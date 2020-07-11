NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13

The 46th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi on July 13-14.

The 45th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (Photo: quochoi.vn)

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will attend and deliver an opening speech. Ngan and vice chairpersons will alternately run the agenda of the session, according to a release by the NA Office.

Regarding law building, NASC members are scheduled to consider and comment on a number of issues in the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers with contracts; the explanation, acquisition and revision of the draft law on International Treaties; the implementation of new amended regulations in the Law on NA Organisation; the promulgation of a decree on micro-insurance for socio-political organisations; and the promulgation of a decree on art performances.

The committee will also consider and approve a draft Resolution of the NASC on environmental protection tax on jet fuel.

Other issues to be considered during the meeting are the adjustment of the 2020 state budget expenditure estimate of the Vietnam-Korea Friendship IT College, which is being passed from the Ministry of Information and Communications to the Ministry of Education and Training; the addition of administrative and non-business expenditure estimates in 2020 (from foreign sources) to the State Audit; personnel work; and the review of the NA’s ninth session with initial comments on preparations for the 10th session./.VNA