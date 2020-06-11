NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was elected as Chairperson of the National Election Council at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on June 11.

With 95.65 percent of votes in favour, the NA adopted a resolution on the election of the chairperson of the council.

Lawmakers also voted to pass resolutions approving the dismissal of Vuong Dinh Hue from the post of Deputy Prime Minister, and Nguyen Thanh Hai from the membership of the NA Standing Committee.

Hue was appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi in February this year, while Hai was appointed as Secretary of Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee in May.

Lawmakers focus on personnel work

Legislators are discussing personnel work at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on June 11.

They will discuss and vote on the list of candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council. Election results will be announced on the day.

Also at the morning session, deputies discuss in groups about a draft resolution reducing corporate income tax in 2020 for businesses, cooperatives, public non-business units and other organisations, and a revised bill on environmental protection.

In the afternoon, they are due to touch upon the adjustment of investment policies for the building of some sections on the North-South expressway for 2017-2020.

Two resolutions, one law adopted at onging NA sitting

Lawmakers on June 10 adopted a resolution on law and ordinance building programme for 2021 and adjustments to the programme for 2020, and another on the extension of the exemption of agricultural land use tax with a majority of votes in favor, at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi.

They also voted to pass the Law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on Judicial Assessment.

Earlier the same day, legislators discussed in groups the draft revised law on Vietnamese labourers working abroad under contracts, the law on international agreements, and the law revising and supplementing some articles of the law on handling administrative violations.

They also touched upon the supplementation of charter capital for the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank).

In the afternoon, the NA Standing Committee delivered a report on the personnel work.

The legislature will continue working as scheduled on June 11.

Vietnam Border Guard Law holds strategic significance in national defence: commander

The Vietnam Border Guard Law is of strategic significance to national construction and defence, Commander of the Vietnam Border Guard, Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, told the press on June 9.

While drafting the law, the Ministry of National Defence has collected opinions of agencies, organisations and individuals, as well as assessments of the Ministry of Justice, he said.

The bill was presented to the Government’s regular meeting in January, and received approval of Government members. At the ongoing ninth sitting of the 14th National Assembly, it is scheduled to be tabled for discussion in groups on June 16 and in a plenary session on June 19.

The Commander said Vietnam has over 5,000 km of land border and 3,260 km of coastline running through 44 cities and provinces.

He noted that while peace, friendship, cooperation and development have been the common trend pursued by countries worldwide, the regional and global situation has always faced complex and unforeseeable developments.

According to Chien, over the past 61 years, the Vietnamese border guard force has effectively implemented measures to manage and protect territorial sovereignty and national border, and safeguard border security and order.

However, such contents have yet to be prescribed in the national border law, the Border Guard Ordinance and relevant legal documents, he went on. Therefore, there is not sufficient legal foundation for competent agencies, forces and the border guard force to implement the tasks of building, managing and protecting national border and border areas.

In addition, the ordinance only handles issues regarding the border guard force, leaving out other subjects concerned in the building, management and protection of the national border and border areas. Some regulations relating to the limitation of human rights and citizens’ right have not matched the 2013 Constitution.

Besides, many duties and authority of the border guard force are prescribed in various laws and sub-law documents, causing difficulties and inconsistency.

Therefore, it is urgent to promulgate the Vietnam Border Guard Law that stipulates the responsibility, rights, obligations and tasks of agencies and forces in the border guard work, Chien said. VNA