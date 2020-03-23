NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is willing to support and create favourable conditions for the Government to effectively implement countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the session

Speaking at the opening of the NA Standing Committee’s 43rd session in Hanoi on March 23, the NA Chairwoman praised the Government’s determination to well perform its tasks in the recent time.

Ngan also thanked officers, soldiers, doctors, hotel owners, volunteers, press agencies and relevant forces for their responsibility, efforts and contributions to the fight against the COVID-19.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is head of the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, affirmed that under the direction of the Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the Government and the Prime Minister, Vietnam has well controlled the disease.

The Deputy PM said the work should be continued in a synchronous and drastic manner with proper measures.

The disease prevention and control has seen the participation of the entire political system, especially the army, public security and medical forces, with the support of the people, he said, adding that Vietnam has also received assistance from international organisations, ASEAN and many countries in the fight against the pandemic.

Dam stressed the need to enhance coordination among sectors, step up the application of information technology, improve SARS-CoV-2 virus testing capacity, promote communications campaigns, uphold the responsibility of local authorities and medical forces and pay special attention to supporting the old and those living with disabilities and other diseases.

The Deputy PM also asked for specific solutions to ensure production and business activities, and services related to health care, education, culture and society in case the disease persists.

Afterward, under the chair of NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien, full-time legislators gave ideas on controversial matters of the revised draft law on investment.

During the session scheduled to last until March 25, they will also deliberate six other draft laws, including the bill on public-private partnership, amendments and supplements to the construction law, and amendments and supplements to the law on legal document issuance.