NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City

The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Legal Affairs looked into a Government report on a draft resolution on the organisation of urban administration in HCM City on Wednesday morning.

During its 30th plenary session in Hanoi, which opened on Tuesday, the committee also reviewed Government reports on the enforcement of the Constitution, laws, ordinances, and resolutions of the NA and the NA Standing Committee; the issuance of documents guiding legal enforcement for 2020; the outcomes of reviewing legal documents in fields under State management, and the settlement of complaints and denunciations.

On Tuesday morning, the committee scrutinised a Government report on the implementation of the NA Standing Committee’s Resolution No 718/NQ-UBTVQH13 on issuing a plan to enforce the Constitution and the NA’s Resolution No 67/2013/QH13 on strengthening the enforcement of laws, ordinances, and resolutions of the NA and the NA Standing Committee.

Since the eighth session of the 14th NA, the legislature has adopted 32 bills, including 18 laws and eight resolutions submitted by the Government.

From August 16 to September 30, the Government, ministers, and heads of ministry-level agencies issued 76 documents guiding legal implementation while a total 104 such documents are needed.

Deputy head of the committee Nguyen Truong Giang highlighted the need to raise awareness about law-making of officials at ministries and agencies, especially those holding top positions.

Participants pointed out problems such as overlapping documents guiding legal enforcement, or the fact that 37.8 per cent of officials engaged in legal affairs in ministries or agencies under provincial People’s Committees lack Bachelor of Laws degrees, which should be addressed promptly.

Legislators also provided feedback on the committee’s draft report on the outcomes of monitoring legal documents for 2020. VNS

