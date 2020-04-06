Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19

 
 
08/04/2020    16:34 GMT+7

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an unscheduled meeting in Hanoi on April 8 to discuss support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19 hinh anh 1

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Chairing the meeting, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said since the outset of the epidemic, the country has consistently followed the principle of “fighting the epidemic as fighting the enemy”.

In response to the appeal by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, the entire political system has taken prevention measures as suggested by the Government and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, with the determination to actively contain the pandemic nationwide and effectively control its spread to protect local health and lives.

Therefore, amid the complex developments of the pandemic, Vietnam has seen a decrease in the number of infections as well as more recovery cases, she said.

Ngan added that such achievements have been hailed by the World Health Organisation and many countries worldwide, which once again reflected the sound policy and guidelines of the Party and State, drastic and effective directions by the Government and the Prime Minister, joint efforts by the entire political system, medical staff, armed forces, business community and people from all walks of life at home and abroad.

The NA leader also heralded the Government for its drastic efforts as well as attention to production and trade, social welfare in the spirit of “No one left behind” set by the Party and State, contributing to socio-economic development. 

 

She requested that after policies are issued, departments and agencies must immediately act to offer timely support to residents, as well as enhance inspection to prevent negative behaviors and lack of transparency in implementation.

Participants also hoped that new policies will help inspire good deeds and solidarity in the society, help those in need overcome difficulties during and after the pandemic. VNA

Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers

Bui Sy Loi, vice chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs talks about solutions to support labourers after many enterprises have declared bankruptcy or been temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period

After days of working from home and implementing social distancing, Khanh An, a young woman in HCM City, has been able to sustain her interests.

 
 

Vietnam proposes disease response drill between ASEAN military medicine forces
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Head of the Military Medical Department Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien suggested holding a joint drill on COVID-19 prevention and control between ASEAN countries’ military medicine forces

Vietnam calls for security in Mali
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam called for security to be ensured for the people of Mali during a videoconference held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on April 7.

ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Country Director of the ILO Vietnam Chang-Hee Lee has said that ILO Vietnam was ready to help the Vietnamese Government, employers and employees to find suitable jobs as the coronavirus takes its toll on the health and labour markets and the economy.

Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung has symbolically handed over 550,000 made-in-Vietnam antibacterial masks as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to help their counterparts of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of National Defence has sent medical experts to Laos to exchange experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15 giờ trước 

Russian researchers studying the East Sea issues have opposed Chinese coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel QNg 90617 TS in the waters of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago,

Coronavirus: North-South divide ahead of key EU meeting
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Italy and Spain accuse northern European countries of not doing enough to help in economic crisis.

Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

The Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019 is scheduled to be released this April, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

COVID-19: The military will serve the nation and the people, no matter what hardship
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Major General Nguyen Van Tin, deputy head of the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Political Information and Training, talked about the military’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.

PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has asked ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies, chairpersons of the people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, within their authority, to focus on directing, guiding, inspecting, promptly discovering

Coronavirus: NZ health minister breaks lockdown at beach
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

David Clark called himself an "idiot" after admitting to clear breaches of the New Zealand lockdown.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson spends night in intensive care after symptoms worsen
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

World leaders send Boris Johnson messages of support, after his symptoms worsened on Monday afternoon.

PM requests preparing scenarios for second wave of coronavirus infections
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested preparing scenarios between now and April 15 for the second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Deputy PM thanks public for support in tackling COVID-19
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has thanked Vietnamese all around the country for their support and efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and lauded the many good deeds of organizations, businesses, and individuals.

Coronavirus: Trump voices hope for ‘levelling-off’ in US hotspots
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

The president voices hope that cases are "levelling off" in US hotspots, but warns of more deaths.

Vietnamese, Australian Deputy FMs talks joint work amid COVID-19
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 6 held phone talks with acting Australian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the SOM Australia on ASEAN and East Asia Summit (EAS)

US voices serious concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/04/2020 

The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

45 years of national reunification: liberation of Truong Sa archipelago
Vietnam's marine sovereigntyicon  06/04/2020 

After the victory of the Central Highlands and Hue-Da Nang Campaigns, on April 4, 1975, the Central Military Commission ordered Military Zone 5 and the navy force to liberate islands on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

Government looks into social welfare package for pandemic-affected groups
POLITICSicon  06/04/2020 

Permanent Cabinet members deliberated the social welfare package for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during their meeting in Hanoi on April 5.

