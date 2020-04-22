Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 00:11:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

NA Standing Committee discusses legislative agenda

 
 
22/04/2020    16:18 GMT+7

The Government has proposed adding eight draft laws in the 2020 law and ordinance building agenda of the National Assembly (NA), 

said Minister of Judicial Affairs Le Thanh Long at the ongoing NA Standing Committee session on Tuesday in Hanoi.

NA Standing Committee discusses legislative agenda
NA vice chairman Uong Chu Luu chairs the meeting on Tuesday morning. VNA/VNS Photo

The Government also proposed removing the draft amendments and supplements to the Land Law from the legislative programme this year and delaying its discussion until meetings next year.

The adjustments increased the number of draft laws to be discussed in the rest of 2020 to 24, said Long.

NA deputies on Tuesday also discussed the working schedule of next year with more draft laws to be approved.

The Government proposed submitting two draft laws for approval to the 11th session of 14th NA in March next year. They are the draft revised law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control, and the draft revised Law on Road Traffic.

At the first session of the 15th NA in July next year, deputies will focus on personnel work so no laws have been proposed for the agenda.

At the second session of the 15th NA next October, deputies are expected to approve the draft revised law on emulation and rewards and give opinions on five draft laws including revised laws on inspection, insurance business and intellectual property rights.

Hoaang Thanh Tuung, chairman of the NA Committee of Legal Affairs, said the committee agreed with the removal of the draft revised land law from the 2020 agenda but asked the Government to continue to complete the bill to submit to the NA at the meeting next October.

Environmental protection discussed

In the afternoon, deputies commented on the draft law amending the Law on Environmental Protection.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha said new problems and challenges that had arisen showed the urgent need to amend the law.

Specifically, the current law had not been updated with rapid changes of market mechanisms and some new regulations were only at the framing level and did not ensure enforcement, he said.

“Our country's environment is becoming more and more complex, environmental quality in some localities has fallen below the allowed level and is no longer capable of receiving waste,” Ha said.

The draft law specifies 13 policy groups that have been assessed for impact on people’s life. From the initial seven policy groups, the Government has added six new groups, together with the impact assessment report for all 13 groups.

 

At the meeting, the deputies assessed that the revision of the 2014 Law on Environmental Protection was necessary to overcome shortcomings. They agreed with the Government's proposal to expand the scope of the law.

Speaking at the meeting, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan mentioned the three pillars of sustainable development, namely economic, social and environmental.

“Environmental protection issues are very important, so the Law on Environmental Protection needs to address inadequacies and introduce regulations suitable to the country's conditions and circumstances,” she said.

While stressing "do not trade the environment for economic development", Ngan also proposed environmental standards should not hinder economic development.

“Everyone has the right to live in a clean environment and has an obligation to protect the environment. This law must institutionalise this content and at the same time raise awareness, responsibility and obligations of the people," she stated.

Regarding the regulations on the minimum spending level of 2 per cent of the total State budget expenditure for environmental protection, Ngan said increasing the proportion of State budget spending on environmental causes was essential.

“However, the basis for that 2 per cent of State budget expenditure must be clarified and reported to the National Assembly,” she said.

Head of the National Assembly Ombudsman Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai proposed increasing sanctions for environmental violations to ensure deterrence.

In a landmark move, she said individuals and communities should be entitled to initiate a lawsuit and claim compensation for environmental damage.

Currently, only the local People's Committees of communes, provinces and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment are included in the law, but these entities have not yet sued to claim environmental damages as they mainly apply for administrative fines.

“With the view of a very big revision this time we should expand the right to sue and claim for environmental compensation to individuals and communities as they are the most affected," Hai said.

Regarding waste management, the deputies agreed on an approach to regulations to promote solid waste sorting at source.

