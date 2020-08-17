NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online summit of the world’s NA female heads held on August 17 under the theme of women’s leadership at NAs in the time of COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the event (Photo: VNA)

On behalf of the Vietnamese NA, Ngan said Vietnam always pushes up priorities on agenda and initiatives related to women and girls, especially in the global health crisis worsened by natural calamities and climate change.

Vietnam’s successful holding of a special ASEAN summit on the empowerment of women in the digital era manifests the country’s strong commitment in the acceleration of gender equality and empowerment of women.

The leader stressed that the work is always a consistent policy of the Vietnamese State., and pointed out that there are still many things to do in this work.

She proposed perfecting the framework of policies and laws to further push up the work, called for further attention and resources to realise gender equality in the society, and stressed the need to intensify parliamentary and law-making activities for women to cope with the pandemic and boost their leading role in emergencies.

Multi-lateral cooperation should be further broadened through legislative and executive channels so as to help raise resources, share experience and implement the gender equality towards achievement sustainable development goals, Ngan concluded. VNA