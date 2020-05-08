Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
NA Standing Committee mulls two draft reports

 
 
09/05/2020    10:09 GMT+7

The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a draft report on the supervision outcomes of the settlement of voters’ suggestions sent to the 14th NA’s eighth session during its 45th session, which opened in Hanoi on May 8.

NA Standing Committee mulls two draft reports hinh anh 1

At the meeting 

Head of the NA’s Ombudsman Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai said that over 2,100 suggestions were collected at more than 1,300 meetings with voters and were sent to relevant authorities. Over 2,000, or 95.33 percent, have now been dealt with.

Among 59 suggestions relating to the legislature, 23 involve law-building while the remainder are about supervision activities. A number of voters proposed that the NA continue enhancing supervision over land and public asset management and the progress and quality of major works using State budget funds, especially transport and expressway projects.

They also suggested increasing fines imposed on violations in food hygiene and safety and gave feedback on several bills, Hai said.

A majority of lawmakers at the meeting spoke highly of the report, saying that voters’ suggestions have been dealt with fully and responsibly, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

On the morning of the same day, deputies also looked into a draft report on public feedback and suggestions sent to the 14th NA’s ninth session.

Delivering the report, Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Hau A Lenh said voters nationwide highly appreciate Party and State leadership, directions from the Government, the Prime Minister, and the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and the active involvement of the entire political system, sectors, agencies, and localities in the fight against the pandemic, to achieve the twin goals of fighting the pandemic and maintaining production and trade.

Vietnam has largely controlled COVID-19, ensuring the lives and health of the people as well as social welfare, which have been acknowledged by the international community, he said.

Voters also expressed concern over illegal sand and gravel exploitation, deforestation, dyke collapses, drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, hailstorms in northern mountainous provinces, and crime and drug trafficking in several localities.

The NA Standing Committee basically agreed with proposals from the Presidium of the VFF Central Committee, saying it should offer more specific suggestions based on public feedback./.VNA

 
 