However, as the draft law stipulates the compulsory classification of solid waste at source in containers and containers for households and individuals in urban areas, many deputies suggested reviewing and supplementing the roadmap regulations applicable to rural areas to ensure uniformity and efficiency. — VNS

Draft environmental protection law puts forward administrative procedure reforms

Draft environmental protection law puts forward administrative procedure reforms

One of the important changes in the draft of the amended law on environmental protection relates to environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Land use, management at real estate projects in Hanoi, HCMC to be inspected

Land use, management at real estate projects in Hanoi, HCMC to be inspected

Land use and management at some real estate projects in Hanoi and HCM City will be inspected this year under the recent decision of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam calls for settlement of vicious cycle of conflicts, food insecurity
Vietnam calls for settlement of vicious cycle of conflicts, food insecurity
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, on April 21 called on the UN Security Council and other UN agencies to make greater efforts to handle the vicious cycle of conflict and food insecurity,

Vietnam, Cuba to cooperate in researching anti-coronavirus drugs and vaccine
Vietnam, Cuba to cooperate in researching anti-coronavirus drugs and vaccine
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Parties, States and armies of Vietnam and Cuba have been closely cooperating and supporting each other in effectively containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12 giờ trước 

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has voiced his concerns over China’s establishment of districts to administer the Paracel (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and Spratly islands (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa -Paracel - archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa - Spratly - archipelago) within the new “Sansha city” will escalate tensions in the region.

PM calls for prevention of speculation, price increases
PM calls for prevention of speculation, price increases
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested more drastic measures to prevent speculation, price increases, and market devaluation when chairing a meeting of the National Steering Committee for Price Management on April 21.

Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on April 21 replied to reporters’ questions about the recent complex situation in some ASEAN countries’ territorial waters.

PMs discuss Vietnam-Russia cooperation amid pandemic
PMs discuss Vietnam-Russia cooperation amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin looked into the two countries’ cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic during their phone talks on April 21.

Businesses need to select suitable jobs for workers abroad
Businesses need to select suitable jobs for workers abroad
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

In the future, vocational training should be paying attention towards sending highly skilled Vietnamese workers abroad to do jobs with management skills, and gradually phasing out the catering of manual labourers such as builders and housemaids,

PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies
PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Monday reached a consensus on the investment scale of Public-Private Partnership projects.

COVID-19 control measures to be gradually eased
COVID-19 control measures to be gradually eased
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 20 said social activities can be relaxed, given the improved situation of COVID-19. However, he still stressed the need to maintain control appropriately over and remain vigilant against the pandemic.

Three measures developed to kick-start Hanoi's economy
Three measures developed to kick-start Hanoi's economy
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Hanoi needed to take drastic measures to kick-start its economy after being slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting with the city’s leaders on Monday.

Coronavirus: Governors ask Trump to call off lockdown protests
Coronavirus: Governors ask Trump to call off lockdown protests
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

One governor says it would be "incredibly appreciated" if the White House helped rein in protesters.

Coronavirus: Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic, says Trump
Coronavirus: Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic, says Trump
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

The US president says he will sign an executive order to suspend all immigration because of coronavirus.

PM: Drastic actions needed for Hanoi to revitalise economy
PM: Drastic actions needed for Hanoi to revitalise economy
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Hanoi must be a role model in COVID-19 prevention and control and must also work harder to achieve the major targets set at the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 20.

China's action condemned as "provocative", "illegal"
China's action condemned as "provocative", "illegal"
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Analyst Carl Thayer Carl Thayer , an Emeritus Professor at the University of New South Wales has called latest China's action in the East Sea "provocative," "illegal" and has no basis under international law.

Vietnam shares experiences in COVID-19 fight at G20 health ministers’ meeting
Vietnam shares experiences in COVID-19 fight at G20 health ministers’ meeting
POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam shared its experiences in COVID-19 prevention and control at the G20 health ministers’ meeting via video conference on late April 19.

National Assembly Standing Committee’s 44th session opens
National Assembly Standing Committee’s 44th session opens
POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

National Assembly Chairwowan Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chaired the opening of the 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on April 20.

Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

Administrative procedures conducted online have the same legal validity as other forms, according to the Prime Minister’s Decree No 45/2020/ND-CP.

Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called “Sansha city” and related acts as they seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, the spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 19.

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The 1970s was a time of huge significance in Vietnamese history, not least for the generation who responded to the movement 'Putting away pens to go to the battle'.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 