NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery

 
 
14/06/2020    00:55 GMT+7

The 14th National Assembly continued its ninth session on June 13 with the discussion on the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the NA resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 and early 2020.

NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery hinh anh 1

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Vice Chairpersons at the discussion. 

This sitting was broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television and the NA’s TV channel.

Most opinions agreed with the Government’s report on the matters and the verification reports of the NA’s Economic and Finance-Budget Committees, especially the assessment of the state management and operation and COVID-19 prevention and control work. They said that the reports stressed achievements the country has obtained as well as challenges facing the country, and proposed solutions for economic recovery.

Regarding solutions and tasks for the remaining months of the year, deputies agreed with the nine groups of solutions for socio-economic recovery and development outlined in the Government's report.

 

To maintain the achievements, they suggested effectively implementing such measures as facilitating production and business to promote growth; combating corruption, wastefulness; improving the quality of vocational training and high-quality human resources; enhancing the effectiveness of judicial work and law enforcement; devising support policies for education-training establishments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in rural areas; focusing on forest protection and development, and promoting domestic tourism.

During the discussion, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Minister of Culture, Spots and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien explained the deputies’ opinions.

The NA will continue the discussion on June 15. The sitting will be broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television and the NA’s TV channel./.VNA

 
 

