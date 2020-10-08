Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/10/2020 17:06:16 (GMT +7)
NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City

08/10/2020    16:01 GMT+7

The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Legal Affairs looked into a Government report on a draft resolution on the organisation of urban administration in HCM City on Wednesday morning.

NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
The NA Committee on Legal Affairs opens its 30th plenary session in Hanoi on Tuesday. —VNA/VNS Photo

During its 30th plenary session in Hanoi, which opened on Tuesday, the committee also reviewed Government reports on the enforcement of the Constitution, laws, ordinances, and resolutions of the NA and the NA Standing Committee; the issuance of documents guiding legal enforcement for 2020; the outcomes of reviewing legal documents in fields under State management, and the settlement of complaints and denunciations.

On Tuesday morning, the committee scrutinised a Government report on the implementation of the NA Standing Committee’s Resolution No 718/NQ-UBTVQH13 on issuing a plan to enforce the Constitution and the NA’s Resolution No 67/2013/QH13 on strengthening the enforcement of laws, ordinances, and resolutions of the NA and the NA Standing Committee.

Since the eighth session of the 14th NA, the legislature has adopted 32 bills, including 18 laws and eight resolutions submitted by the Government.

From August 16 to September 30, the Government, ministers, and heads of ministry-level agencies issued 76 documents guiding legal implementation while a total 104 such documents are needed.

 

Deputy head of the committee Nguyen Truong Giang highlighted the need to raise awareness about law-making of officials at ministries and agencies, especially those holding top positions.

Participants pointed out problems such as overlapping documents guiding legal enforcement, or the fact that 37.8 per cent of officials engaged in legal affairs in ministries or agencies under provincial People’s Committees lack Bachelor of Laws degrees, which should be addressed promptly.

Legislators also provided feedback on the committee’s draft report on the outcomes of monitoring legal documents for 2020.  VNS

HCM City proposes new urban administration model

HCM City proposes new urban administration model

HCM City is proposing a new urban administration model that aims to streamline the state governance system and ensure people’s rights and obligations.

Challenges for the new city

Challenges for the new city

The HCMC leadership has been determined to develop the eastern innovative city, temporarily named Thu Duc, hoping it will be a city of knowledge and an innovative and creative center.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

As an ASEAN member state, Vietnam commits to actively and responsibly joining regional cooperation mechanisms to ensure security and safety of cyber space, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang.

New decree to improve performance of civil servants
New decree to improve performance of civil servants
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

National Assembly Deputy Bui Thi An speaks about the Government’s efforts to improve the quality of cadres, civil servants and public employees.

PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a public service workforce plan for 2021.

Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

The Government has issued Decision 143/NQ-CP approving the tasks of making the national master planning in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

A number of socio-economic development reports and plans were delivered during the first day of the 12th Party Central Committee’s 13th sitting in Hanoi on October 5.

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

The nation's "career" of today
The nation's "career" of today
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

Party Central Committee convenes 13th session
Party Central Committee convenes 13th session
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut
Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

The Vietnamese government’s Resolution 68 that aims to reduce business regulations by 20% and at least 20% of costs is seen as the Government’s third wave of reform.

Vietnam supports all efforts towards nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
Vietnam supports all efforts towards nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on supporting all efforts towards nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Website of 13th National Party Congress launched
Website of 13th National Party Congress launched
POLITICSicon  04/10/2020 

The official website of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was launched on October 3, at daihoi13.dangcongsan.vn.

Minister: Government determined to achieve 3 pct. growth this year
Minister: Government determined to achieve 3 pct. growth this year
POLITICSicon  03/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Government resolved to record GDP growth of 2.5-3 percent this year at its recent monthly meeting, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung told a press conference on October 2.

Recovering and Building Back Better as a Region: ASEAN Chief
Recovering and Building Back Better as a Region: ASEAN Chief
POLITICSicon  03/10/2020 

Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Lim Jock Hoi has written an article about the region’s COVID-19 and economic situation. The following is the full text of the article.

Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam wants code of conduct (COC) negotiations for parties in the East Sea between Southeast Asian nations and China to resume soon, after months of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson has said.

Vision and development goals of Vietnam
Vision and development goals of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  02/10/2020 

The article " Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development" by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong has been attracting public attention. 

Vietnam welcomes countries’ standpoints on East Sea issue: Spokesperson
Vietnam welcomes countries’ standpoints on East Sea issue: Spokesperson
POLITICSicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam welcomes the stance held by other countries on the East Sea issue that conforms with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said

Setting the scene for Vietnam’s future human development
Setting the scene for Vietnam’s future human development
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

With Vietnam celebrating the 44th anniversary of joining the UN this month, Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP resident representative in Vietnam, pores over the country's progress in human development and the challenges ahead to tackle various inequalities.

Vietnam, Singapore cooperate to facilitate entry of each other’s citizens: spokesperson
Vietnam, Singapore cooperate to facilitate entry of each other’s citizens: spokesperson
POLITICSicon  02/10/2020 

The Singaporean Embassy in Hanoi has informed the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry about Singapore’s decision to open its borders to Vietnamese visitors as from October 8, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam, UK to develop strategic partnership to higher level: officials
Vietnam, UK to develop strategic partnership to higher level: officials
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab in Hanoi on September 30.

New Japanese PM mulls first overseas trip to Vietnam
New Japanese PM mulls first overseas trip to Vietnam
POLITICSicon  01/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to visit Vietnam and Indonesia around mid-October in his first official overseas trip since taking office earlier this month, Kyodo News cited government sources as reporting on September 30.

. Latest news

