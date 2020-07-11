Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13

12/07/2020    10:04 GMT+7

The 46th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi on July 13-14.

NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13 hinh anh 1

The 45th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (Photo: quochoi.vn)

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will attend and deliver an opening speech. Ngan and vice chairpersons will alternately run the agenda of the session, according to a release by the NA Office.

Regarding law building, NASC members are scheduled to consider and comment on a number of issues in the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers with contracts; the explanation, acquisition and revision of the draft law on International Treaties; the implementation of new amended regulations in the Law on NA Organisation; the promulgation of a decree on micro-insurance for socio-political organisations; and the promulgation of a decree on art performances.

 

The committee will also consider and approve a draft Resolution of the NASC on environmental protection tax on jet fuel.

Other issues to be considered during the meeting are the adjustment of the 2020 state budget expenditure estimate of the Vietnam-Korea Friendship IT College, which is being passed from the Ministry of Information and Communications to the Ministry of Education and Training; the addition of administrative and non-business expenditure estimates in 2020 (from foreign sources) to the State Audit; personnel work; and the review of the NA’s ninth session with initial comments on preparations for the 10th session./.VNA

 
 

.
Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuse
Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuse
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security has decided to prosecute former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang on charges of violating regulations over the management and use of State assets,

US Congress introduces resolutions marking 25 years of ties with Vietnam
US Congress introduces resolutions marking 25 years of ties with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Two resolutions were recently introduced by subcommittee leaders of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties (July 12).

What does the future hold for relations between Vietnam and US?
What does the future hold for relations between Vietnam and US?
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

As the 25th anniversary of US-Vietnam diplomatic ties draws near, Professor H. Bruce Franklin, shared his thoughts about US- Vietnam relations with VNS.

Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

What Vietnam and the US have done is the result of a long process with persistent efforts by both sides to overcome major obstacles. 

In photos: Vietnam becomes ASEAN’s 7th member
In photos: Vietnam becomes ASEAN’s 7th member
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam, attends a ceremony to officially recognise Vietnam as a member of ASEAN in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on July 28, 1995.

Vietnam’s first ambassador to US believes in bright future for bilateral ties
Vietnam’s first ambassador to US believes in bright future for bilateral ties
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam-US relations now and 25 years ago are “like night and day” and will continue to flourish in the future, according to the first Vietnamese Ambassador to the US, Le Van Bang.

Secretary of State Pompeo’s statement on 25th anniversary of VN-US diplomatic relations
Secretary of State Pompeo’s statement on 25th anniversary of VN-US diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo has issued a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States (1995-2020), according to the US Embassy in Vietnam.

PM orders repatriating Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea immediately
PM orders repatriating Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea immediately
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea must be brought home immediately, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested at working session with the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control in Hanoi on July 10.

Deputy Defence Minister holds virtual meeting with UN Under-Secretary General
Deputy Defence Minister holds virtual meeting with UN Under-Secretary General
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, asked the UN on July 10 to offer support to peacekeepers whose missions were extended due to COVID-19, including those from Vietnam, 

What would the US Ambassador to VN wish for if he had a magic lamp?
What would the US Ambassador to VN wish for if he had a magic lamp?
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

“If I there was a magic lamp, I would wish that Vietnam has more capacity to carry out educational development activities,” said the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink during an online exchange with VietNamNet readers on July 8.

Ten newly-adopted laws to take effect next year
Ten newly-adopted laws to take effect next year
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 10 to announce the President’s order promulgating ten laws adopted at the recent ninth session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly.

Vietnam-US relations at level no one could imagine 25 years ago: Ambassador
Vietnam-US relations at level no one could imagine 25 years ago: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam-US relations have reached a level in both scope and scale that no one could have imagined 25 years ago, 

Vietnam backs preventive diplomatic measures to solve conflicts in West Africa and the Sahel
Vietnam backs preventive diplomatic measures to solve conflicts in West Africa and the Sahel
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam backs preventive diplomatic measures and early warnings to prevent and solve conflicts in countries in West Africa and the Sahel, affirmed Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

ASEAN, Ukraine heighten multi-faceted collaboration
ASEAN, Ukraine heighten multi-faceted collaboration
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

The Ambassadors to Ukraine of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia held a working session on July 9 with the host country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss measures to boost cooperation between ASEAN with the Eastern European country.

Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul found dead after going missing
Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul found dead after going missing
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

Park Won-soon disappeared after reportedly leaving a message for his daughter, who raised the alarm.

Vietnam joins virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting
Vietnam joins virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) joined the virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) on July 9.

VN, Canada hold deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation
VN, Canada hold deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Canada’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan on Thursday co-chaired the 2nd Vietnam-Canada political consultation 

UN Human Rights Council talks about rights of people with disabilities amid climate change
UN Human Rights Council talks about rights of people with disabilities amid climate change
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) looked into the rights of people with disabilities in the context of climate change during its 44th session in Geneva on July 8.

RoK Ambassador to Vietnam proposes resuming people-to-people exchanges after COVID-19
RoK Ambassador to Vietnam proposes resuming people-to-people exchanges after COVID-19
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) should normalise people-to-people exchanges as soon as possible after suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and collaborate to offer support to businesses affected by disrupted production,

Vietnam expects Japan to continue leading role in multilateral trading system
Vietnam expects Japan to continue leading role in multilateral trading system
POLITICSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam expects that Japan will continue to play a leading role in strengthening the multilateral trading system, facilitating trade and investment, and contributing to regional and global development and prosperity, 

