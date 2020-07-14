NA Standing Committee approves reduction of environment tax on jet fuel

The National Assembly Standing Committee on July 14 passed a resolution on the new environment tax on jet fuel.

Under the resolution, the environment tax on jet fuel will be 2,100 VND (0.091 USD) per litre as from August 1, 2020, and 3,000 VND per litre as from January 1 2021.

Earlier, when presenting a proposal on adjusting environment tax on jet fuel, Deputy Finance Minister Vu Thi Mai said aviation firms are facing a high risk of bankruptcy due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reduction of the tax is one of necessary measures to help those firms cope with the difficulties, she said.

The same day, the NA Standing Committee gave opinions on the proposal of including school textbooks in the list of commodities and services whose prices are controlled by the State.

The committee said as the matter has wide-spread impact and needs consultations of competent authorities, the Government should continue to work on the proposal.

The 46th meeting of the NA Standing Committee concluded on July 14./.VNA