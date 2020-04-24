Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/04/2020 08:59:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

NA Standing Committee debates draft resolution on development in Da Nang

 
 
25/04/2020    02:37 GMT+7

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed a draft resolution on developing the central city of Da Nang to 2030 and vision to 2045 at its 44th session on April 24.

NA Standing Committee debates draft resolution on development in Da Nang hinh anh 1

An overview of the meeting 

Deputies agreed it is essential to issue a resolution piloting several mechanisms and policies in a range of fields that are different from existing laws so they conform with Da Nang’s development requirements, thus helping the city have more opportunities to mobilise resources, post more rapid and sustainable growth, and make a bigger contribution to the country’s socioeconomic development and State budget.

Delivering a Government report, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said the Government proposed piloting an urban government model in the central city.

The city-level government comprises of a people’s council and a people’s committee as regulated in the Law on Local Government Organisation.

A regulation piloting the end of district and ward people’s councils will come into being when their 2016-2021 tenure end, while people’s committees for the 2016-2021 tenure will continue working until those for the new tenure are established.

A district people’s committee performs its duties and power as stipulated in the Law on Local Government Organisation and other relevant laws.

Ward people’s committees consist of a chairperson, one or two vice chairpersons, a police chief, and a commander of the ward military command.

 

According to Minister Dung, a pilot on ending people’s councils in seven districts and 45 wards was implemented during the 2009-2016 period and produced positive results. The organisational structure of districts and wards has become more compact, with faster and smoother operations.

Chairman of the NA’s Finance - Budget Committee Nguyen Duc Hai said that most members agreed with the need to issue the NA Resolution.

Some suggested, however, that the pilot on organising the urban government model as well as specific mechanisms and policies for Da Nang city need careful consideration to ensure consistency with other cities to create a unified and synchronous legal basis for implementation and monitoring.

NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu emphasised the necessity of a mechanism to help Da Nang grow further, as the city is developing dynamically and serves as a driving force for the central and central highlands region.

Organising the urban government model in Da Nang is suitable, as it has only seven districts and one island district.

Meanwhile, NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty said the draft resolution needs to make clear the characteristics of Da Nang compared with other centrally-run cities as well as its central role in the central and central highlands region.

As Da Nang holds an especially important position in terms of defence and security, the resolution needs to add assessments on how the urban government model affects defence and security issues, he added./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam backs two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Vietnam backs two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting efforts to achieve a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue,

China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson
China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/04/2020 

China’s circulation of a number of diplomatic notes at the United Nations (UN) that raise unreasonable sovereignty claims over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos as well as maritime claims in the East Sea

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam vows to partner with others to fight COVID-19
ASEAN 2020: Vietnam vows to partner with others to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 23 affirmed that Vietnam will enhance its cooperation with other countries, including the US, as well as the WHO and the international community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN actively contributes to maintaining regional, world peace, stability, cooperation and development
VN actively contributes to maintaining regional, world peace, stability, cooperation and development
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam well performed its role as the UN Security Council (UNSC) President in January, actively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.

Foreign Ministry: Press freedom ranking for Vietnam untrustworthy, unpersuasive
Foreign Ministry: Press freedom ranking for Vietnam untrustworthy, unpersuasive
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Ngo Toan Thang on April 23 said that the 2019 World Press Freedom Index from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that ranks Vietnam in 176th place out of the 180 countries is untrustworthy and unpersuasive.

Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip arrives at success
Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip arrives at success
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

The Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip in the Gulf of Tonkin, the first of its kind this year, successfully wrapped up on April 23, as part of a plan to extend the bilateral fisheries cooperation agreement.

Vietnamese, Russian defence ministries come together to fight COVID-19
Vietnamese, Russian defence ministries come together to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

The Ministries of Defence in Vietnam and Russia held an online meeting on April 22 on cooperating to fight COVID-19.

Law on international agreements and thrift practice report debated by NA deputies
Law on international agreements and thrift practice report debated by NA deputies
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Wednesday discussed which agencies should be given authority to sign international agreements.

Merkel warns coronavirus crisis 'still just the beginning'
Merkel warns coronavirus crisis 'still just the beginning'
POLITICSicon  24/04/2020 

Germany begins tough EU summit talks on emergency funds for stricken Europe.

PM agrees to designate Hanoi a COVID-19 risk area, down from high-risk
PM agrees to designate Hanoi a COVID-19 risk area, down from high-risk
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to downgrade Hanoi to a COVID-19 risk area during a meeting of permanent Government members on April 22.

Coronavirus: Trump signs order on immigration green card suspension
Coronavirus: Trump signs order on immigration green card suspension
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

The measure, which contains a number of exemptions, lasts for 60 days and could be extended, he said.

Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with Spanish foreign minister
Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with Spanish foreign minister
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 22 held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain Arancha Gonzalez Laya to discuss bilateral cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law
Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  23/04/2020 

Following China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago), international experts have condemned the move, saying it breaks international law.

NA Standing Committee discusses legislative agenda
NA Standing Committee discusses legislative agenda
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

The Government has proposed adding eight draft laws in the 2020 law and ordinance building agenda of the National Assembly (NA), 

Vietnam calls for settlement of vicious cycle of conflicts, food insecurity
Vietnam calls for settlement of vicious cycle of conflicts, food insecurity
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, on April 21 called on the UN Security Council and other UN agencies to make greater efforts to handle the vicious cycle of conflict and food insecurity,

Vietnam, Cuba to cooperate in researching anti-coronavirus drugs and vaccine
Vietnam, Cuba to cooperate in researching anti-coronavirus drugs and vaccine
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

The Parties, States and armies of Vietnam and Cuba have been closely cooperating and supporting each other in effectively containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/04/2020 

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has voiced his concerns over China’s establishment of districts to administer the Paracel (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and Spratly islands (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa -Paracel - archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa - Spratly - archipelago) within the new “Sansha city” will escalate tensions in the region.

PM calls for prevention of speculation, price increases
PM calls for prevention of speculation, price increases
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested more drastic measures to prevent speculation, price increases, and market devaluation when chairing a meeting of the National Steering Committee for Price Management on April 21.

Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on April 21 replied to reporters’ questions about the recent complex situation in some ASEAN countries’ territorial waters.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 