chien said. VNA

 
 

.
Vietnam, Brunei agree to strive for prompt opening of trade routes
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Minister of Finance and Economy of Brunei Dato Amin Abdullah on June 10 affirmed that the countries will continue close cooperation 

Trump rejects calls to drop Confederate base names
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

The president said the bases named for rebel generals "have become part of a Great American heritage".

Vietnam considering flights from 'safe' areas, bars to reopen: PM
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday said that there would be no limit on the number of flights that bring Vietnamese people home or foreigners to the country as long as they meet regulated criteria.

NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council to the NA on June 10, part of the legislature’s ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.

Hanoi slated to be given more financial autonomy: NA
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

The Government on Tuesday presented in front of the National Assembly a proposed resolution, which would give Hanoi more autonomy in terms of finance and budget to pursue its development goals during a pilot period.

Australia and Vietnam: tackling the shared challenges of COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

When I returned to Vietnam last year, decades after my first posting here in 1993, I was amazed at how far and how fast a country could develop over a 25-year period, and how much had changed.

Trade, investment agreements deepen and broaden Europe-Vietnam economic ties
POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti shared his comment on the effects of the EVFTA and EVIPA on the EU-Vietnam economics relations.

ILO lauds Vietnam’s move to tackle forced labour
POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

The International Labour Organisation has sent its congratulations to Vietnam after the 14th National Assembly adopted a resolution ratifying the country’s membership of the Convention on the Abolition of Forced Labour (Convention 105), 

Vietnam lauds progress made by UN Security Council’s Residual Mechanism
POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

Vietnam spoke highly of progress made by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), 

US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform police
POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

The "martyrdom" of George Floyd will spark changes in policing, says Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

The 14th National Asembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, with 94.82 percent of votes during the ongoing ninth sitting on June 8.

The Government’s e-notary service to be launched in July
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

The national public service portal will launch its e-notary service on July 1, minister and head of the Government Office, Mai Tien Dung, said at a recent meeting

VN lawmakers ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Lawmakers voted on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during the June 8 session of the nine session of the 14th National Assembly.

Coronavirus: US-China virus row flares with senator's comments
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Rick Scott tells the BBC, without evidence, China is trying to "slow down" vaccine development in the West.

Trump 'drifted away' from constitution, says ex-military chief Colin Powell
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Former US military chief condemns the president's threat to use the army to quell unrest in US cities.

Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote for resolutions ratifying the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EVIPA at plenary meetings during the second round of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi from June 8-13.

NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Lawmakers will continue with the nine session of the 14th National Assembly with plenary meetings at the NA building in Hanoi from June 8-18.

Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, voiced concerns over recent terror attacks which have caused a large number of fatalities in the Sahel while addressing a UNSC session on the African region’s situation on June 5.

Trump 'approves plan' to cut US troops in Germany
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

The US president reportedly wants to reduce the number by 9,500, or more than a quarter.

Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee
POLITICSicon  06/06/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 45th session in Hanoi from June 1 to 4, during which it proposed the Politburo discipline Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu.

. Latest news

