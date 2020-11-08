Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
NA confirms three nominees for ministerial positions

12/11/2020    15:35 GMT+7

The National Assembly deputies on Thursday voted in favor of appointment of three nominees for ministerial positions at the proposal of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

From left to right: Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat, Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam Nguyen Thi Hong, and Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long

The positions are Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Health, and Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam.

Specifically, Huynh Thanh Dat was confirmed new Minister of Science and Technology with 92.9% of the votes.

Dat, aged 58 and native of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, was promoted to the new role from his previous position as Director of the Viet Nam National University-Ho Chi Minh City.

Dat replaces his predecessor Chu Ngoc Anh who had been assigned to be Deputy Secretary of the Ha Noi Municipal Party Committee and elected as Chairman of the capital city People’s Committee.

Nguyen Thanh Long was confirmed new Minister of Health with 95.45% of the votes.

 

Long, aged 54 and native of Nam Dinh Province, was promoted to the new role from his previous position as Acting Minister of Health.

Nguyen Thi Hong was confirmed new Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam with 97.08% of the votes.

Hong, aged 52 and native of Ha Noi, was promoted to the new role from her previous position as Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam.

She replaces her predecessor Le Minh Hung who was appointed as new Chief of the Office of the Communist Party of Viet Nam Central Committee on October 15./. VGP

Huong Giang

 
 

