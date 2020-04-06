NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an unscheduled meeting in Hanoi on April 8 to discuss support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Chairing the meeting, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said since the outset of the epidemic, the country has consistently followed the principle of “fighting the epidemic as fighting the enemy”.

In response to the appeal by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, the entire political system has taken prevention measures as suggested by the Government and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, with the determination to actively contain the pandemic nationwide and effectively control its spread to protect local health and lives.

Therefore, amid the complex developments of the pandemic, Vietnam has seen a decrease in the number of infections as well as more recovery cases, she said.

Ngan added that such achievements have been hailed by the World Health Organisation and many countries worldwide, which once again reflected the sound policy and guidelines of the Party and State, drastic and effective directions by the Government and the Prime Minister, joint efforts by the entire political system, medical staff, armed forces, business community and people from all walks of life at home and abroad.

The NA leader also heralded the Government for its drastic efforts as well as attention to production and trade, social welfare in the spirit of “No one left behind” set by the Party and State, contributing to socio-economic development.

She requested that after policies are issued, departments and agencies must immediately act to offer timely support to residents, as well as enhance inspection to prevent negative behaviors and lack of transparency in implementation.

Participants also hoped that new policies will help inspire good deeds and solidarity in the society, help those in need overcome difficulties during and after the pandemic. VNA

