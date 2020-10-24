Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/10/2020 16:33:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

NA deputies discuss draft resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations

25/10/2020    14:45 GMT+7

Deputies at the 14th National Assembly on October 24 gave opinions on a draft resolution on Vietnam’s engagement in UN peacekeeping operations, as part of the ongoing NA’s 10th session.

NA deputies discuss draft resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations hinh anh 1

Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich addresses the session (Photo: VNA)

According to Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich, since 2014, Vietnam has sent 172 officers and staff from the Ministry of Defence to UN peacekeeping missions in Central Africa Republic and South Sudan as well as the Department of Peacekeeping Operations at the UN headquarters.

Currently, the Government is directing the ministry to prepare to sent about 320 sappers under the Vietnam People’s Army to UN peacekeeping operations.

All officers sent to the missions have completed their tasks, he said.

In terms of finance, Vietnam has received over 4.8 million USD from the UN and more than 20 million USD from international community for the work, which has helped reduce the State budget spending for the activities, he noted.

Meanwhile, as part of the efforts to implement a project to send police officers to UN peacekeeping missions in the 2014-2020 period, the Government is directing the Public Security Ministry to train officers and work with the UN agencies on the work.

First Vietnamese police officers are scheduled to be sent to UN peacekeeping missions from 2021, said the minister.

Minister Lich noted that the engagement in UN peacekeeping operations is a new task which has not been institutionalised, leading to obstacles during the implementation of the work.

 

He underlined the significance to build and issue a NA resolution on UN peacekeeping operation engagement to review, supplement and issue new legal documents in the field to match international conventions and agreements to which Vietnam is a signatory.

The draft resolution comprises six chapters and 17 articles.

At the session, deputies listened to a report verifying the draft resolution delivered by NA Committee for Defence-Security Vo Trong Viet, which shows that the committee basically agrees with the need to issue the resolution to institutionalise the resolutions of the Party and rules of the Constitution and demands of the reality in the field.

The committee also agreed on the consideration of the approval of the resolution at the 10th session of the NA.

The majority of the deputies also concurred to propose the NA to pass the draft resolution during the 10th session.

Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich also answered questions raised by deputies on the draft resolution at the session./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
FEATUREicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam is the top destination for Japanese investment and among the Southeast Asian markets that Tokyo wants Japanese companies to invest in.

Deputies call for greater access to information on HIV-infected people
Deputies call for greater access to information on HIV-infected people
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The majority of lawmakers agreed that the amended Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control should increase the number of people who can access information on HIV-infected people at a National Assembly discussion on Friday.

NA deputies divided over power cut-off penalty
NA deputies divided over power cut-off penalty
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The controversial penalty relating to cutting off electricity and water supply imposed on individuals and organisations that commit violations divided NA deputies as they discussed the draft revised Law on Handling Administrative Violations.

Czech Republic to set up Consulate General in HCM City
Czech Republic to set up Consulate General in HCM City
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The Czech Republic will soon establish a Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, to promote economic-cultural activities and consular work, Czech Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Lukas Musil said on October 23.

Legislators discuss access to information about HIV/AIDS patients
Legislators discuss access to information about HIV/AIDS patients
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

Most National Assembly (NA) deputies agreed on the need to issue a law amending and supplementing a number of articles in the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control, on the fourth day of the legislature’s 10th sitting, on October 23.

Vietnamese, Malaysian foreign ministers hold virtual talks
Vietnamese, Malaysian foreign ministers hold virtual talks
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held virtual talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein on October 23 

Vietnam, Indonesia call for peaceful solutions to Abyei issue
Vietnam, Indonesia call for peaceful solutions to Abyei issue
POLITICSicon  23/10/2020 

The United Nations Security Council on October 22 held a meeting on the situation in Abyei, disputed between Sudan and South Sudan, 

Lawmakers to scrutinise two draft laws on October 23
Lawmakers to scrutinise two draft laws on October 23
POLITICSicon  23/10/2020 

Legislators will debate online the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control in the morning of October 23, the fourth day of the legislature’s 10th sitting.

Three more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping missions
Three more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping missions
POLITICSicon  23/10/2020 

The Ministry of Defence held a ceremony on October 22 to assign three officers to join the UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Localities convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
Localities convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

The Ninh Binh Provincial Party Committee officially convened its 22nd congress for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 21.

ASEAN, UN officials gather at ministerial meeting
ASEAN, UN officials gather at ministerial meeting
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired the online ASEAN-United Nations Ministerial Meeting on October 21 

NA deputies mulls over two bills
NA deputies mulls over two bills
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee continued its 10th session in Hanoi on October 22, giving opinions on a draft revised Law on Handling Administrative Violations and a draft Law on International Agreement.

National aspiration key to the country’s development: official
National aspiration key to the country’s development: official
POLITICSicon  22/10/2020 

The aspiration for a prosperous and happy country was one of the main points of the draft Political Report submitted to the 13th National Party Congress,

Govt proposes deferring minimum salary hike in 2021
Govt proposes deferring minimum salary hike in 2021
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The Government has proposed maintaining the monthly minimum salary at VND1.49 million in 2021, instead of increasing it to VND1.6 million as proposed earlier.

Gov't direct debt nears allowable ceiling: NA
Gov't direct debt nears allowable ceiling: NA
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The Government’s direct debt payment obligations may reach the permissible ceiling of 25% of the 2020 State budget collections and are expected to stand at over 25% of the State budget collections in 2021, 

HCM City’s future must look to the East
HCM City’s future must look to the East
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The East - Thu Duc City will be the nucleus for Ho Chi Minh City to develop a knowledge-based economy and build a smart city.

VN committed to staying on top of pandemic in 2021: PM
VN committed to staying on top of pandemic in 2021: PM
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

Vietnam is aiming for GDP growth of 6 per cent in 2021 as the country is committed to maintaining control of the COVID-19 pandemic as a basis for continued socio-economic growth.

Party seeks public feedback on draft documents of 13th National Party Congress
Party seeks public feedback on draft documents of 13th National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

The full text of several draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress has been published for public feedback from October 20 to November 10.

Major milestones in Vietnam – Japan relations
Major milestones in Vietnam – Japan relations
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

Relations between Vietnam and Japan have stood the test of time over the years and are considered an exemplary model in an ever-changing world.

Vietnam pledges to promote rule of law at national, int’l level
Vietnam pledges to promote rule of law at national, int’l level
POLITICSicon  21/10/2020 

Vietnam will continue to cooperate proactively and responsibly with the UN and countries to promote the rule of law at both national and international levels, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam mission to the UN affirmed.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 