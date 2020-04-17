NA Standing Committee’s 44th session to open on April 20

The 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open in Hanoi on April 20, according to a communiqué of the NA Office.

At the National Assembly Standing Committee's 43rd session

The committee will offer opinions on several draft laws from April 20-23, including the draft Law on Public-Private Partnership, the draft Law on Vietnamese guest workers who obtain labour contracts, the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Environment Protection, the draft Law on Treaties, and several major issues in the draft revised Youth Law.

Lawmakers will also give their feedback on the legislature’s law and ordinance building programme 2021, allocation and use of central budget 2019, and the government’s 2019 report on exercising thrift and wastefulness prevention, among others.

Other discussions will focus on submitting the Vietnam – European Union Free Trade Agreement and the Vietnam – EU Investment Protection Agreement to the National Assembly for ratification, the entry to the International Labour Organisation’s Convention No.105 on the abolition of forced labour, preparations for the 14th NA’s ninth session, and the NA’s draft resolution on the development of Da Nang city till 2030 with a vision to 2045.

From April 24-28, the committee is scheduled to consider several draft revised resolutions and decrees.VNA